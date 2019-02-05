JD.com: What's Priced In? (Podcast)

by Daniel Shvartsman

Coming into this week's podcast, which reviewed Long Hill Road Capital's Editors' Pick article on JD.com (JD) and its hidden value, I had the following 'priors' about the company:

Long Hill Road Capital's article, from an author with a compounder approach, was a good place to dive into the story. The author argued that the market was not adequately accounting for JD's stakes in other China companies, and that on an EV/Revenue basis the fast-growing company is too cheap. With temporary issues - the trade war and the accusations that Liu faced but that won't result in charges - due to fade, the stock is poised for bargain-hunters.

We took each of these arguments and peeled them back to see what was left for investors. It led us to some digressions from our own investing pasts, Mike's odd fascination with pool cleaning companies, a sluggish lightning round, and a cheap shot at the Shins, but also to what we hope is a useful discussion on how to value fast-growing firms, how to address investments on the balance sheet, and the ups and downs of investing in companies with a storied (and entrenched) CEO. Click play to have a listen above.

Topics covered:

3:00 minute mark - Setting the bull case up

5:00 - Long Hill Road Capital's valuation approach to JD.com, and the value of EV/Sales as an approach

11:00 - Adjusting for investments on the balance sheet - the right move?

18:00 - The limits to a sum of the parts approach, and a digression to Entravision (EVC) and Cars.com (CARS), and Mike's pool cleaning valuation tactics

25:15 - How much of JD's problems are temporary vs. fundamental?

30:00 - The risks of investing in founder-CEO-led companies.

35:30 - Lightning Round - how big a deal is the trade war for JD, really?

39:15 - How enduring a problem are the headlines about Richard Liu's arrest and related accusations?

41:00 - How enduring are the Chinese governance issues?

43:00 - And lastly, what about the slowing China economy?

45:00 - Is all this priced in? Is it worth taking the company-specific risk?

As always, Behind the Idea is available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and wherever you get podcasts. Feedback is welcome at btipod@seekingalpha.com.

Plenty of discussion topics here - China headline risk? When to use EV/Sales? The shaken trust in a founder? If you have thoughts on any of these, please let us know below, we'd love to hear how you approach them.