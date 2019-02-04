Is Big Lots A Big 'Buy' Ahead Of Earnings?
About: Big Lots, Inc. (BIG), Includes: TJX
by: Dividend Diplomats
Summary
Big Lots continues to trade at a multiple significantly below the market (8.56X P/E).
The company reported a surprise Net Loss in Q3, due to increased SG&A expenses.
The company is currently in the middle of $250M to create the "Store of the Future."
Today, I wanted to perform a dividend stock analysis on a company headquartered in my home state. The Buckeye State, aka, Ohio. In our journey to find undervalued dividend growth stocks, today's analysis will focus