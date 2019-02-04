Earnings Analysis | Services

Is Big Lots A Big 'Buy' Ahead Of Earnings?

|
About: Big Lots, Inc. (BIG), Includes: TJX
by: Dividend Diplomats
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Dividend Diplomats
Large-cap, dividend investing, dividend growth investing, value
Dividend Diplomats
Summary

Big Lots continues to trade at a multiple significantly below the market (8.56X P/E).

The company reported a surprise Net Loss in Q3, due to increased SG&A expenses.

The company is currently in the middle of $250M to create the "Store of the Future."

Today, I wanted to perform a dividend stock analysis on a company headquartered in my home state. The Buckeye State, aka, Ohio. In our journey to find undervalued dividend growth stocks, today's analysis will focus