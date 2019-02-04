CBL & Associates Properties Just Closed On A Secured Facility And That Shows It Is Deeply Undervalued

Summary

Inferred from CBL's annual report, we see that the lender of the new secured facility uses the gross book value of CBL's properties to calculate the covenants.

The facility costs LIBOR + 2.25%, which is only about 100 basis points more than the unsecured lines of credit and unsecured term loans being replaced.

CBL would increase the interest cost of its debt by about $47 million annually if all debts are rolled over today. This is less than $0.24 per share, not catastrophic.

CBL just bought itself a lot more time to redevelop its properties and turn around the company.

It's ridiculous that CBL is trading at less than two times FFO.