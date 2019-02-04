SPY: It's A Bull Trap, Sell The Rally

GLD will continue to benefit from this coming lengthly consolidation in general equities, as not only is there compelling value in the precious metal, but the fundamentals are astoundingly good.

I believe this recent oversold bounce in the SPY is a bull trap and selling the rally is the best decision.

The U.S. stock market hit a wall in September 2018 and there are several reasons why this decade long uptrend has stalled.

I continue to believe that the recent rally in the major U.S. indices is simply an oversold bounce and the December 2018 lows will be retested.

I also believe a position in gold as well as select gold mining stocks will outperform general equities over the years to come.

Below I discuss my reasoning.

A Classic Bull Trap

The U.S. stock market hit a wall in September 2018 — after having gone on a phenomenal 10-year run since the Great Financial Crisis ended. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) has seen double digit returns in each successive two year period shown below. However, since the beginning of 2018, the SPY has been spending an inordinate amount of time in negative territory. Only in the last few days did it finally manage to get back into the green.

SPY:

(Source: Money.Cnn.com)

Other than being long in the tooth, there are several reasons why this ~10 year bull market has stalled:

1. China's Economy Continues To Slow

The annual growth rate for Chinese economy was 6.4 percent in the last quarter of 2018. It was the slowest GDP growth that China has seen since the financial crisis, and if you take the average growth rate for 2018, it was the weakest since 1990.

(Source: SomaBull)

The trade dispute with the U.S. is obviously one issue weighing on the country, which is particularly impacting the semiconductor industry in the States. Nvidia (NVDA), Lam Research (LRCX), Texas Instruments (TXN), Intel (INTC) and other semiconductor and chip equipment manufacturers are seeing soft sales because of the slowdown in China.

2. Valuations Are Excessive And Earnings Estimates Are Coming Down

In the summer of 2018 — and heading into the fall of the year — valuations in the market were hitting extremely lofty levels. There was a significant amount of froth in stocks as investors were focused more on Apple (AAPL) surpassing $1 trillion in market cap and buying other FAANG stocks than they were on p/e multiples.

For stocks such as NVDA, it was beginning to look like Nasdaq circa 1999, as Nvidia was sporting a valuation that almost rivaled Intel (a company 6x Nvidia's size).

As I warned my subscribers at the time:

The P/E on the S&P 500 was sitting at level that was well above the historical mean, and it would take an acceleration of growth to justify higher prices in stocks.

Over the last several months, earnings estimates have been coming down as economic growth is decelerating. Earnings announcements have been a minefield, and companies in the S&P have, on average, only beat estimates by 2.2% (the lowest since Q4 2011).

Despite the sell-off in the S&P, the p/e ratio still remains well above the historical average.

(Source: multple.com)

3. Rising Interest Rates Are Starting To Bite

The Fed began to normalize rates back in December 2015, and since 2016, it has been a steady march to the upside for the Fed Funds rate.

(Source: FRED)

Just a few months ago, the 10-year US Treasury yield reached a 7 year high, surpassing 3%. There was always going to come a time when interest rates reached a level that threatened further gains in stocks. We have reached that level.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Why The U.S. Stock Market Will Continue To Struggle To Make Headway

In an article I posted last August (Gold: Bearish Sentiment Yet Bullish Fundamentals), I stated:

Rising interest rates are working their way through the economy and more rate hikes are on the way unless the market sees a serious sell-off. If it doesn't, and instead just keeps hitting new highs, then the Fed isn't going to slow down.

Just a few months ago, Fed Chairman Powell seemed adamant that rate hikes would continue in 2019. The sharp sell-off in the market, though, has forced his hand and now the Fed is on pause.

"Pause" being the key word.

Many now think that the next move by the Fed will be to lower rates. Considering the end of rate-hiking cycles has typically been bullish for stocks, this has led to the assumption that upwards momentum will now return to the stock market.

However, it's a real catch 22 for investors. If the market increases further and attains new all-time highs, then the Fed is most certainly not going to be lowering rates. In fact, it will resume rate hikes — and could raise them even more aggressively.

That will not only stop any market rally in its tracks, but it would also have a profoundly negative impact on the deficit and total debt in the U.S. — as interest payments will rise exponentially over the next few years. This will snowball and turn into an inflation/debt fueled crisis.

The decline in the stock market could be seen as an attempt to get the Fed to pause....and it certainly has worked. But the market is effectively stifled because any sustained increase will give the Fed the green light to raise rates again. Then the market will find itself in the same situation of fighting further tightening.

I also don't believe we have seen the worst of this slowdown as earnings should continue to moderate. The fed being on hold won't be enough. There needs to be a resumption in earnings growth to jump start this market again.

This is likely as good as it gets for the stock market for the foreseeable future, especially considering that general equities are more than fairly valued. There is simply not a lot of upside and any further increase in rates will act as a strong headwind. The is the harsh reality of the situation.

The stock market has put in a strong reversal over the last month, but I'm not at all surprised there has been a rebound. In fact, in December 2018, I told my subscribers that stocks were very oversold in the short-term and I expected the recent bounce to continue. This was when the S&P was around 2,450. However, I continue to believe that any and all rallies should be sold, and there will be a retest of the December 2018 lows over the next few months. I see this rebound in the SPY as a bull trap. There will be another trading opportunity — likely in the Spring — after this rally exhausts itself.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

I don't expect a major crash (i.e. 1,500 on the S&P 500), but there will be sideways consolidation for as far as the eye can see. It will be a fairly large range that the S&P finds itself constrained to over the next several years. If there are new highs they will be marginal and there will still be many stocks (e.g. NVDA) that will not come close to their peaks from a few months ago.

Gold And Gold Mining Stocks Are Direct Beneficiaries

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) has been rising smartly since October 2018, showing a gain in each of the last 4 months.

(Source: Money.CNN.com)

It's not a coincidence that GLD has acted as a safe haven since the S&P 500 peaked back in September of last year. GLD will continue to benefit from this coming lengthly consolidation in general equities, as not only is there compelling value in the precious metal (as it has gone through its own lengthly consolidation for the last 6 years), but the fundamentals are astoundingly good.

(Source: Ycharts.com)

I have discussed these fundamentals at length in previous articles and also continue to talk about them with my subscribers. To briefly recap: gold not only has a supply/demand imbalance (as annual mine supply has peaked and is forecast to contract over the next several years), but the growing debt/deficit in the U.S. and globally will fuel inflation.

In fact, while this consolidation in the stock market is taking place, I expect inflation will continue to percolate. Especially now with the Fed on hold.

One graph that all investors should be aware of is this one just posted by the CBO in their most recent 10 year budget and economic outlook. It depicts just how dire the situation is when it comes to the projected U.S. deficit. As the CBO states, in 27 of the past 50 fiscal years, the unemployment rate has been below 6 percent. Deficits in those years averaged 1.5% of GDP. Even though unemployment is expected to remain below 5 percent between 2020 and 2029, the deficits in those years will average 4.4% of GDP. When the economy is strong and unemployment is low, the deficits should be much more contained. Should there be a recession during this time (and there will be one), then the deficits will skyrocket to levels that would be deeply concerning. This is just one reason why I expect gold to show strong gains over the coming years.

(Source: CBO)

Gold was shunned last year as investors focused all of their attention on the stock market and whether Apple could attain a $1 trillion valuation. Sentiment for gold soured but the fundamentals remained stellar.

Now we are seeing sentiment shift as investors focus on the fundamentals again.

While I expect GLD to do quite well, it will be the beaten down gold mining stocks that put in the best performances.

I continue to favor mining stocks such as Barrick Gold (GOLD). Just a few weeks ago, I wrote an article on the company (Barrick Gold: It's Time To Reload) and discussed how the recent sell-off (post-merger) was expected, and I considered it a great opportunity to rebuy this still discounted producer. Since then the shares are up almost 12% and I believe this is just the early stages of a long bull market for stocks like GOLD.

Data by YCharts

Summary Of My Thesis

The recent rebound in the SPY is a bull trap and I would be selling the rally. Valuations are still excessive, earnings growth is moderating, and while the Fed is on hold, it will raise rates again should the market hit new highs. These are all headwinds for the general equities.

Over the next few months, the SPY will retest the December lows as I see a lengthly consolidation for the stock market.

GLD will continue to benefit, as not only is there good value in the metal, but the fundamentals are strong. The gold miners like Barrick will outperform gold.

The Gold Edge I offer a premium service here on Seeking Alpha called The Gold Edge. The opportunity in this sector is here, but to succeed, you need a deep knowledge of gold and the miners. The Gold Edge is my research intensive service that provides that knowledge. I'm covering miners that are best of the best, including deep value plays, prime acquisition targets, and explorers with huge upside potential. I'm also frequently updating subscribers on the market and expected direction. There's a free two-week trial. Click here for more details and to subscribe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.