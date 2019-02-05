2 Slam-Dunk, Bracket-Busting, Strong-Buy REITs

We are maintaining a Strong Buy on Kimco, recognizing that the company has successfully repositioned its portfolio so it will generate the most stable cash flows.

We are maintaining a Strong Buy on Simon, recognizing that the company enjoys superior scale and cost of capital.

I usually tune into ESPN to watch basketball, while I’m typing, hoping to capture a glimpse of my hometown hero, Zion Williamson.

It’s earnings season and this means that I spend countless hours on my computer covering a long list of REIT earnings. I usually tune into ESPN to watch basketball, while I’m typing, hoping to capture a glimpse of my hometown hero, Zion Williamson.

For those who don’t watch college hoops, Zion is a product of Spartanburg High School; he advanced to play under Duke's legendary Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski). Zion is setting all kinds of records, including Duke’s vertical leap record (USA Today said he soared 46 inches), and he is projected to be a top NBA recruit.

Anyway, back to REITs. The fourth-quarter earnings season has commenced, and within my coverage universe, two of my favorite Strong Buy picks have reported. With Zion Williamson on my mind, these REITs' results were slam dunks.

This Mall REIT is a Slam Dunk

Simon Property Group (SPG) announced Q4-18 and 2018 Full-Year earnings last week, and this Strong Buy pick turned in some solid numbers:

Q4-18 FFO was $1.15 billion or $3.23 per share, an increase of 3.5% year-over-year. more than $230 million for the year.

Full-Year 2018 FFO per diluted share was $12.13, an increase of 8.2% year-over-year. Over the last four years, Simon has grown FFO per share on a compound annual basis of 8%.

Top NOI increased 2.3% for the year and 2.1% for Q4-18.

Average base rent was $54.18. The malls and the Premium Outlets recorded leasing spreads of $7.75 per square foot, an increase of 14.3%.

Reported retail sales per square foot for the mall and outlet was a record $661 compared to $628 in the prior year period, an increase of 5.3%.

Simon announced the dividend of $2.05 per share for this quarter, a year-over-year increase of 5.1%

For 2019: FFO guidance is $12.30 to $12.40 per share.

Source: SPG Investor Supplemental

In terms of the balance sheet, Simon also proved its muscle:

Simon had more than $7.5 billion of liquidity consisting of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

During 2018, Simon closed on 22 mortgage loans totaling approximately $3.2 billion, of which Simon's share is approximately $1.3 billion. The weighted average interest rate and weighted average term on these loans is 3.69% and 8.1 years, respectively.

Simon paid a record dividend in 2018 of $7.90 per share. The company has achieved the compound annual dividend growth rate of more than 11% over the last four years and has paid more than $28 billion in dividends over the company’s 25-year history (as a public company).

Source: SPG Investor Supplemental

Reviewing the earnings transcript, a few notable comments from Simon’s CEO, David Simon:

... there's always disruption in our industry, department store spaces that we reclaim either through lease termination or acquisition, we think will be beneficial in the long run. We have no plans currently to do kind of M&A activity and we're very focused on what we've got in front of us. We're excited about the continuation of the evolution of the mall industry the way it's been evolving for 60 plus years. We are excited about our outlet business in the international, breadth and depth that it has... ... there are some retailers out there that were nervous about. I mean, so far in the first quarter, bankruptcies are trending lower than they were in 2017 and 2018. However, there's some rumored names out there that could ultimately end up being a similar 2017 and 2018. 2018, as we said and as we look and anticipated 2018, we thought it would be less than 2017. We were ended up being right there. But I do think there will be more bankruptcies to come in 2019. I do think the category that seems to be most sensitive to that today is clearly in the restaurant category. So, I do think those pressures are affecting decision-making... ... so the reality is, yes, we're going to have the best growth, I think, in the retail real estate industry. I don't know, if anybody is going to be better, but if there is maybe one or two, we're going to have the best dividend growth probably in the industry. We had the best balance sheet in the industry.

In summary: We are maintaining a Strong Buy on Simon, recognizing that the company enjoys superior scale and cost of capital. The development pipeline is strong and the company has adequate free cash flow to grow earnings and dividends. The latest earnings results provide conclusive evidence that Simon is a best-in-class REIT that deserves a premium valuation. Keep in mind that our definition of a Strong Buy is that the shares are forecasted to generate returns of 25%+ over the next 12-18 months.

Source: FAST Graphs

Kimco Was a Top Defender in 2018

Kimco Realty (KIM) also generated solid earnings results in Q4-18 and Full-Year 2018, and here’s a snapshot of the Strong Buy pick:

Q4-18 FFO per diluted share was $0.35, was $.37 per share in Q4-17.

Full-Year 2018 FFO per share was $1.47, was $1.55 per share in 2017.

The primary driver of the decrease was a reduction of $22 million in NOI from the sale of over $900 million of assets during 2018, offset by a $6 million reduction in financing costs due to lower debt.

The proceeds from the sales were used to fund development and redevelopment investment of $420 million, reduce outstanding debt by $400 million and buyback $75 million of common stock at a weighted average price of $14.72 a share.

Pro-rata occupancy for 2018 was 95.8%, with anchor occupancy at 97.4% and small-shop occupancy at 91.1%., the highest level of small-shop occupancy ever reported (anchor occupancy was impacted by the Toys"R"Us and Sears bankruptcies during the year).

For the full year 2018, combined leasing spreads were a positive 8.3%.

Kimco’s same-site NOI growth was 2.6% in Q4-18 and 2.9% growth for the full year of 2018, which exceeded the high end of the guidance range of 2.7%.

Kimco’s initial FFO guidance range for 2019 is $1.44 to $1.48 per diluted share.

Source: KIM Investor Supplemental

Kimco’s balance sheet is in great shape, arguably the best shape ever, as the company finished 2018 with consolidated net debt to recurring EBITDA of 6x and 7.5x, which includes the pro-rata share of JV debt and perpetual preferred issuances. The total consolidated debt stands at $4.87 billion, which is $605 million lower than the amount at the end of 2017. The company’s liquidity position is in excellent shape with over $2.1 billion of availability from the revolving credit facility and cash on hand.

Source: Kimco website

As you can see (above), Moody’s rates Kimco Baa1 on its senior unsecured debt that reflects Kimco’s strong community and neighborhood shopping center portfolio, sound liquidity position and large unencumbered asset base.

As Moody’s explains:

... prudent portfolio repositioning and leverage strategy are some other important considerations. Kimco’s operating metrics are solid despite retailer bankruptcies and store closings.

Grocery anchored centers generate around 80% of the Kimco’s annual revenue stream and the portfolio is diversified in terms of tenant mix and location. The leverage metrics have been stable over the last few years with a modest decline in aggregate leverage ratios and meaningfully lower secured debt levels.

Reviewing the Q4-18 earnings transcript, a few notable comments from Kimco’s CEO, Conor Flynn:

We've surpassed the high-end of our initial guidance range for FFO and same-site NOI and achieved an all-time high-small shop occupancy at over 91%. Our strategy is simple own the best real estate in the top 20 markets where consumer demand is high and supply constraints. Our portfolio is now tightly concentrated in high-growth areas where there are significant barriers to entry. We have removed the drag from underperforming assets and have invested in our best assets and our people. We believe that the high-quality, open-air shopping center that comprises our portfolio is the right product for the future. So, while the threat of from is real, we believe that in those instances where the mall space is competing with high-quality, open-air space, open-air space will often win out. Our retention levels are significantly higher than they've been in the past. And that directly attributed to a higher-quality portfolio. Leverage will stay relatively the same as we go through the year, but you'll start to see leverage coming down as we look into 2020 with more and more EBITDA growth coming at basically the same debt levels. So you'll start to see it's coming down into 2020 and beyond.

In summary: We are maintaining a Strong Buy on Kimco, recognizing that the company has successfully repositioned its portfolio so it will generate the most stable cash flows. While the company did generate negative growth in 2018, the tradeoff was that the company has improved its balance sheet and the development/redevelopment activity should position Kimco for acceleration in 2019 and 2020 (barring further store closures).

The $275-$350m of re/developments spend for 2019 will be match funded with a similar level of dispositions, and we estimate around $500 mm (KIM share) of value that could be unlocked with Albertsons (although the grocer’s high debt could become problematic) monetization. Keep in mind that our definition of a Strong Buy is that the shares are forecasted to generate returns of 25%+ over the next 12-18 months.

