LabCorp: Growth At A Healthy Price?

|
About: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)
by: Andrew Cournoyer
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Andrew Cournoyer
Long only, value, large-cap, growth at reasonable price
Summary

LabCorp has shown strong revenue growth over the past years.

This revenue growth has been powered mostly through large acquisitions.

The company is trading at a low valuation for such high growth.

Uncertainty to maintain this growth long term has turned me away.

Intro

With some capital sitting on the sidelines, I have been looking for a company to invest in for the past couple months. My portfolio consists mainly of large-cap companies, so I decided to do