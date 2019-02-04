The Case For Emerging Markets: Likely Long-Term Outperformance

Look for markets with a solid combination of growth, value, low/moderate debt, and decent currency strength.

Emerging markets have changed drastically since the prior global recession, and yet investors still consider them how they used to be.

While the performance in any given year is uncertain, emerging markets appear poised for outperformance over the next 5-10 years.

While they tend to be quite volatile year to year, I have a positive view towards emerging markets (EEM) in general over the next decade.

The reasons are simple:

Emerging markets have quite low current valuations by absolute and historical standards.

On average, emerging markets have less debt than advanced nations (just watch out for dollar-denominated debt for some of them).

The majority of emerging markets have faster GDP and population growth than developed countries, with some exceptions.

As a whole they are becoming more consumer-oriented, more technology-focused, and less commodity-dependent.

Volatility is an opportunity to buy on sale and rebalance as part of a diversified portfolio, not just a risk to avoid.

Investors are quick to bring up risks, such as the vulnerability of emerging markets to the strength of the dollar, or the idea that when developed markets sell off, emerging markets tend to sell off even worse. Those concerns are valid, but overblown in my opinion, and are addressed below.

I'm overweight emerging markets, and use sell-offs and low points as times to rebalance and accumulate more.

Emerging Markets are Really Cheap

The MSCI emerging markets index currently has a trailing P/E of 12, an estimated forward P/E of 10.5, and a P/B of 1.52.

This is despite the fact that emerging markets on average have faster growth and less debt than developed markets.

Here's a comparison between the fundamentals of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), the Vanguard FTSE Developed Market ETF (VEA), and the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Market ETF (VWO):

Source: Vanguard ETFs

Emerging markets have lower valuations than the United States, roughly equal valuations to developed markets, but faster earnings growth than both of them.

Additionally, the Bank for International Settlements has the following numbers for advanced and emerging markets debt as a percentage of GDP:

Government Debt Corporate Debt Household Debt Advanced Markets 97.7% 89.6% 72.4% Emerging Markets 46.6% 97.3% 38.7%

Emerging markets have significantly less government and household debt than advanced markets as a percentage of GDP, but slightly more corporate debt (partly due to the impact of China in the average). Overall, emerging markets have less leverage in their system and more room to grow, with the caveat being that it's important to watch out for pockets of dollar-denominated debt.

The Changing Face of Emerging Markets

Many investors still think of emerging markets as indirect commodity plays, or cheap manufacturing hubs that focus on supplying goods to developed countries. That's what many of them looked like 20 years ago, which was only two business cycles ago.

Now, emerging markets as a group are more consumer-oriented with massive and growing middle classes:

Chart Source: Lazard Asset Management: Changing For the Better

They're also more technology-oriented, especially in Asia:

Chart Source: Lazard Asset Management: Changing For the Better

The MSCI World ex-USA index of developed countries has less than 11% combined exposure to the information technology sector and communication services sector, while the MSCI Emerging Markets index has more than 28% combined exposure to those sectors. (Much of what is now classified as communication services used to be classified as part of information technology until last year).

Concerns Over Market Sell-Offs: This Isn't 2008

Emerging markets had a big crash in 2008 during the financial crisis:

Data by YCharts

The current year is a lot different than that for emerging markets mainly due to valuation. In 2007, emerging markets were outrageously expensive based on a variety of metrics, and best expressed here as a snapshot of market-capitalization-to-GDP:

Chart Source: World Bank

They fell from extreme heights in 2007 to attractive levels in 2008, but then actually recovered more quickly than the S&P 500 (SPY) back to high valuation levels in 2009, and remained flat-but-volatile since then as fundamentals have caught up with those high valuations. Now, valuations in emerging markets are mostly cheap.

The chart above only goes to the end of 2017, and the valuations are significantly lower today in early 2019.

This recent article from Franklin Templeton also had a great chart showing the widening valuation premium that the S&P 500 has over emerging markets:

During their overvalued days, emerging markets had valuations as high or higher than U.S. equities. Now, they have a 30-50% valuation discount despite the fact that they also have more growth and less debt on average. This is basically a big discount for volatility and lack of investor interest.

Going forward, we'll surely get significant sell-offs here and there (emerging markets have a big sell-off every 2 years on average), but the chance of a giant sell-off like 2008 happening from current low valuation levels is low, especially for some of the well-diversified countries like Thailand (THD). And if it were to occur anyway, it would be a major buying opportunity at extremely low valuations.

Dollar Strength: Important But Not Absolute

One of the biggest factors that determines how emerging markets will perform in any given year is the strength of the dollar, especially for American investors but also for foreign investors.

Firstly, a strong dollar makes earnings and dividends reported in any other currency translate into fewer dollars. For a simplified example, if at the start of the year the dollar and euro are equal to each other on a one-for-one basis, but then over the course of the year the euro drops to being worth $0.80, then all of a given European company's reported earnings will be worth fewer dollars to American investors.

Secondly, for emerging markets in particular, many of their governments and companies have debt denominated in U.S. dollars. Lenders typically offer lower rates for dollar-denominated debt than debt in their volatile local currencies, which can cause a major trap if the dollar strengthens relative to their local currencies that they derive revenue and earnings from. This unfolded badly for Argentina, Turkey, and a few other countries in 2018.

As you can see, there's a lot of inverse correlation between emerging markets and the strength of the dollar:

Data by YCharts

During 2007, the weakening dollar benefited emerging markets. During 2008, the strengthening dollar hurt them. Then a weaker dollar benefited them during 2009-2013. Then a stronger dollar hurt them during 2014-2015. A weaker dollar benefited them in 2017, and a stronger dollar hurt them in 2018. Around and around we go.

If you're trying to trade in and out of emerging markets, then the intermediate-term strength of the dollar really matters to you. If you're buying and holding emerging markets over the next 5-10 years as part of a diversified portfolio, then mostly it is noise except for a few countries that have high dollar-denominated debt.

Fortunately, if you buy now you happen to be buying when the dollar is quite strong, meaning there may be more upside potential for you from a weaker dollar than there is downside potential from a stronger dollar. Additionally, according to the the most recent press conference by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve plans to be "patient" with further rate increases, and has left the option of more balance sheet tactics (quantitative easing) on the table as tools for future monetary policy.

While I have no idea what the dollar will do in the intermediate-term, I'm somewhat bearish on the dollar over the long-term from today's point of high strength, and prefer having diverse exposure to other currencies by holding their equities as well as some gold.

Additionally, in some years when emerging markets were cheap, like in 2005, they were able to rise despite a strengthening dollar. At certain levels of valuation, the fundamentals are simply too good and the price can go up regardless of what the dollar is doing, especially for countries that don't have a lot of dollar-denominated debt.

Final Thoughts: The Valuation Supercycle

The MSCI Emerging Market Index has seen 8.65% annualized returns since the year 2000, which compares favorably to the MSCI World index which follows developed countries and only had 4.41% annualized returns over the same period.

This is because emerging markets were very cheap in 2000, while developed markets were very expensive at the height of the dotcom bubble.

Within this two-decade period of outperformance, emerging markets have underperformed over the second half of that period (this past decade or so). This is because with a brief exception in 2008 when they dropped low, emerging markets were overvalued from about 2006 to 2012.

In fact, 2007 was like the valuation equivalent of the dotcom bubble for emerging markets, with blatant overvaluation and euphoria. Consequently, we've seen over a decade of flat-ish returns as fundamentals have gradually, painstakingly caught up with that valuation over time.

Now, valuation is much lower going forward, but emerging markets are still growing faster than their developed counterparts.

I expect emerging markets to outperform developed markets over the next decade based on their superior combination of valuation, growth, and debt in exchange for putting up with higher volatility. To me, this looks kind of like 2000 again in terms of expected performance between emerging market equities and developed market equities due to significant differences in valuation compared to their fundamentals.

That doesn't mean I'm going all-in on emerging markets; it just means I am overweight into them as part of a diverse portfolio.

A typical broad cap-weighted international ETF like the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) only has 20-25% of its assets in emerging markets. Many investors just use something like that for their ex-US exposure.

But if you have 20-30% of your portfolio in a broad international fund like that for the entirety of your international exposure, it means you only have about 4-7% of your portfolio in emerging markets. I personally think that's too low and prefer having over 15% of my portfolio in emerging markets, spread between a broad emerging markets ETF and some single-country ETFs to increase diversification and reduce concentration in China.

In future articles, I hope to get more specific about various individual countries' strengths and weaknesses. In the meantime, I have an article on international equities that investors can check out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long iemg, vwo, vea, vti, thd. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.