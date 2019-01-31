On Thursday, January 31, 2019, refined products pipeline operator Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company beat the analyst consensus revenue expectations and beat bottom-line expectations on a GAAP basis, but its non-GAAP earnings did fail to impress. The market was not impressed by these results though, which could be due to its guidance being lower than what analysts wanted. A closer look at these results show that the company is actually performing very well, due largely to high demand for its services. The market thus may have overreacted here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Magellan Midstream Partners' fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Magellan Midstream Partners brought in total revenues of $865.683 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 28.57% increase over the $673.299 million that the company brought in during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating profit of $360.846 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $290.081 million that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Magellan Midstream Partners shipped a total of 127.2 million barrels of refined products during the quarter, which was a slight decline from the 130.0 million that it had last year. The company shipped a total of 74.4 million barrels of crude oil during the quarter, which was a significant increase over the 59.4 million total that it had last year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $302.4 million during the most recent quarter. This represents a 1.91% decline over the $308.3 million that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Magellan Midstream Partners reported a net income of $314.072 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 32.02% increase over the $237.895 million that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The first thing that someone reading these highlights is likely to notice is that the company's revenue increased by a fairly large amount year-over-year. One of the biggest reasons for this is that pipeline tariffs were higher in the fourth quarter of this year than they were in the same quarter of last year. The tariff is essentially the amount that the company charges for moving a barrel of product through its system so it should be easy to see how an increase here would boost the top-line. The company states that the tariff increase came on July 1, when it was able to hike prices by 4.4%. The actual boost in revenue was somewhat greater than this though as Magellan had total revenue of $1.652 million per barrel of product shipped in the most recent quarter compared to $1.512 a year ago. This is a 9.26% increase, which was enough to offset the slight decline in volume.

Not all of the company's business units performed similarly well though. The company reports that its crude oil transportation business had an operating margin of $129.8 million, which would be a $12.0 million decline year-over-year. This is due to a substantial decrease in the company's overall tariff for this product. A larger proportion of the total volume of crude oil moved by the company went through the Houston distribution system than in previous quarters. This system is slower to transport oil than the firm's other systems and therefore commands a lower tariff than the other systems. In addition, the contractually fixed rates on the Longhorn pipeline dropped during the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, these lower rates will remain in effect until the next adjustment date, so the revenue impact here will be following the company for a while.

In a previous article on Magellan Midstream Partners, I discussed the Pasadena Marine Terminal, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Valero Energy (VLO). This project is a 200-acre crude oil export terminal that should be able to serve as a growth engine for Magellan Midstream as the company seeks to take advantage of the emergence of the United States as an oil exporting nation. The first phase of this project came online earlier this month right on schedule. The second phase, which will add four million barrels of crude oil storage and an Aframax dock to the facility should come into service around the end of the year. Nevertheless, the fact that the first phase is now in operation should have a positive impact on the company's first quarter 2019 earnings results.

The company is also actively working on two new pipeline projects but neither of these will have any immediate impact on the company's performance. The first of the pipelines is the East Houston-to-Hearne refined products pipeline that is scheduled to come online sometime in the middle of the year. Thus, we will see it apply some upward pressure to the company's cash flow towards the end of the year but this is still a good six months off.

The second pipeline project that Magellan Midstream is working on is the west Texas refined products pipeline expansion, which would naturally expand the capacity of this system. The construction on this pipeline has not started yet as it will hopefully begin around the middle of this year. This pipeline should become operational in mid-2020 so this project will not likely have any impact on the company's 2019 performance.

The financial media blamed the company's poor performance in the market following its results announcement on the poor outlook provided by the company's management. However, the outlook was not really that bad as management stated that it expected to have a distributable cash flow of $1.14 billion, which would allow it to boost its per unit distribution by 5% and still have a distribution coverage ratio of 1.2x. This is certainly a reasonable coverage ratio and the distribution increase is always nice. With that said, the $3.80 earnings per share that management guided to was lower than the $3.90 that analysts wanted but net income is a poor measure to use to evaluate a company like this because of the high depreciation and other non-cash expenses.

It was somewhat disappointing to see Magellan's distributable cash flow declined year-over-year, although the decline was very slight. The main reason for this is that Magellan paid $9 million in cash in anticipation of shutting down its ammonia pipeline and another $9 million write-off from a discontinued capital project. These two factors exceeded the $5.9 million decline that we actually saw. Therefore, we can conclude that if the company did not have these two negative impacts then its distributable cash flow would have increased year-over-year.

In conclusion, these results were actually not that bad, despite the market's reaction to them. Magellan Midstream continues to show stability in the face of the turbulence that the industry struggled from during the quarter due to the decline in oil prices. It is also likely to show forward growth as a few new projects come online. This should result in a 5% distribution increase, which is always nice. Investors may want to take advantage of the market's disappointment to add shares since the truth is that these results were not really that bad.