McCullough: Don't Forget That Earnings Are Relative

So far, S&P 500 earnings growth has been roughly cut in half from the 26% seen in the third quarter of 2018.

You may have seen or heard a Wall Street media pundit boldly proclaim that earnings are "good" this quarter. That is useless information without context. Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains why in the video below.

Where earnings are coming from relative to previous quarters is what investors should really keep an eye on. Yes, S&P 500 earnings are up roughly 13% for the fourth quarter of 2018, but that number has been slashed in half from the 26% growth in earnings saw in the third quarter.

"Even if earnings went to 25% I would call that slowing," McCullough explains. "Expectations do matter. But getting the broader moves on the earnings cycle is far more important because you're not justifying your losses with 'earnings were better.'"

