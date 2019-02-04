Helping People Afford Homes And Profiting Thereby: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: The problem of unaffordable housing can be traced to an increasing determination to fight the market, rather than channel it.

Warning To Recessionistas

“Do not let the market be your indicator for economics. It is better to use economics (and resulting earnings) as an indicator for markets.” (Jeff Miller)

Investing In A Nutshell

“Most people feel most comfortable with relatively steady upward progress, and no sudden crashes. Of course, this doesn't mean making money every single year. No one achieves that, not even the investment greats. But it's about reducing the swings to a bearable range, which helps to keep emotions in check. It's when we lose emotional control that we make our worst investment decisions. The heart is most certainly not a better investor than the head.” (Rob Marstrand)

Affordable Housing Trend?

“Given that a little over 40% of US households make less than $50,000 per year already, four in ten American households are already looking to spend less than $1,390 per month in rent, and most of those far less than that. Throw in a potential recession and that number would only rise.” (Cashflow Capitalist)

Thought For The Day

In his signature thoroughgoing fashion, Cashflow Capitalist lays out a thesis for investing in affordable housing, based on a number of factors, including the fact that most of the U.S. population cannot afford to buy homes at today’s elevated prices. He notes his favorite ways to play the trend, and he offers solid analysis as to causes of the trend. I refer you to the article (linked immediately above) for the details, but not without commenting on one critical point he makes about how zoning laws and housing regulations end up constricting the supply of affordable housing. I quote from one of several examples he provides:

A recent study on rent control from Stanford Graduate School professors found that initial renters in a rent controlled environment benefit greatly from frozen rent rates, but the longer the rent control scheme lasts, the more newer renters are hurt by it. As landlords redevelop their properties or switch them to condos or AirBnb units in order to achieve higher returns, the total stock of affordable housing diminishes. In the rent-controlled environment of San Francisco, for example, the number of affordable units declined by 25% between 1994 and 2010, and all the money saved by initial renters was paid by later renters who had less choice of housing.”

In addition to the unhelpful role of government, he notes the oft-discussed problem of wage stagnation. I think he’s spot on. While the U.S. economy has been enjoying a decent spurt of growth recently, the greater likelihood is that it will return to its basic trend line over the past two decades, which has been characterized by weak employment and wages, and inadequate retirement savings amidst a backdrop of heavy household, corporate and government debt.

The problem of unaffordable housing, like many other economic difficulties today, can be traced to an increasing determination to fight the market, rather than channel it – which is how America became a wealthy nation before its recent encroaching Europeanization. A paradoxical result of this approach is the swelling prices of homes in the first-tier cities favored by the rich, not unlike what we have seen in economically stagnant Europe, where home prices in London and Paris are astronomical while the heartland straps on its yellow vests. In the U.S., where the labor market is currently hot, wages are inching up more slowly and young people still find it difficult to get a foot on the housing ladder. And thus Cashflow Capitalist’s notion that affordable housing may be a good investment seems not only plausible, but even noble.

