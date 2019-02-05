Dominion Energy: This Utility Offers Market-Beating Total Return Potential

Summary

Dominion has a history of rewarding patient, long-term shareholders with growing dividends.

Despite risks, Dominion has the management team and long-term growth catalysts to make for an attractive investment.

Dominion is also trading at moderate discount, which I estimate to be a 12% discount to fair value.

In summary, these three points make Dominion one of the more attractive investments in the market today, offering market-beating total returns.