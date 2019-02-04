This Is One Of The 'Best-Positioned Companies' In The Cannabis Space

Cronos is on the cutting edge with device technology and their deal with Altria. and on top of that their management team is one of the best in the space.

Cronos is "one of the best-positioned companies in the space."

Since launching research in the Cannabis sector in November of 2018, one of our top long ideas in the space has been Cronos Group, Inc. (CRON).

As Cannabis analyst Shayne Laidlaw explains in the video below, CRON remains “one of the best-positioned companies in the space.”

It’s tough for me to say, ‘Pound the table on the long side,’ but we still like the longer-term trend and what Cronos is working on,” Laidlaw explains in the clip above. “I think Cronos is on the cutting edge with device technology and their deal with Altria…and on top of that their management team is one of the best in the space.

