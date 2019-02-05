The Case For Evercel

A debt-free micro-cap stock, successfully restructured and now generating significant cash flow. At current valuation levels of 3x earnings or cash flow continued cash flow generation should resolve the current valuation discount. On a sum of the parts basis, it trades at a 40% discount to NAV.

Evercell, through its 80%-owned subsidiary Printronix is the market leader in Line Matrix printers. It has a 90%+ global market share. The technology competes with industrial laser printers, impact printers and digital solutions.

In developed countries line matrix printers are mostly used in distribution and manufacturing environments where reliability is the most important factor. Due to high reliability requirements the company is earning a significant, high-margin service and consumable-based revenue stream which adds up to over 50% of revenue.

In developing countries, line matrix printers still have broader applications such as printing banking records, utility bills and even government checks. This revenue stream is likely to see declines in the future as line matrix printers are displaced by other technologies or most likely by a reduction in paper-based distribution.

Over the last 3 years this decline was reflected in revenue coming down from $66M to $60M.The company has reduced its asset intensity by consolidating facilities. The operating margin deleverage from this revenue loss is likely minimal as the company already uses contract manufacturers.

The acquisition of 80% of Printronix in January 2013 came with significant red flags including a 20% override that is due to current CEO Dan Allen, related party transactions around a subsequent acquisition of the remaining 20% in Printronx that then was sold back to an entity controlled by the CEO and share issuance to the CEO in return for a promissory note with virtually no interest requirements.

If you are able to see past all those red flags, you will see that the Chairman of the company has been a director since 1998 and owns a significant stake in the business providing some oversight over the CEO.

The Printronix acquistion has turned out very well for shareholders already as the company paid about $50M for the business, then sold the thermal printing operations for $50M in 2016 (and using up the NOL). The remaining business generated over $10M in free cash flow in the last year.

Management has also proven its skills in restructuring the business by consolidating its Shanghai and Singapore manufacturing factilities to Malaysia. This move eliminated costs by reducing headcount and simplified the business. These moves in conjuction with the thermal printer division sale reduced net PP&E in the business from $14M to just over $3M while keeping OI flat over the last 3 years. The company continues to work to further consolidate its Mexico facility into the Malaysia operation.

With most of the restructuring behind it, investors are now looking at a cash cow business with significant cash flow generation ability (over $10M in the last year) and management with a good acquisition track record.

The biggest risk for investors is that the cash will be used in a value-destroying acquisition. The stated goal is to find additional investments in the printing industry, however they are open to investments outside of printing as well.

In March, 2018 the company made a $10M investment ($2M equity, $8M convertible) into a loss-making cloud-based marketing automation software provider, SharpSpring. SharpSpring is a public company. As with the Printronix acquisition, this investment is held in an entity affiliated with the CEO which will earn an override.

What It’s Worth

Adjusted Operating income for the last 3 years were $13.4M, $6.4M, $14.3M (after adding back facility consolidation and restructuring expenses). The 2016 numbers were impacted by the consolidating footprint. Based on management outlook for the year, the company is likely to earn between $12M to $14M in the current year. Capex is in the $1.0-1.5M range just slightly higher than D&A. That leaves $9M to $12M of free cash flow after taxes. Over time this cash flow number is likely to come down 20% as some of the developing country revenue rolls off leaving a company with free cash flow generation of $7M to $10M. A 10-12x after-tax multiple is probably the low-end for such an operation.

Sum of the Parts Valuation

Printronix: $8.5M FCF x 11 = $93.5.2M, 80% ownership = $74M

Convertible Notes: $8.0M

Other Investments: $3.4M

Cash: $36.5M

Preferred Stock: $0.4M

Total NAV: $121.5M

NAV per share: $3.7

Current Price: $2.25

Discount to NAV: ~40%

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.