AMD: Expecting Upside

But we'll show that what they said may hint to more.

It may have been better than most.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) reported a weak quarter and a weak guide. The 2019 guidance was respectable though. But I think it all looks too conservative.

We've been saying for a while that we thought AMD's targets were generally correct. We hadn't accused them of being too conservative.

This time though I think they are being too conservative. Given weakness at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) they have no reason to go out on a limb. That leaves us with upside potential.

Let's get to it.

Q1 Guide

AMD guided to $1.25B in Q1. Let's look at what that means for the trends.

If you know our work I like to match fundamentals with the numbers. What's happened? How's that affected the numbers? What's changed? How will that affect the numbers? Then the most important question is, does that make sense?

Let's review.

2018 2018 2019 Q3 Q4 Q1 A E Total Revenues 1653 1419 1250 YOY 4.36% 5.90% -24.10% 2yr 25.27% 27.71% 15.75%

Source: Elazar Advisors Models, data sourced from AMD earnings releases

Notice anything here? I see Q3 and Q4 almost exactly in the same range on a two-year growth rate basis of about 26%.

The two-year simply adds this year's quarter's growth rate plus last year's quarter's growth rate. Then when you add them you get an underlying trend. That underlying trend helps you smooth out one timers either last year or this year and helps you, again, see an underlying trend.

The underlying trend was 26% and their implied two-year guide for Q1 is 15.75%.

Are things that much worse in Q1?

The peak crypto quarter as a percent of revenues was in Q1 last year. But that should affect the one-year growth rate, not the two-year. Remember the two-year smoothes out one-timers like crypto. So if their excuse is crypto last year then it's just based on conservatism.

GPU channel inventory driven by a crypto hangover is a key reason for slow guidance. But that's been affecting them for a while. Is it getting worse? That's the question. Let's see.

Here's what they said in Q3,

"Larger-than-expected decline in channel GPU sales."

So that was what helped that two-year run-rate of 25% in Q3. I focus on GPU weakness because that's the most serious negative swing factor to their business the last three quarters.

But is it getting worse? Q3 was a "larger-than-expected decline."

What about Q4?

Here's what AMD said on the Q4 earnings call.

"We saw an improvement in channel GPU sell out throughout the quarter as our partners continued to drain their inventories. There is still more work to do, but we remain confident and we're taking the right actions to further reduce channel inventory.

Hmm, sounds a little better right? They went from seeing a "larger than expected decline" in Q3 to an "improvement in channel GPU sell out" in Q4.

That's not getting worse.

The two-year run-rate improved in Q4 to 27.7% maybe due in part to the GPU channel cleaning up a bit.

But the Q1 guide of a much slower 15% two-year... does that make sense?

Here's what they said about the Q1 guide:

"Sequentially, the decrease is expected to be primarily driven by continued softness in the graphics channel and seasonality across the business. The year-over-year decrease is expected to be primarily driven by lower graphic sales due to excess channel inventory, the absence of Blockchain later GPU revenue and lower memory sales. In addition, semi custom revenue is expected to be lower year-over-year, while Ryzen, EPYC and Radeon datacenter GPU product sales are expected to increase."

Let's go one by one.

"Softness In The Graphics Channel"

Nope. As we showed above it sounds like the channel is getting better, not worse. So why guide for a lower two-year?

"Seasonality"

Nope. Again, I'm looking at the two-year growth rate. That accounts for seasonality. That still doesn't explain a two-year slowdown in Q1 of 10% from Q4. My two-year numbers include last year's seasonality and this year's. That's how the math works. (Questions? Ask and I'll answer and explain in comments)

"Absence Of Blockchain"

Nope. Again, our two-year takes into account last year's numbers in Q3, Q4 and Q1 so the lower blockchain should hurt the one-year growth rates but shouldn't affect the two-year. A high last year should affect this year's numbers, that's the one-year. Again, not the two-year growth. The two-year acts to smooth out those one-timers. That's why we use it to spot an underlying trend.

"Semi-Custom Revenue Is Expected To Be Lower Year-Over-Year"

Again, nope. AMD's Q4 already saw a "double-digit percentage decrease in semicustom revenue."

So that wouldn't worsen the two-year from Q4 to Q1.

Conclusion on Q1: I think AMD is being conservative. I don't see a big reason for the implied two-year slowdown other than conservatism when they can get away with it. It's a good move with competitors slowing.

2019 Guide

For 2019 AMD said it "expects high single digit percentage revenue growth."

For 2018 they did $6.5B in sales. High-single digit growth would lead to revenues around $7B.

We'd guess there can be big upside for this year.

Let's go by the two main revenue line items, Computer and Graphics ("C&G") and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom ("EESC").

2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 A E E E E Computer and graphics 938 986 785 1094 1573 1690 YOY 12.34% 8.59% -29.59% 0.70% 67.66% 71.41% 2 yr 89.24% 59.92% 65.00% 65.00% 80.00% 80.00%

Source: Elazar Advisors Models, data sourced from AMD earnings releases and Elazar estimates

Look at the two-year again for C&G. Q4 was 59.9% two-year. I think multiple new product launches this year can accelerate this line as we go through the year.

Here's why we think the two-year can accelerate as we go through the year.

CEO Lisa Su said on the Q4 earnings call:

"We're also as we see the GPU business right now, we see the first quarter as the low point in the business with the channel getting improving as we go into the second quarter. And we have additional product launches there as well. So that's the way we would see the portfolio."

As I showed above I think the GPU channel inventory is getting better, not worse, and they have launches as we go through the year.

So that's one piece of the puzzle.

Next, EESC.

2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 A E E E E EESC Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom 715 433 463 565 872 779 QTQ 6.72% -39.44% 6.89% 22.00% 54.48% -10.65%

Source: Elazar Advisors Models, data sourced from AMD earnings releases and Elazar estimates

This line I did a little different. They have a huge ramp with Rome later in the year so that can help the growth rates in the second half.

But I wanted to look at normal seasonality of this business.

The last three years the average sequential growth was 6% in Q1, 22% in Q2, 33% in Q3 and -40% in Q4. Q4 2019 should have a little more muted decline with the ramp of Rome.

Sequential means from one quarter to the next like what's Q4'18 vs. Q3'18, not year-over-year. Sequential defines "seasonality."

Q4's sequential growth this year was -39.44% so there's no reason to think coming sequential growth rates will be much different. Q4 this year was spot on with typical seasonality. I want to expect at least the same going forward.

If anything I think there's a big ramp in Rome later in the year so we have higher growth rates in Q3 and Q4 vs. previous seasonality.

Add It Up

When you add up AMD's two revenue line items you can see that the company may have been conservative. We get nicely over their $7B for the year.

The company has no reason to go out on a limb early in the year especially with their competitors slowing.

When asked point blank about macro, Lisa Su sounded bullish not concerned.

What was her answer to macro headwinds?

"Our story really is a share gain story."

That has nothing to do with the macro. That's a very bullish answer to a macro slowdown question. While others are blaming macro for a slowdown, AMD is calling out share gain opportunities.

So, even though AMD guided based on macro headwinds, they may not expect them as much as they implied in the guidance.

