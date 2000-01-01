While the majority of the retail group (XRT) slid well below their 200-day moving averages during the Q4 correction, Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) managed to find strong support at this level. The stock has regained a significant amount of ground since the general market decline and is now sitting just 5% from its all-time highs. Based on an acceleration in earnings, an improvement in margins, and robust technical strength, it seems likely that new highs are in store for the stock. I have started a new long position in the stock last month at just below $170.00 per share. I may look to increase this position, but for now, I am holding a half-size position in the stock.

The retail sector has been a tricky spot for investors over the past six months with many names falling apart since the sector's top in August 2018. A few names have managed to buck the trend like Shoe Carnival (SCVL), Deckers (DECK), Lululemon (LULU), and Dollar General (DG), but most names continue to trade in either ranges or intermediate downtrends. Burlington Stores belongs to the group that has held up the best and also sports the most impressive fundamentals in my opinion. The company has managed to grow annual earnings per share by over 400% from its IPO in 2013 to fiscal-year 2017 ($0.62 to $3.24) and is on track to see earnings double once again based on fiscal-year 2020 estimates. This is incredible growth from a retailer as annual earnings per share is expected to soar from estimates for $4.40 in fiscal-year 2018 to $7.05 in fiscal-year 2020. This growth comes on the back of impressive revenue growth that is also accelerating up from high single-digits to low double-digits over the past year. This has allowed the stock to put up a 600% return since 2014, while the Retail ETF has gone essentially nowhere (see below chart).

For those unfamiliar with Burlington Stores, this is likely because the company is a newer stock and has only been public for five years. The company is an off-price retailer operating out of the U.S. with over 5,000 brands and nearly 700 stores across 45 states, including Puerto Rico. The company has managed to increase net sales from $4.42 billion in 2013 to over $6 billion in 2017 and is on track for over $6.5 billion in sales for fiscal-year 2018. At the same time, the company has managed to grow EBITDA margins from 8.7% to 11.5% in fiscal-year 2017 or over 30% total EBITDA margin growth over the past five years.

Taking a look at earnings per share below, we can see that the company is one of the few in the sector to grow annual earnings per share every single year by 20% or more. Even some of the more impressive off-price retailers like Ross Stores (ROST) and TJX Companies (TJX) have not been able to attain this feat, and it speaks to how well Burlington Stores runs its business. As can be seen in the lower portion of the below table, the share price has responded accordingly and has been in an uptrend with earnings for several years now.

To get a look at just how impressive this trend in earnings has been, we can look at a chart of the earnings trend below. The slope of this chart is extremely impressive, especially given the fact that the company continues to put up massive growth even as it matures.

To illustrate just how impressive this earnings growth has been, we can compare Ross Stores' annual EPS chart below. As we can see, Ross Stores' annual EPS has nowhere near the same trajectory as Burlington Stores, and while Ross Stores is anticipating 50% EPS growth from FY-2017 to FY-2020 ($2.83 vs. $4.52), Burlington Stores is expecting EPS growth of over 100% ($3.24 vs. $7.05).

Moving to a look at Burlington Stores from a more zoomed-in quarterly basis, we can see earnings are once again beginning to accelerate. I like to use a two-quarter average to smooth out any single quarter figures, and the two-quarter average for quarterly EPS is shown in the right of the table. As we can see, the two-quarter average for quarterly earnings per share made a new high last quarter at 66.5%. This is a strong acceleration from the past 3 readings of 30.5%, 41.5%, and 59.5%.

While Burlington Stores may not pay a dividend vs. Ross Stores and TJX Co's 1.0% and 1.6% yields, the company makes up for it in different ways. Burlington Stores has chosen to return equity to shareholders through share repurchases and repurchased over $160 million year-to-date through the end of Q3 2018. The company still has over $350 million left on its share repurchase authorizations (roughly 3% of the outstanding shares at current prices) as of the end of Q3.

In summary, Burlington Stores is seeing accelerating earnings, margin expansion, and robust revenue growth, and fund ownership continues to increase in the stock (757 funds in Q3 2018 to 982 funds for Q4 2018). Management owns 3% of the company which is a good sign as it aligns their interest with shareholders, and I see no reason the stock can't continue to deliver going forward. Based on estimates for earnings per share of $7.00+ for 2020, a share price of $200.00 over the next 12 months does not seem unreasonable.

So, why buy the stock now?

Taking a look at the technicals for Burlington Stores, we can see that the stock is trading in a tight 15% range for the past five months and has just traded sideways while the Retail ETF has moved into a new daily downtrend. This is suggesting that Burlington Stores wants to go higher, but the retail sector has been an anchor on the stock and keeping it grounded since September. Without the retail sector and general market acting as a weight on the stock, I believe Burlington would already be trading at new highs. The good news about this is that once this weight is lifted, the stock can act as a coiled spring and run up to where it belongs. We saw a hint of the stock de-coupling from the sector last week, as the Retail ETF was down nearly 2% for the week, but Burlington Stores was up more than 2%.

Moving to a weekly chart of the stock, there's also lots to like. The company is building out a saucer style base on top of its 40-week moving average, and this tends to be a continuation pattern within bull markets. Burlington Stores looks like it wants to go higher, and I would not be surprised to see the stock surpass the $200.00 level by Q1 2020. A weekly close above $180.40 for the stock would be a bullish development.

Based on the fact that Burlington Stores is a leader in the retail group both technically and fundamentally, I have gone long the stock at just below $170.00 per share. The only thing that would change my mind on this position would be a move below $157.00 for the stock. This would suggest that the stock is weakening within its consolidation pattern, and I would exit the stock for a loss. I always use stops on my positions and rarely risk more than 8% on any one trade. Using an average portfolio size of 5%, this translates to about a 0.40% risk to my portfolio (0.08 x 0.05 = 0.004).

Between share buybacks, accelerating earnings, and continued net store growth, I believe Burlington Stores offers an attractive opportunity near current prices. I remain long the stock from $169.82 and may look to add to my position in the future.