Hershey: Don't Sell Despite So-So Management
About: The Hershey Company (HSY), Includes: KO, MDLZ, MKC
by: Ian Bezek
Summary
Despite some questionable moves by Hershey's management, the investment case for the stock remains strong.
The balance sheet at Hershey is still solid.
Don't confuse short-term stock price results with the (fantastic) ongoing returns from Hershey's operating business.
The pieces are in place for Hershey to keep serving up S&P 500-beating returns for many years to come.
I've owned a position in Hershey (HSY) dating back to my first purchase in May 2016. Since then, I've added modestly on several occasions. While the price has never fallen far enough to