RSX: Rally Will Fade Soon

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) had a solid start to this year, showing straight-line upside since early January. However, I believe that this party is close to its end, and RSX will either show muted dynamics or outright fall from current levels. First, let's examine why RSX was able to make this comeback, and then we'll talk about why I believe that additional upside is up for debate.

So, why did RSX have such a solid start to this year? There are many reasons:

1) The U.S. government shutdown. I put this factor first because new U.S. sanctions are the biggest risk for RSX this year. The topic of new sanctions has pressured RSX since April 2018, as vividly seen on the chart above. When U.S. politicians are focused on their internal domestic issues, they do not discuss new sanctions on Russia - at least, that's the market's perception.

2) Oil (BNO) rebounded from the low levels of early 2019 and settled above $60 per barrel, which is certainly good for the energy-heavy RSX.

3) The U.S. market (SPY) led the rebound, improving the investment atmosphere all around the world and helping emerging-market assets like RSX.

4) Rusal sanctions were lifted. While there's no Rusal in the RSX portfolio, this news was encouraging for the entire Russian market. However, I do not believe that this decision is any indication regarding future U.S. decisions on Russian sanctions. Rusal is a big player in the aluminum market and sanctions on this company lifted prices, hurting many businesses. But there are ways to put pressure without damaging world markets.

Will these positive factors support RSX at higher prices? I have serious doubts, as outlined below.

The U.S. government shutdown has ended, and while it may take time for U.S. politicians to get back to the topic of Russian sanctions, they will eventually return to it. The events in Venezuela, where the U.S. supports Guaido while Russia supports Maduro, might serve as a trigger for new sanctions discussions with obvious consequences for RSX even if such discussions do not lead to anything. In chess, it is believed that a threat is often stronger than the execution (if my memory serves me well, this principle was first popularized by early 20th century grandmaster Aron Nimzowitsch in his book My System). That's exactly what's going on with the Russian market, as the potential threat of unknown U.S. sanctions prevents foreign money from actively flowing into Russian stocks and bonds.

When announcing its previous rate decision, the Russian Central Bank stated that its 2018 GDP target was 1.5%-2.0% and the 2019 GDP target was 1.2%-1.7% - nothing to boast about. A Russian statistics service recently reported 2018 GDP growth at 2.3% due to the sudden rise in construction activity, but I (and frankly any analyst that I read on the topic of this figure) do not trust the number as the statistics service has a poor reputation of "drawing" good reports. At the same time, the Central Bank's reports have historically been credible, so I'll go with their numbers. In short, I do not see how a muted ~1.5% growth will help RSX break the resistance at ~$22.00 in light of the sanctions threat described above.

Oil prices could help RSX a little; I expect that Brent oil will reach $70 per barrel at some point this year. However, oil price fluctuations have less impact on Russia now than in previous times because of a special budget mechanism that mitigates exchange rate fluctuations during both upside and downside in the oil market. Any budget revenue from oil that comes from levels above $40 per barrel goes to buying foreign currency reserves. As a result, the ruble becomes more or less stable. In previous times, rising oil would have automatically meant material upside in the ruble (the so-called Dutch disease), which is beneficial for the dollar-denominated RSX. Now, the impact of this factor is muted.

Conclusion

I expect the rally in RSX to fade fairly soon. Being a fan of good prices for both long trades and short trades, I wouldn't look at shorting RSX until (if) it trades closer to the major resistance at $22. Currently, I do not see the catalysts that will make RSX storm past this level (unless you believe the U.S., for whatever reason, will announce that it is done with even thinking of new Russian sanctions). Russia's 2019 growth rate is expected to be slow. Oil might provide some support, but it won't help as much as previously due to balancing budget mechanism that prevents the ruble from strengthening too much. At this point, trading in the $19.50-$21.50 range looks like the most plausible scenario to me, with any overshoot above/below this level an interesting opportunity to short/buy RSX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.