Hold Facebook If You Own, Wait For A Dip To Buy

Overview

Source: Facebook Investor EventsFacebook (FB) reported positive Q4 and FY 2018 results on Wednesday 01/30/2019, despite concerns from investors and analysts alike. The company reported year-end EPS of $7.57, revenues of $55,013 million, and net income of $22,112 million - each representing an approximate 40% Y/Y rate of growth.

Source: Facebook Investor Events

Q4 global MAUs grew 9% Y/Y with the majority of growth coming from Asia-Pacific, which increased approximately 10 times as much as those in the US & Canada. ARPU grew ~20% globally, with the fastest growing segment being US & Canada at ~30%, with even the slowest growing segment, Asia-Pacific, coming in at more than 10%.

Source: Facebook Investor EventsThis distribution of growth and revenues is very positive. While top-line new user growth is clearly maturing in the US & Europe, the company has shown it is more than capable of improving the monetizing these engagements and has opportunities for rapid new-user adds in foreign markets.

The bear case regarding regulatory threats domestically is also looking less valid when viewing the strong European performance. The reporting segment saw more than 20% growth in ARPU and 3% Y/Y MAU growth which, while appearing low, is more than double that of the US & Canada. All of this is in spite of strict data privacy regulations, which experts have stated are likely much more strict than the US would adopt in the foreseeable future. As expected Wall Street reacted very positively to this news, with shares opening more than 10% higher following this earnings release.

Data by YCharts

Macro Conditions and Comps

FAANG Troubles

Data by YCharts

Relatively speaking, 2018 was a challenging year for investors. Trade tensions, a more hawkish Fed, and economic weakness abroad led to a volatile year, especially for the heavily traded FAANG stocks. Earnings were beginning showing weakness across the board, particularly in regards to guidance, as many executives feared to guide too high with concerns over international factors including the aforementioned trade and strong dollar. The Q3 earnings cycle best illustrated these concerns.

Performance During Q3 2018 Earnings Cycle

Data by YCharts

Netflix (NFLX) initially traded positively, but shares sharply dipped after they announced a new debt issuance in the current higher rate environment and the public became more aware of incoming competition from Disney (DIS) and AT&T (T). Amazon (AMZN) disappointed with a revenue miss and shocked with lowered guidance going into the holiday season citing trade concerns. Apple (AAPL) also made waves with its botched announcement of the discontinuation of reporting iPhone unit sales and a subsequent downward revision (though this was right after the conclusion of Q4). Facebook (FB) traded roughly sideways following strikingly mixed statements made during their investor call but was ultimately hurt by downgrades, an eviscerating New York Times story, and a broader market sell-off.

A recurring theme during our current earnings cycle has been positive reactions to mixed reports that are "not as bad as expected". Apple and Facebook both saw positive share price appreciation following earnings disclosures that included, what would normally be considered concerning guiding remarks. Apple guided to the low-end of analyst expectations, while Facebook indicated continued upper single-digit declines in revenues, with 40%-50% increases in costs Y/Y. Both of these statements could be very harmful to share prices, were they not already in such cheap territory due to overstated fears. Meanwhile, Amazon and Netflix suffered comparatively following their own mixed earnings disclosures.

EBITDA Comps

Data by YCharts

Examining EBITDA valuation multiples of the aforementioned companies gives us a good visualization for why these reactions happened as they did. Apple, Facebook, and Google, while some of the most ravaged names in FAANG trade at a fraction of the premiums at which Amazon and Netflix are priced. This gives them a bit of a luxury in a period of weaker performance. High multiple stocks are afforded premiums due to expected future earnings and thus have more of a need to report very positive guidance than their cheaper peers. Additionally, in a rising interest rate environment, high-risk securities trading at excessive premiums are more difficult to argue as attractive, with higher return expectations needed to offset the decreasing market risk premium. Given this information, it is no mistake that the cheaper FAANG stocks saw more favorable performance following their earnings reports.

Peer Comps

Source: Contributor Research (ratios from data aggregators)

Amongst peers, Facebook's EV / EBITDA multiple is equally impressive. It more than 50% below the average of ~36x. Even removing outliers, like Homestead (ANGI), only Alphabet (GOOG) is priced comparably on an EBITDA basis. On a sales basis, the company is price right around average. From this aspect, it does not look quite as attractive as Alphabet, however, given its high level of profitability this is not an alarming range. Given the market's recent preference for businesses share prices relating to their current value vs those promising future growth, these comps appealing.

Estimates and Price Objective

MAU Projections

Source: Contributor Research

The chart above is a visualization of my fundamental model forecasting MAU growth. On the whole, global growth is undoubtedly slowing. Global user growth has stalled at around 2% Y/Y, which I believe the company can maintain. The Facebook user-base is very mature in western developed markets and the near-term growth rates of ~1 and 3% in the US & Canada and Europe respectively are informed by this. The Rest of World reporting unit is showing more robust numbers at around 10% Y/Y, but, given the slowing pattern, I expect this to continue to decelerate to 6% by year-end 2020, while Asia-Pacific will continue to boast double-digit Y/Y gains for the near-term.

Revenue Projections

Source: Contributor Research

Facebook has guided high single digit Y/Y revenue growth declines and my model agrees this outlook is accurate and realistic. I am expecting year-end revenues of $70,457 MM USD for 2019 and $83,854 MM USD for 2020. Investors should not be overly concerned by this statement as there is no indication the firm will regress to a negative rate, but rather will slow as maturing businesses do overtime. User monetization is the most significant factor driving future revenues rather than gross user net-adds. My model indicates the company will continue to increase the profitability of their maturing user-bases in their most significant markets. The fundamental drivers that I focused on are Y/Y growth in MAUs and unadjusted ARPU.

Unadjusted ARPU Projections

Source: Contributor Research

My ARPU model is the simple quotient of unadjusted revenue divided by geography specific MAUs. The figure above is a visualization of my projections based on the company's trend of increasing per-user profitability. As a whole, the company is increasing ARPU at ~25% Y/Y which I forecast will slow to ~15% by the end of 2020. This aggregate figure is being dragged down by the lower per-user profitability and growth in their smaller, growth-oriented geographic units, while their more mature developed western markets are growing in per-user profitability by 20-30%, which I predict will slow to ~15% by the end of 2020. As previously mentioned, this distribution of profitability is ideal. The slowest growing markets are most rapidly improving their margins, and the least per-user profitable regions are supplementing with user-growth velocity.

EPS Projections

Source: Contributor Research

Above is a screenshot of a simple income statement buildout based on the information disclosed in the company's most recent disclosure. My estimates indicate $8.35 and $8.26 earnings per share (basic and diluted respectively) for 2019 and $10.42 and $10.31 in 2020. This represents an annual EPS growth rate of about 10% in 2019 and 25% in 2020. My assumptions include the guided 40% increase in total expense expected next year during the phone This is due in part to Facebook's share buy-back plan initiative, which lowers the number of shares outstanding and thus increases EPS over time.

Valuation & Price Objective

Simple Price Earnings

Source: Contributor Research

The price-earnings ratio is a rudimentary and in many ways flawed metric. As previously stated, it can be manipulated with share buy-backs and is not capital structure neutral. That being said, for some reason, Facebook has been very responsive to the market's 22x PE valuation. In a previous analysis, I set a price objective for 2019 of $174 based on an assumed year-end EPS of $7.89 and a 22x PE ratio. This number ended up being closer to the company's 2018 year-end EPS of $7.66, and almost immediately the market priced the stock up to $166-$170 per share, with the 22 PE value of $168 right in the center. This action further backs up PE as a tracking figure for market pricing, however, to further supplement this view we can look to a basic discounted cash flow model.

Discounted Cash Flow

WACC

Source: Contributor Research

Facebook has a fairly simple equity exclusive capital structure. It's fairly easy to isolate the primary driver of its cost of capital as the cost of equity. The chart above is a sensitivity table of the company's WACC dependent on the levels of market and treasury returns. The central level is 9.20% and I have chosen six additional outcomes from the lowest and highest ends of the output range to be used in my DCF table.

Simple FCF Projection

Data from ycharts

Above is my simple free cash flow outlook aggregated from data taken from quarterly YCharts free cash flow values. This year's drop in the FCF growth rate is largely had to do with increased expenditures on security and unexpected expenses related to congressional hearings and PR. My estimates are based on a gradually declining FCF rates over the next several reporting periods beginning with 25% to represent the firms slowing overall growth down to 4% in 2023.

DCF Sensitivity Table Source: Contributor Research

The table above shows a sensitivity range based on WACC and the terminal rate of Facebook's growth, divided by my anticipated diluted shares outstanding at the end of 2019 (see projected income statement). The central value among the range is $184, closely aligning with the simple PE estimate of $182 for 2019.

Conclusion and Price Objective

Given that both of my estimates align so closely, I am adjusting my one-year price objective to $183. At the time of writing, Facebook is trading around $170 dollars per share, representing an upside potential of approximately 6%. Compared to the average 12% return from the S&P 500 the upside just does not justify the exposure to risk. Hold the stock if you currently own it and only consider a purchase should the price drop below the $160 for sufficient upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.