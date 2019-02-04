Positive And Negative Forensic Value Stock Selections - February

Samples of the top Positive and Negative stock selections from across three of the best forensic algorithms in the financial literature are provided for February.

After 12 portfolios tested, the annual return of the Positive Forensic portfolios is 33.84% and leads the Negative Forensic portfolios average 1-year return of 24.86%.

12 portfolios have completed a full one-year test of published returns and another set of portfolios will complete the next one-year test in April 2019.

Forensic Value Stock Selections

The following stock selections using three forensic algorithms from the financial literature rely exclusively on fundamental data and year-over-year operational performance measures. The combination of all three bankruptcy and financial irregularity algorithms use a total of 22 fundamental financial variables for assessment. The three different forensic algorithms are detailed in the methodology section at the end of this article.

Adverse Scoring Forensic Selections for February:

The following 4 stocks are the highest adverse scoring stocks from among 82 qualifying stocks screened in the database across all three algorithms. The results are sorted on the Beneish M-Score instead of the Ohlson O-score probability percentage.

The magnitude of the Beneish M-Score may also be a factor in future returns that will be tested as well.

LiveXLive Media (LIVX) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) continue from the last Forensic Negative portfolio selection in December. LIVX has gained +5.12%, and COLL has declined -16.85% from the last posted article. Please bear in mind that these forensic models were tested in the financial literature over 1 to 2 year periods and not 2 months.

Charts of the top 5 highest adverse scoring stocks across all three forensic algorithms are listed below:

LiveXLive Media

(Source: FinViz.com)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (Source: FinViz.com)

VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)

(Source: FinViz.com)

Ra Medical Systems (RMED)

(Source: FinViz.com)

Adverse Scoring Stock Performance for each of the Forensic Portfolios:

The negative forensic portfolios continue to show more volatility in return performance than the positive forensic portfolios. Now, 6 year-long portfolio studies have been completed.

My working theory is that stocks that achieve high adverse scores on all three forensic algorithms may be much more dependent on momentum and investor sentiment for price performance than on fundamental financial performance. This dependency on weaker fundamental financial data makes the firms more susceptible to larger price fluctuations and potentially lower annual returns. As a reminder Enron that scored very high on the Beneish M-Score model outperformed for years, making over 350% in the last four years prior to disclosures that confirmed the Beneish forensic indicator.

Positive Scoring Forensic Selections for February:

Only five stocks qualified as the highest positive scoring stocks screened in the database with positive scores across all three forensic algorithms with share price above $2/share. Two of these stocks are shown below. This is a measure of low probabilities of bankruptcy or earnings manipulation that are being tested to find correlations to price returns over a one-year buy/hold.

To further enhance the test of the published evidence, the Forensic Portfolio selection has been sorted on the Beneish M-Score starting in August 2018.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) and Xencor (XNCR) continue from the last Forensic Positive portfolio selection in December. RCUS has declined -18.66%, and XNCR has declined -12.37% from the last posted article. Bear in mind that these forensic models were tested in the financial literature over 1 to 2 year periods and not 2 months.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc.

(Source: FinViz.com)

Xencor, Inc.

(Source: FinViz.com)

According to research conducted by Beneish, Lee, & Nichols (2013),

"[The evidence] indicates that [the Beneish] M-score has significant ability to predict one-year-ahead cross-sectional returns. Our results show that this predictive power does not come from its correlation with value, momentum, size, accruals, or short interest" (p. 65).

Positive Scoring Stock Performance for each of the Forensic Portfolios:

Portfolios are now generated every other month for 6 annual buy/hold portfolios each year. The August 2018 portfolio is the first to sort on the Beneish M-score values. Results so far sorting on the Ohlson O-score probability percentage in this informal forensic study and using the most positive scoring stocks across the Beneish M-score, Altman Z-score, and the Olson O-score are listed in the portfolios below:

The positive forensic portfolios show a more stable and consistent return performance than the negative forensic portfolios over 6 one-year portfolios tested to date.

These two forensic categories of positive and negative portfolios that rely upon advanced fundamental analysis to assess bankruptcy risk and financial irregularities may be showing how strong positive forensic scores produce more reliable positive future outcomes. While the negative scoring stocks with higher potential risks of bankruptcy or earnings manipulation may deliver higher returns as compensation to investors for the risks they may be undertaking. The true explanation is not known, but as these portfolios are tested throughout the coming year from each monthly formation period, we may increase the reliability of profitable selections or generate higher risk/return opportunity for higher gains based on the nature of these algorithms.

Ultimately, I intend to add the best algorithms as additional enhancements to my momentum breakout evaluation process to further develop larger long-term results.

Methodology Review

The purpose of this monthly value selection list is to provide investors with additional tools to evaluate financial irregularities according to three different detection models from academic research. Circumstances surrounding firms are always subject to change, open to extenuating circumstances, and models by their very nature always contain a degree of error.

I learned of these financial detection algorithms and others, during my doctoral research on financial anomalies as well as through texts on financial statement irregularities in my certification programs. Again, it is important to stress that firms identified by these academic models may not be in actual distress or suffer from any adverse irregularities whatsoever. These models are certainly not foolproof and were designed by academic researchers to improve the chance of detection of irregularities leading to bankruptcy, earnings manipulation, or flag the presence of financial distress.

At the same time, these models are among the best peer-reviewed forensic models in the financial literature and have some significant documented value. The Beneish model, for example, has "correctly identified, in advance of public disclosure, a large majority (71%) of the most famous accounting fraud cases that surfaced after the model's estimation period" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57). Further, in a survey of 169 chief financial officers of public companies, Dichev, Graham, and Rajgopal (2012) reported that respondents estimated that approximately 20% of all companies manage earnings to misrepresent economic performance. While three different financial forensic models are applied in the selection of these portfolios, researchers associated with testing the M-score described their approach this way:

Our main hypothesis was that companies that share traits with past earnings manipulators (i.e., those that "look like manipulators") represent a particularly vulnerable type of growth stock. Because of their strong recent growth trajectory, these companies are likely to be more richly priced. At the same time, they exhibit a number of potentially problematic characteristics, indicative of either lower earnings quality or a more challenging economic environment. Although the accounting games such companies engage in might not be serious enough to warrant legal action, we posited that their earnings trajectory is more likely to disappoint investors (i.e., they have lower earnings quality)(Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

To my knowledge, no similar longitudinal study of positive and adverse forensic scoring using all three models simultaneously has ever been conducted before. The significant benefits of these portfolios are already emerging in two short months. It is also important to constructively consider why such anomalies may exist in these stock selections at this moment in time. The resulting data which varies from month to month may prompt firms and investors to consider further due diligence of publicly available financial characteristics to mitigate any risk or error present in the marketplace.

Conclusion

So far, 8 of the 12 (67%) portfolios (6 negative/6 positive) that have completed a full one-year buy/hold period from their original date of formation have significantly exceeded the benchmark S&P 500 one-year returns. Some portfolios by more than double. Though the sample sizes are small, I do think we are beginning to see the emergence of statistically significant performance results. The next set of complete one-year portfolios to add to the study will be available at the next formation interval in April 2019.

The three positive forensic portfolios (July/Aug./ Sept.) each had 100% of the stocks gain over 7% and as much as 131% in the year-long period. More than 30% of the stocks in the three negative forensic portfolios declined (and one stock by more than 90%).

Prior tests in the literature of the Beneish M-score have shown the algorithm to generate excellent results on an annual basis for positive scores. What we may be seeing now are the early results that safer fundamental scores perform well, but riskier adverse scores have the potential to generate much higher returns as much as 25% higher on average than the positive scoring stocks. The tests continue, and more explanations may develop over time.

All of these key weekly and monthly selections feed into the Premium Portfolio database selection model portfolio that is now up 17.06% YTD

I trust these selections will be a significant addition to your investment goals and returns in 2019!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

