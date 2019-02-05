Will Emirates Hurt Boeing?

On the January 31, Reuters reported that state-owned Emirates, the biggest operator of the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380, was looking to swap some of its unfilled orders for the superjumbo for the smaller Airbus A350. In this report, we will look why this can have big consequences not only for the Airbus A380 but could also have consequences, both positive and negative, for Boeing (NYSE:BA), which plans on delivering the Boeing 777X and Boeing 787 to the Dubai-based airline. This will be a two-part report; in the first report, we will mainly focus on the financial performance of Emirates to assess the need of any changes in the fleet, and in the second part, we will be having a more forward-looking approach that takes into account Dubai’s airport plans and consequences of delays there.

Source: The National

Financial performance - Emirates

Emirates has often been criticized because it is a state-owned entity, and its growth might be going at the expense of other airlines. Nevertheless, also Emirates should be able to justify their investments, so the financial performance and key metrics play an important role in running a strong business with a justifiable fleet plan.

Table 1: Key metrics Emirates (Source: Emirates)

What we do see from the reported figures is that, in recent years, available seat-kilometers grew quite a bit for relatively little growth in top-line figures. Revenues grew 7%, while available seat-kilometers grew 27%, and the number of aircraft grew by 16%. Meanwhile, the passenger load factor remained stable. This indicates that Emirates kept its load factor relatively stable by dropping fares. Emirates by no means is a company on verge of bankruptcy, but we do see that, while capacity grew, operating margins came down, and the first half of the 2018-2019 financial year isn’t looking a whole lot better with a profit margin of just 0.5%.

So, financially, the capacity growth doesn’t make sense other than every passenger that the Emirates airline carries is a passenger not carried by a competitor and a filled seat is better than an empty one. The value extraction from capacity growth is almost non-existent.

Airbus A380

The Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A380 form the backbone of the Emirates fleet. Currently, Emirates operates a fleet of 109 Airbus A380 aircraft with 53 yet to be delivered. The Airbus A380 seats roughly 490-520 people in 3-class configuration for Emirates and 615 in 2-class configuration. Despite the aircraft taking a huge number of passengers, Emirates has turned the Airbus A380 into a luxury travel experience. The huge growth in capacity, however, to a major extent, is driven by the Airbus A380, which accounted for over 60% of the seats (gross) added over the past 5 years.

Capacity growth is nice, but capacity growth without proper top-line growth, while there are chances of rising costs in the future, is close to useless. What it means is that regardless of the infrastructure in Dubai, from which the Airbus A380 did benefit, at this point, there is very little reason to further erode yield by adding capacity. In fact, we observed that capacity started to outpace revenue growth as soon as the number of Airbus A380 deliveries started trending upward.

Figure 1: Deliveries Emirates (Source: AeroAnalysis)

So, if the Airbus A380 no longer is required to support aggressive growth where the Airbus A380 demand come from? One part could be renewal of aging aircraft. The oldest Airbus A380s should be replaced around 2020-2021. That’s where things might be a bit challenging. Emirates currently has 53 Airbus A380s that are yet to be delivered. This includes 20 units ordered earlier in 2018, which should see delivery in 2020 and onward.

Figure 2: Rolls Royce Trent 900 turbofan (Source: Rolls Royce)

What plays an important role is the engine selection. The Airbus A380 has two engine options. Customers can either select the Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) Trent 900 or the Engine Alliance GP7200. Out of the 162 Airbus A380 aircraft that Emirates ordered, the last batches for 72 aircraft in total were for the variant equipped with Rolls Royce engines. In the long term, some of these aircraft would replace the GP7200, and Emirates would have a fleet of roughly 90 superjumbos all powered by Rolls Royce engines if it would firm 16 options that are part of the deal announced early last year with Airbus. Where the problem arises is that the Trent 900 is not performing the way it was promised to Emirates, and that was possibly the sole reason for Emirates to select the Rolls Royce Trent 900 instead of the GP7200 turbofans.

With the dissatisfaction about the Rolls Royce turbofans, it is not a surprise that Emirates is weighing its options. Initially, the carrier expected that it would not take delivery of any Airbus A380s in 2019 and 2020 due to introduction of new fleet types and scheduled runway unavailability at Dubai International Airport, but due to schedule slips, the airline now likely will take at least 6 aircraft in 2019. It is too late for Emirates to decide to not take those aircraft. However, for other aircraft, the company might no longer feel obliged to help out Airbus. Airbus has been unsuccessful for years to find new customers for the aircraft, and even after Emirates’ order for 20 jets, the European jet maker has not found a new customer for the superjumbo even though Emirates wanted solid backing from another customer.

Emirates has been taking up slots from customers for the Airbus A380 for years as it was one of the sole airlines for which the business case on which the Airbus A380 is built was actually materializing, partially coupled with delays in construction for the new airport of Dubai. The order for 20 aircraft placed in early 2018 would support further growth for Dubai’s current airport, which is being expanded to handle 118 million passengers per year in 2023. The absence of performance improvement and new customers for the Airbus A380, combined with yield pressure does no longer motivate Emirates to support the A380 program, and the airline could study alternatives to grow capacity in a much more efficient way. Possibly, the 20 aircraft that Emirates ordered in March 2018 plus the 16 options might be canceled, and if Emirates decides to go all the way, it might even consider walking away from its entire order, since the Airbus A380 program stands or falls with the commitment from Emirates.

Smaller aircraft

At this point, there are a few things that could happen. The first thing is that Emirates continues to support the Airbus A380 program but will receive additional compensation from Rolls Royce for performance shortfalls. The second thing that could happen is that Emirates drops the Airbus A380 program, which is considered equivalent to axing the entire program.

In a report published last year, AeroAnalysis wrote:

What the future holds for the Airbus A380 remains to be seen. The program continues to hinge on the willingness of one airline to commit. The next step would be to find a new customer for the aircraft to validate the business case.

It seems that with declining profits, Emirates is tired of waiting for a customer to validate the business case. Since part of the problem lies with Rolls Royce, Emirates has a strong position to negotiate for smaller more efficient aircraft, which also are powered by Rolls Royce turbofans. No matter how you twist it, the Airbus A380 has a certain in-efficiency built in via timing as well as design decisions that put the aircraft at a disadvantage compared to smaller next generation jets, especially if you can’t fill the aircraft.

For Airbus, losing the Emirates order might be a major reason to ax the Airbus A380 program, and that would be unfortunate for Airbus, given that a major reason for dissatisfaction with the Airbus A380 is Rolls Royce. That, however, does not take away that the Airbus A380 either lacks business sense and efficiency at this point in time, and Airbus has booked no progress in selling the aircraft to other airlines.

Emirates could use its strong position at this stage to secure discounts for other platforms that Rolls Royce turbofans are used on. To mind come the Airbus A350, Boeing 787 and Airbus A330neo. After all, what should be kept in mind is that mixed fleet operations were not necessarily bad for Emirates compared to solely operating a fleet of the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777. So, looking at smaller aircraft makes perfect sense, growing capacity in a more thoughtful way.

Boeing 777X

Figure 3: Boeing 777-9 render in Emirates colors (Source: Boeing)

If the Airbus A380 is to disappear, one of the aircraft that could possibly replace the Airbus A380 at the lower side of the seating range is the Boeing 777-9. Years ago, there were talks about a third member of the Boeing 777X, which would be placed closer to the lower end of the Airbus A380 market: The Boeing 777-10X. Currently, we are not expecting that Emirates is looking for big aircraft to replace any Airbus A380, because they need a thoughtful and incremental capacity expansion that allows for flexibility rather than an explosive one. If Emirates is dealing the final blow to the Airbus A380, the airline could decide to replace their older Airbus A380s as well as the 20 Airbus A380s which it bought to facilitate further growth between 2020 and 2023 with the Boeing 777-9. The Boeing 777-9, despite being quite a big aircraft as well, would provide smaller capacity addition with higher fuel and cost efficiency.

Airbus A350

Figure 4: Airbus A350-900 render in Emirates colors (Source: Up in the Sky)

Whereas General Electric’s (GE) GE9X exclusively powers the Boeing 777X, the Airbus A350 is exclusively powered by the Rolls Royce Trent XWB turbofans. This is where it becomes interesting; Years ago, in 2014, Emirates walked away from an order for 70 Airbus A350 jets, 50 of the -900 variant and 20 of the -1000 variant, because the airline adjusted its fleet requirements ordering 50 Airbus A380s, the Boeing 777X was launched and Emirates seemed to be unhappy in the way the Airbus A350 had evolved. Now that maximum capacity growth per unit is no longer the main objective, the Airbus A350 is back in the picture. In 2018, we saw that Airbus wasn’t able to score big with the Airbus A350, so Emirates could get significant discounts from Airbus as well as Rolls Royce. We don’t expect Airbus to pitch a conceptual Airbus A350-1,100/2000 as it did in the sales campaign for Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) to compete with the Boeing 777-9. The airline could look more seriously at the 325-seat Airbus A350-900, which it already evaluated when looking for a 330-seat aircraft, and that could spell trouble for Boeing.

If Emirates sees future in wide body aircraft with less than 400 seats, the airline could even select the 387-seat Airbus A350-1000 possibly taking up aircraft that Etihad Airways is not going to accept. In that case, the Boeing 777X could even be degraded to a niche aircraft in the Emirates fleet instead of a backbone aircraft like the Boeing 777-300ER, but at this stage, we would consider that a major revision to the fleet strategy while a changing role for the Airbus A380 already is a big one.

Boeing 787

Figure 5: Boeing 787-10 render in Emirates colors (Source: Boeing)

The cancellation for the Airbus A350 in 2014 opened up opportunities for Boeing to pitch the Boeing 787 to Emirates again as a smaller wide body aircraft that could complement their wide body fleet. What Emirates seemed to be looking for was a medium wide body jet; the jet wouldn’t carry as many passengers as the Boeing 777-300ER, and it also wouldn’t fly as far. At some point, there were news items circulating, marking a deal between Boeing and Emirates for the Boeing 787-10 as a done deal. According to our own analysis, Boeing would have the upper hand in providing a medium wide body jet to Emirates, but there was no firm order. An announcement for the selection of 40 Boeing 787-10 with rights to convert to the Boeing 787-9 was made during the 2017 Dubai Airshow, but a firm purchase agreement has not been signed, despite Emirates claimed it signed a firm order.

The fact that Emirates is looking at the A350 again could spell trouble for Boeing 787-10. Having only 2 aircraft types in the fleet of Emirates size might not allow for flexible and efficient deployment, but having too many doesn’t add to efficiency either. Emirates actually has all cards in its hands to make Boeing and Airbus fight for firm and tentative agreements that both companies already had with Emirates in the past. Realistically, Boeing doesn’t have a firm contract with Emirates, but if, in a second sales campaign, Airbus will win an order for the Airbus A350 or any other aircraft, it would be a loss to Boeing.

Airbus A330neo

Figure 6: Airbus A330-900 during its maiden flight (Source: Airbus)

While there is a big focus on the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, we believe that there is one additional platform that could have some chances to get an order. That aircraft is the Airbus A330-900, which is exclusively powered by the Rolls Royce Trent 7000. So, there are some discounts to be secured on the propulsion systems for the Airbus A330-900 as well. The Airbus A330-900 does not come directly to mind when analysing a possible order switch from Emirates, but Emirates does intend to fly to secondary cities in the US at some point, and it was planning on converting some of its Boeing 787-10 orders, once firmed, to orders for the Boeing 787-9, which is a plane with capabilities similar to the Airbus A330-900. The Airbus A330-900 is not a fast seller, so Airbus could offer Emirates a very good deal there and steal a (tentative) order from Boeing. The Airbus A350 and Airbus A330neo have a common type rating, so while not the most efficient, a fleet consisting of the Boeing 777X, Airbus A350, and Airbus A330-900 could be a solution, with the A350 covering the gap between the Boeing 777X and the Airbus A330-900.

Conclusion

What is important to keep in mind is that while a possible order cancellation does seem to bad news for the Airbus A380, and it certainly is, it could also mean that a tentative agreement that Emirates reached with Boeing for the Dreamliner will not be firmed as Emirates should be able to secure discounts on Airbus aircraft in combination with discounts from Rolls Royce. Where Boeing could win is by securing orders for the Boeing 777X to replace the 20-unit order for the Airbus A380 with deliveries from 2020 onward. There even is a scenario in which the Boeing 787, Boeing 777X and Airbus A350-1000 would form the core of Emirates future fleet, and in that case, we would have to see how A350 sales would impact the role of the Boeing 777X. What is also possible is that Emirates still wants to take the Airbus A380s it has on order but with a significant reduced price via discounts from Rolls Royce. After all, negotiations always happen behind closed doors, and only if negotiations aren't going smoothly, we see details in the media. It's a crafted game to increase pressure on the manufacturers.

For Airbus, this is a point to decide what they will do with the Airbus A380 program. While Emirates has been pushing the jet maker to look for new customers, it seems the jet maker has not been able to find any. Currently, Airbus is producing the super jumbo at a near break-even point, while it could secure orders with Emirates for smaller aircraft that it could produce with more profits. The big question is when there will be clarity on the future of the Airbus A380 and the Emirates order. Airbus will likely seek clarity before Tom Enders departs as CEO of Airbus in the first half of the year, while Emirates likely would use the Dubai Airshow of 2019 as the main stage to announce new orders.

Disagreements between Emirates and Rolls Royce currently seem to be the main reason of an approaching end for the Airbus A380 program, but what should also be considered is that Emirates tends to order in huge quantities, and it does happen that their requirements change during the years or new products they might be interested in enter the market. The Airbus A350 was ordered at a point in time when the Boeing 787-10 was not available, and the order was cancelled when the Boeing 777X and Boeing 787-10 were available, and Emirates was still aiming for rapid capacity expansion. Now that capacity expansion is not a primary aim for the airline and in combination with lacking sales success for the Airbus A380 and shortfalls for the Rolls Royce Trent 900 turbofans, Emirates’ needs and desires are also changing.

While it seems Emirates not being happy with Rolls Royce is the sole reason for Emirates reviewing its fleet, it is a combination of things where inefficient capacity growth resulting in additional yield pressure seems to have also contributed to Emirates reviewing its fleet requirements. There are chances for Boeing with the Boeing 777X and for the Boeing 777-9 to be the preferred Airbus A380 replacement, but if Airbus plays it well and a more conscious capacity expansion is desired, Emirates will be taking the Airbus A350, possibly even the Airbus A330neo, instead of the Boeing 787-10. With possible changes in Emirates’ long-term fleet strategy, the competition for an order from Emirates for a medium wide body jet is open again, while it did seem to fall Boeing’s way in November 2017. Maybe, after all, the lack of a firm order from Emirates in December for the Boeing 787 was a clear signal, and this wouldn’t be the first time that a tentative agreement for the Boeing 787 lapsed without a firm agreement, the same happened with Malaysia Airlines.

What Boeing should try to prevent is that the opening for a new medium wide body jet competition turns into an order for aircraft that could potentially replace the Boeing 777-300ER for which Emirates ordered the Boeing 777X. It might sound extremely counterintuitive, but Airbus losing orders from Emirates for the Airbus A380 could have implications for the Boeing 787 and possibly even the Boeing 777X. In the most positive scenario for Boeing, Boeing takes it all and provides the Boeing 787 as well as the Boeing 777X to Emirates which would open up opportunities for Boeing to sell more Boeing 777X aircraft to Emirates and more Dreamliners in the future. If the Airbus A330neo is to become part of the Emirates fleet, that is likely going to go at the expense of the Boeing 787 tentative agreement while a combination of the Airbus A350-900/A350-1000 and the Boeing 777X would not cover Emirates fleet requirements to serve secondary cities in the US, but would spread the replacement of the Boeing 777-300ER over 2 types, but would put the Boeing 777X in the position to gather additional sales to form a long term replacement of the Airbus A380.

Surely, there are opportunities for all parties involved, but if the tentative agreement with Emirates didn’t lapse already, we think Boeing will feel pretty OK with Emirates’ current fleet plan in which Boeing is to provide 2 aircraft types, and if the sun sets for the Airbus A380, Boeing could even look to sell more Boeing 777-9 aircraft to Emirates, possibly even a stretch of the -9. The current situation with Rolls Royce and Emirates allows Airbus to pitch the Airbus A330-900neo and Airbus A350-900/1000 putting a lot of pressure on Boeing to make a competitive offer.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles. AeroAnalysis is the biggest creator of aerospace content for investors. Join a growing group of subscribers who get free access to original and uniquely crafted content.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF, GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.