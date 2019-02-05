A Bear's Argument Against Domino's Pizza
About: Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)
by: Wealth Insights
Summary
Domino's has established itself as a growth stock after years of dominance in the pizza industry.
However, sales growth is tailing off across the board, fewer stores are being built, and the company is taking on debt as it buys back shares to support EPS growth.
With the stock trading 20% higher than historical P/E norms, this is a bad combination that will eventually sting investors.
There is no arguing that Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has been a revelation in both the food industry and stock market over the past decade. Domino's has seen strong growth due to expanding