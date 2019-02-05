Dominion Energy: This Utility Offers Market-Beating Total Return Potential
About: Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)
by: Kody's Dividends
Summary
Dominion has a history of rewarding patient, long-term shareholders with growing dividends.
Despite risks, Dominion has the management team and long-term growth catalysts to make for an attractive investment.
Dominion is also trading at moderate discount, which I estimate to be a 12% discount to fair value.
In summary, these three points make Dominion one of the more attractive investments in the market today, offering market-beating total returns.
As an investor, I'm looking for an adequate amount of current income or yield while also seeking as much dividend growth as possible without sacrificing dividend safety.
As such, my dividend growth portfolio consists primarily