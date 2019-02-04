Micron Technology: Where Are The Demand Drivers?

Summary

The memory market has been in slowdown mode for the last three months, as reflected in poor financial reports by Samsung, SK Hynix, Western Digital, and Nanya.

However, while guidance from the memory makers is pointing to the trough ending in Q3, this is speculation because there are uncertainties in interpreting the cause of the slowdown.

Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology can resort to the price control strategy because they are oligopolistic players in global DRAM.

These companies will keep their production volume below bit shipments to reduce inventory. If demand turns out weaker than expected, the firms could consider cutting investments further.