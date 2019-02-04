Microsoft: Anti-Amazon Paying Off
About: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Includes: AMZN, KR, WBA
by: Stone Fox Capital
Summary
Microsoft reported a solid December quarter with minor negatives the market will quickly look past.
Key Azure revenues grew 76% in part to being the anti-Amazon solution.
Microsoft has the financial resources to compete effectively with AWS.
The stock remains a solid target at 20x FY20 EPS estimates above $5.
The market wasn't pleased with FQ2 results from Microsoft (MSFT), but the numbers continue to show the benefit of offering the anti-Amazon (AMZN) cloud solution. As my previous research pointed