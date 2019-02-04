NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call
February 04, 2019, 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Patrick McKillop - Director of Investor Relations
Richard Soloway - President and CEO
Kevin Buchel - Senior Vice President and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Matthew Pfau - William Blair
Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Company
Joseph Osha - JMP Securities
Abba Horwitz - OS Capital
Presentation
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce