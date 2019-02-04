Weekly Fund Wrap: The End Is Nigh

We dig for value in the CEF space by looking at sector trading ranges over the past year and find value in loans and preferreds.

The Fed has been forced to climb back from its autopilot stance on the balance sheet unwind by the market into a more patient and flexible stance.

Over the past few years, the Fed has used two main levers in its management of monetary policy: short-term interest rate hikes and balance sheet management. The latter policy was viewed by the Fed as largely a technical adjustment of a previous policy (QE) that was no longer required now that the US economy was back on track. Janet Yellen thought the unwind of this policy would be like "watching paint dry". This is probably the reason why Jay Powell referred to it as being on "autopilot" in a recent commentary.

The market, however, chose to view the balance sheet as part and parcel of the Fed's discretionary monetary policy framework and interpreted the autopilot comment as the Fed being inflexibly hawkish. It was this apparent lack of flexibility spooked markets and escalated the December sell-off. As the sell-off worsened, the Fed capitulated. A number of Fed officials spoke in favor of a slower pace of rate hikes than signaled previously by the dots. They also stressed a more flexible approach to the balance sheet runoff. The market weakness stopped and the relief rally began.

One line of criticism goes that the Fed has compounded the first mistake (being inflexibly hawkish) with a second mistake (being overly solicitous to the market). We are sympathetic to this view and agree that the Fed has had a tendency to sound tone-deaf on occasion. At the same time, the Committee has a very tough path to travel - rebalancing monetary policy in a period of a strong labor market, growing the fiscal deficit, political and international tensions, and concerns about a potential recession. The Fed has to achieve two difficult goals - avoid becoming captured by the market but at the same time appear sensitive to the performance of financial assets. This is a difficult job and we would not be surprised if we continue to see further volatility as the monetary policy adjustment continues.

Markets

Ring the bell - all of our ETF benchmarks were up on the week capping an amazing January relief rally. While no asset class blew it out of the water as all returns were in low-single digits, the move higher by all assets is a good indication that we are still in the midst of a recovery in risk sentiment rather than earnings or economic activity both of which have been mixed lately.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

If we look at total returns over December and January - the chart below tells us that the market is broadly up over the past two months with the exception of the S&P 500 and the utilities sector. The drop in interest rates has buoyed fixed-income assets, while a weaker dollar has supported emerging market assets and a recovery in macro sentiment has supported oil.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Macro

The Fed kept the Fed Funds rate unchanged in its latest meeting and added the word "patient" to its policy outlook. As we suggest above, this is a big turnaround for the Committee that was viewed as fairly hawkish just a few weeks before. Fed Funds futures 12-month out are not pricing in any further hikes.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

The most-watched indicator - payrolls surprised well to the upside rising 304k with consensus expecting only 165k although December was revised lower by 90k. The labor market, so far, remains healthy and the higher-than-expected figure is a stark contrast to the Fed's dovish turn.

CEF Space

A similarly positive week for closed-end funds with all sector NAVs moving higher and only MLP and muni discounts widening a tad. Interestingly, higher-beta sectors finished on top even though stocks were down on the week. Defensive and interest-rate sensitive sectors like utilities and real estate outperformed covered calls, which are more directly linked to equity performance.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

CEF Space - What I Did Last Year

With the closed-end fund market having gone through such a manic period in the last year, we thought it would be worthwhile to look at the price behavior of CEF sectors in that time. Specifically, we look at net price (ex-distributions) indices. All sectors are normalized to a starting point of 100 for the start of 2018. The range of each sector's net price index is plotted in the box plots below - the whiskers of each box plot measures the 5th and 95th percentiles while the box measures the 25th and 75th percentiles. The line in the box is the median of the distribution.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

We find the box plots are quite useful because they quickly capture the essence of the distribution in an easy-to-read format.

Specifically, we find the following statistics interesting which we discuss below in the context of the CEF space since 2018.

Price range - this gives us a sense of what the most volatile sectors are (MLP and EM local debt as well as the equity-linked covered calls and convertibles. Interestingly, convertibles show a similar range as covered calls even though they are often perceived as a less volatile sector. We suspect the reason for the large range has to do with its heavy allocation to technology which has been especially volatile recently). Least volatile sectors were the mortgage sectors, particularly agencies. We continue to like these sectors, partly for their link to the US housing sector and consumer balance sheets, both of which we think can withstand stress better than the corporate sector while offering a better yield than government bonds.

- this gives us a sense of what the most volatile sectors are (MLP and EM local debt as well as the equity-linked covered calls and convertibles. Interestingly, convertibles show a similar range as covered calls even though they are often perceived as a less volatile sector. We suspect the reason for the large range has to do with its heavy allocation to technology which has been especially volatile recently). Least volatile sectors were the mortgage sectors, particularly agencies. We continue to like these sectors, partly for their link to the US housing sector and consumer balance sheets, both of which we think can withstand stress better than the corporate sector while offering a better yield than government bonds. Extent of drawdown - drawdowns correlate well with price ranges, however, we were a bit surprised to see the preferreds sector suffer a 20%+ drawdown as the sector is one of the lower volatility sectors given its investment-grade asset profile. Yes, its duration is relatively high but not so much higher than many other fixed-income sectors. In our view, the sector suffered from a changing sentiment on the financials sector due to an increased chance of a recession and so offers further upside from here if activity continues to hold up.

- drawdowns correlate well with price ranges, however, we were a bit surprised to see the preferreds sector suffer a 20%+ drawdown as the sector is one of the lower volatility sectors given its investment-grade asset profile. Yes, its duration is relatively high but not so much higher than many other fixed-income sectors. In our view, the sector suffered from a changing sentiment on the financials sector due to an increased chance of a recession and so offers further upside from here if activity continues to hold up. Extent of bounceback - a few of the sectors have bounced back above their median price over the past year, particularly the lower-volatility mortgage sectors; however, other sectors such as loans, convertibles, and covered calls are still languishing near the bottom of the distribution and offer upside, particularly loans in our view.

Conclusion

Having gone through a period of significant volatility and wide trading ranges, it is worth to pause and take stock now that the dust has mostly settled and regular programming in financial markets has more or less resumed. A quick way to gauge the current state of affairs is via net price box plots which we apply to closed-end fund sectors. These charts show useful statistics such as trading ranges, the extent of drawdowns and bouncebacks as well as the median, current, highest, and lowest prices in a particular period. We find that mortgage and the utilities sectors have held up relatively well during the past year and are now trading close to or above their median prices. Other sectors such as MLPs and EM sectors are still languishing although the local debt sector, in particular, we think is a value trap rather than a real opportunity. At the moment, we find value in preferreds and loans where we think there is still potential upside.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although the information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer's particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.