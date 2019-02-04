Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up - Feb. 1, 2019

Includes: BBDC, BIIB, CGIX, FB, FTLF, KMI, SSP, UMBF
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/1/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes remain low, but will pick up steadily in coming weeks, and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI);
  • Umb Financial (UMBF), and;
  • Biogen (BIIB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Square (SQ);
  • Neogen (NEOG);
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT);
  • First Hawaiian (FHB), and;
  • Estee Lauder (EL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Schwab Charles (SCHW);
  • Pfizer (PFE);
  • Blackrock (BLK), and;
  • Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Pimco Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities Fun (NRGX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Denner Alexander

DIR

Biogen

BIIB

B

$20,572,406

2

Kiesel Mark R

O

Pimco Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities Fun

NRGX

B

$5,600,000

3

Roman Emmanuel

O

Pimco Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities Fun

NRGX

B

$2,000,000

4

Kinder Richard D

CB,DIR,BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$1,805,280

5

Barings

FO,BO

Barings Bdc

BBDC

AB

$933,493

6

Scripps Eaton M

BO

E W Scripps

SSP

AB

$508,681

7

Murphy Timothy R

DIR

Umb Financial

UMBF

B

$258,520

8

Stratton John G

DIR

Abbott Laboratories

ABT

B

$249,875

9

Pappajohn John

DIR

Cancer Genetics

CGIX

JB*

$230,000

10

Dayton Judd

CEO,DIR,BO

Fitlife Brands

FTLF

JB*

$112,228

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bnp Paribas

DIR,BO

First Hawaiian

FHB

JS*

$649,088,064

2

Contreras Jaime

VP

Abbott Laboratories

ABT

AS

$12,421,990

3

Schwab Charles

CB,DIR,BO

Schwab Charles

SCHW

S

$11,760,200

4

Dorsey Jack

CEO,CB,BO

Square

SQ

AS

$7,246,530

5

Fink Laurence

CB,CEO

Blackrock

BLK

S

$3,734,558

6

Herbert James L

DIR

Neogen

NEOG

S

$2,932,615

7

Lankler Douglas M

VP

Pfizer

PFE

S

$1,811,821

8

Demsey John

PR

Estee Lauder

EL

AS

$1,520,577

9

Stretch Colin

VP,GC

Facebook

FB

AS

$1,350,000

10

Riverstone Carlyle Energy Partners Iv

DIR,BO

Liberty Oilfield Services

LBRT

S

$1,300,007

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.