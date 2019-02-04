Bill Fleckenstein: After Being Short Apple, Now I'm Short Semiconductors (Podcast)

We discussed why he is short semis and Tesla, his outlook on gold over 1300, his disdain for central banks and what he really thinks about the plunge protection team.

Money manager Bill Fleckenstein has made quite a name for himself over the last few decades, but he has been talked about most recently due to his extremely prescient call in shorting Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) around $220 per share, just days before the company posted a large earnings miss and its stock swung significantly lower.

Fleckenstein is a regular on my podcasts and after his great Apple call, I wanted to check back in with him and see what had piqued his interest heading into 2019.

As usual, we talked about the macroeconomic environment, gold and failing central bank policies. Bill also explained he is short the semiconductor sector. After a brief discussion talking about the "Plunge Protection Team," Bill and I reviewed at length why he is "putting his money where his mouth is" and shorting the semiconductor sector. We talk about fluctuations and volatility of DRAM pricing, how the sector got ahead of itself, why he believes valuations are too high and what specific names, like Micron (MU), he could be looking at as potential short targets.

We also spoke briefly about why he is now short Tesla (TSLA) and what his thoughts are on which global bond market could be the first to "crack up" should the economy eventually have a hard rejection of the idea of Keynesian theory and money printing.

Bill is a professional money manager with over 30 years of experience.

He has written daily commentary on market action since 1996 and FleckensteinCapital.com launched in 2003.

You can listen to the full podcast here:

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Bill is short semis as disclosed and short TSLA - Bill and Chris are both long gold through various companies and ETFs