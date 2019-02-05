Ladder Capital Corp.: Buy This 7.8%-Yielding REIT In 2019
by: Achilles Research
Summary
Ladder Capital Corp. is a top-shelf real estate finance company.
Shares have fully rebounded from the December sell-off, but are still a "Buy".
Ladder Capital Corp. easily covers its dividend with core earnings. Low core earnings payout ratio translates into a high degree of dividend safety.
An investment in LADR yields 7.8 percent.
Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) is a preferred income vehicle for investors that desire high, recurring dividend income from one of the best commercial mortgage REITs in the sector. Ladder Capital Corp. already covers