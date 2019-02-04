As The CFO Resigns, Chineseinvestors.com's CEO Instead Focuses On Justifying His Salary

The firm's CEO had a TV interview on the same day as the filing but chose to justify his salary instead of informing shareholders of the executive change.

The financial media/marijuana firm's CFO resigned, but the news wasn't broadcast to shareholders. Only an 8-K report was filed with the SEC.

Priorities are important when you're the CEO of a publicly-listed company. You are working in the best interests of your shareholders and they want to see that the company is moving in the right direction. Yet, after financial media/marijuana mishmash Chineseinvestors.com's (OTCQB:CIIX) CFO Paul Dickman resigned, as noted in an SEC filing on January 31, the CEO took to the media to discuss what he felt was more important: why he deserves his large salary.

Chineseinvestors.com CEO Warren Wang. Source: MoneyTV

Before we dissect the CEO's statements, my previous reports on the company are clearly resonating with shareholders, to the extent that the CEO feels the need to address my points. These are well thought out, factual and objective, and can be best summarized by:

The revenue forecasts for this fiscal year are very high and haven't been fully explained.

Net losses to shareholders over the past eight quarters of $24.1m exceeds the firm's current market cap of $16.8m.

Shareholders have suffered a 75% stock dilution in the past two years.

The CEO and his wife are paid a combined cash salary of more than half of the company's annual gross profits.

Another bizarre interview by the CEO

The CEO's media outlet of choice is MoneyTV. For context, MoneyTV is an investor relations TV show that interviews its clients in order to give them promotion and air time. This costs money: $11,995 for three months' coverage. Therefore, when Chineseinvestors.com's CEO Warren Wang appears on the show, he is spending company assets in order to communicate directly to shareholders, both prospective and existing.

I used to decide to stop air [sic] or interview by your station because I want to pass everything to my CFO, but unfortunately my IR say 'since this is Chineseinvestors.com, unless you change the name, your people, the audience love to hear some accents, Chinese Americans, talking about the company's progress.'

Warren Wang, Chineseinvestors.com CEO, January 31, 2019

Well, no. The CEO should work in the best interests of the shareholders, and given that he has been at the company since 1999, he's in the best position to communicate with shareholders, particularly when the company's CFO has just resigned, and the CBD Biotech CFO, and now Chineseinvestors.com interim CFO, has just been hired.

I cancel my trip to Thailand yesterday, otherwise I won't be on TV

Warren Wang, Chineseinvestors.com CEO, January 31, 2019

On January 31, 2019, Bangkok, Thailand hosted an Asian hemp conference, while the first Asian Hemp Summit was held in Kathmandu, Nepal on February 1 and 2. Given that the company wants to be a major player in the Asian hemp industry, shareholders would hope that the CEO didn't cancel his trip to an Asian hemp conference just to stay in California and justify his salary.

Right now [the stock price] it's 50 cents. But in the long run, how it works depends on the profitability of the company. So like back to the question 1, I will make sure that I will make Chineseinvestors.com financial services provider profitable.

Warren Wang, Chineseinvestors.com CEO, January 31, 2019

From some aspects, spinning out the CBD subsidiary would remove some expenses from the income statement of Chineseinvestors.com. However, CBD sales are the fastest growing and largest part of the business, so spinning the business out would surely just leave a financial services business that seemingly has no growth drivers because it's never spoken about. In addition, the large payroll, particularly the salaries for the CEO and his wife, will remain on the Chineseinvestors.com's income statement, so that would perhaps make the firm even more unprofitable.

This also raises some interesting questions about the financial position of CBD Biotech. I'll be interested in reviewing the IPO filing when it's released because it will give a much better breakdown of the Chineseinvestors.com's financials between CBD and financial services.

My pay, still like I said, you go to Bloomberg, you go to Yahoo, my pay will be, like, crazy number, but actually, most of them are stock.

Warren Wang, Chineseinvestors.com CEO, January 31, 2019

The issue of salary is clearly important for the CEO because he has brought it up before, albeit inflating the proportion of his salary received in stock. But there is a clear conflict of interest in the salary discussion that he is avoiding. His wife, Lan Jiang, who is repeatedly stated as not being an executive nor being a member of the board, has the title of office manager and was paid a cash salary of $265k in the fiscal 2018 year. That's $49 less than the CEO, making her the second-highest paid member of staff.

Now, office manager typically means a receptionist (in a small company) or somebody in charge of day-to-day admin tasks. A simple search on Google suggests that the average salary for an office manager is $46,783 a year. That's 17.7% of what Chineseinvestors.com's office manager is paid in cash (ignoring her additional $186,200 stock award for 2018).

A Google search of an average office manager salary in the US. Source: Google

Since nobody from the company has reached out to explain what Lan Jiang actually does to deserve such a huge salary, I can only assume the explanation is that she has this salary because she is married to the CEO. Therefore, the issue of the CEO's pay should really be widened to a discussion of the combined pay of the CEO and his wife. You see, if the CEO wants a pay rise but worries about what the public perception of that would be, he could just pay his wife more money and claim, as he does, that his cash salary is actually quite small.

So, as the CEO is adamant that his non-stock salary is justified, let's look further into it. Over the past five fiscal years (ending May of each year), the CEO has been a highest-paid member of staff (cash salary only) in 2014, 2015, and 2018, and the second-highest paid member of staff in 2016 and 2017. His wife was the third-highest paid member of staff between 2014 and 2016, the highest-paid member of staff in 2017 and the second-highest in 2018.

Executive compensation at Chineseinvestors.com. Units: US $. Source: Chineseinvestors.com investor relations

Note that these figures come from the company's own SEC filings, not Bloomberg or Yahoo, meaning that the CEO cannot dismiss them as misleading. Let's combine their non-stock salaries. What we find is that their combined cash salary in the 2018 fiscal year was 22.5% of total revenues. That is unusually high for any company, especially one that is wildly unprofitable.

Combined cash salaries of the CEO and his wife, relative to total revenues each fiscal year. Source: Chineseinvestors.com investor relations

My pay is worth every bucks the company is paying me.

Warren Wang, Chineseinvestors.com CEO, January 31, 2019

I have to disagree. When a company's CEO pays himself and his wife just under a quarter of the company's revenues for the year (2018 fiscal) and more than half of gross profits, the company is clearly not getting value for money. I have to repeat this again, but the CEO is supposed to work in the best interests of all shareholders, not just himself and his wife. The company is on an 18-quarter streak of consecutive net losses to shareholders, yet the CEO has still decided to give himself and his wife pay rises over the past two fiscal years. An outrageously-high combined cash salary despite continued disappointing financial results, in my view, cannot be justified, no matter how much the CEO claims that it is.

Cash salaries of the CEO and his wife, relative to total gross profits each fiscal year. Note that 2016 saw a gross loss. Source: Chineseinvestors.com investor relations

But look, this is just my opinion, and I am interested in learning what the broader investment community thinks. Therefore, I have set up a questionnaire regarding the CEO's salary. He thinks it's justified, I don't, so let's find out what others think.

The resignation of the CFO

This bizarre interview was broadcast on January 31, the same day as the resignation of the CFO. Paul Dickman resigned as CFO effective January 31, 2019, to pursue other business interests but will remain on the board of directors until May 31, 2019, and will advise the new interim CFO Alex Hamilton (the recently-appointed CFO of the CBD subsidiary).

In my view, this should have been communicated to shareholders much better. Shareholders received no email from investor relations about the resignation, there is no news about it on the company's own website. The only mention is in the regulatory filings section of the website, where it states that an 8-K form was filed on January 31.

Is the resignation of the CFO not something the company should inform shareholders about? Did the company not learn from the shareholder communication fiasco surrounding the latest quarterly earnings? In fact, the CEO said the following in January:

I apologize we've been delayed, we never communicated with our shareholders, we've been kind of very quiet. So I talk to my team. I say 'Next time, you know, just make sure.' That they're part of the problem. 'if they need delay, just let me know.'

Warren Wang, Chineseinevstors.com CEO, January 18, 2019

Fast forward two weeks and the same mistake has been made. Publicly-listed companies shouldn't just post quarterly earnings and report the resignation of the CFO as SEC filings without any sort of communication with shareholders.

That the resignation was effective as of January 31, we can assume that the company knew about it before that date, unless he resigned with immediate effect. The latter would suggest that there was some disagreement between Dickman and management, contrary to what was filed at the SEC.

It's most likely the case that the resignation was known beforehand. Therefore, the CEO would have had ample opportunity to inform shareholders during his interview on the same day the filing was made. Yet, there was nothing. The CEO was more interested in trying to justify his salary.

It's apparent at this point that the CEO has flaws when it comes to communication with shareholders, whether it's focusing on trivial issues or ignoring important things that shareholders want to know about. But surely there is an investor relations team that understands the importance of communication with shareholders; it's their job to understand this. Yet, the investor relations team is seemingly more interested in telling the CEO that shareholders want to see company information communicated by someone that looks Chinese.

Following this, the company sometimes feels like I'm watching The Office play out in real life, although Michael Scott wouldn't get away with half of what happens at Chineseinvestors.com.

Final thoughts

It's clearly challenging being a shareholder of Chineseinvestors.com. Not only is the stock price losing money, but the company is providing little help in reassuring investors about the company's prospects. The reality seems to be that good news is overhyped - to the point that it becomes unbelievable (the oft-forecasted CBD revenues, for example) - while the bad news is not reported at all.

The release of the IPO filings for the CBD Biotech subsidiary should shine further light onto the financials of Chineseinvestors.com, giving us a better breakdown of the financial services and CBD business lines. I don't expect it to be promising.

You see, over the past few years, the CEO has spoken at length about the prospects of the CBD business, while ignoring the financial services business. I believe this has been completely mismanaged because when the spinoff is done, all of the new shareholders over the past few years will have no reason to hold on to their CIIX stock if it's just a financial services business. And given that no growth drivers have been spoken about for this business other than the unexplained forecast of annual revenues to double, I believe the spinoff will lead to a major selloff in CIIX stock.

