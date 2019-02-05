Microchip: Time To Buy This Company At A Decent Valuation

Investment Thesis

Microchip (MCHP) shares have fallen considerably in 2018 due to uncertainties surrounding its acquisition of Microsemi and the fear of a global economic slowdown. However, there are several near-term and medium-term tailwinds. First, the company should be able to extract synergies from its Microsemi acquisition. Second, the company has a product line that is well positioned to capture the growth trend of the Internet of Things and electrification of vehicles. Its shares are currently trading at a significant discount to its historical average. We believe the company is well suited for investors with a long-term investment horizon willing to ride out any short-term volatility.

Recent Developments

Thanks to the completion of its Microsemi acquisition in May 2018, Microchip posted strong top line and bottom line growth in its Q2 F2019. Its revenue increased to $1.43 billion (or a growth rate of 42% year over year). Its non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 per share represented a growth rate of 18% year over year. While its revenue was below its guidance, its non-GAAP EPS was above its guidance. Its adjusted gross margin of 61.7% also was higher than its guidance. The company also reduced its debt by about $315.5 million. This was a growth rate of $18 billion. It still has about $10.9 billion of total long-term debt at the end of Q2 F2019.

Reasons why we are bullish on Microchip

Analog chips and microcontrollers have higher switching costs than other consumer devices

Microchip sells microcontrollers (“MCUs”) and analog devices. Compare to other companies that offer semiconductor chips such as CPUs or GPUs that depend on leading-edge designs and manufacturing processes, MCUs and analog chips are not overly dependent on leading-edge designs. In addition, its products are often used in automotive and industrial products. For reader information, automotive and industrial segments represent about 25% and 35% of Microchip’s revenue, respectively. In areas such as automotive and industrial products, quality and reliability are way important than consumer products. Therefore quality and performance are the factors its customers will choose rather than simply by price. Hence, it's unlikely that its customers will switch to other competitors because switching also involves redesigning the end product. Therefore, Microchip is less prone to a price war than other semiconductor companies.

Synergies from its Microsemi acquisition expected

Microchip expects cost synergies of $300 million from its recently acquired Mircosemi business. This should be done through: (1) reduction in administrative costs, (2) integration of Microsemi’s IT system with its own IT system, (3) ending the practice of offering discounts at the end of the quarter to boost sales (should help improve its gross margin), and (4) synergies from research and development facilities. Management continues to expect that the company will be able to achieve a run rate synergy of $0.75 per share in the first full year after the closing of the acquisition. We are confident that management will eventually reach its target goal based on its past track record of acquisitions (e.g. Atmel and Micrel).

Positioned to Benefit from Growth in IoTs and electrification of vehicles

We believe Microchip will be able to benefit from the trend of Internet of Things and electrification of vehicles. The era of Internet of Things will bring a lot of demand for microcontrollers and analog devices (e.g. toys, appliances, thermometer, security devices, etc.). In addition, the trend toward electrification of vehicles (and the future of autonomous vehicle) will result in a lot more demand for chips and electronic components. We believe Microchip is well positioned to capture these trends as it has a wide variety of products in MCUs and analog devices.

Risks and Challenges

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical

The semiconductor industry is cyclical and depends on the strength of the global economy. As investors are aware, global trade tensions have resulted in a global economic slowdown. This has impacted many semiconductor companies. DRAM prices have been falling and demand for smartphones also has declined dramatically. This has resulted in high levels of inventory in the semiconductor supply chain. Although inventory adjustment may lead to a recovery in H2 2019, if a global economy falls into a recession, demand for semiconductor chips may decline even further.

Elevated debt level after its Microsemi acquisition

Following Microchip’s Microsemi acquisition, its net debt to EBITDA leverage has increased to 4.7x (end of June 2018). Management is hoping to reach its target debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5x with its free cash flow generation. In its Q2 F2019, the company paid down its debt by $315.5 million thanks to its strong operating cash flow generation. However, management noted that its net debt to EBITDA ratio might not trend down as fast as they originally anticipated (management was hoping to reduce its net debt/EBITDA ratio by 1.0x per year) due to higher than anticipated inventory levels, especially in its newly-acquired Microsemi business. In its latest conference call, management expects to pay down its debt by only $160 million in the current quarter (Q3 F2019). The amount of debt repayment may diminish further if inventory correction takes longer than anticipated.

Valuation Analysis

The share price of Microchip has pulled back meaningfully since mid 2018 before rebounding to about $77.64 per share. Its forward P/E ratio of 11.1x is about 5.3x multiple below its five-year average of 16.44x. Its forward P/E ratio of 11.1x is currently comparable to its peers (see table below). We believe Microchip’s share price weakness is due to investor concerns about its leverage, the uncertainties surrounding the acquisition, and the gloomier outlook of the overall semiconductor industry.

Forward P/E 5-Year Average Forward P/E Dividend Yield Microchip 11.10 16.44 1.87% Intel (INTC) 10.73 12.94 2.44% Skyworks (SWKS) 10.16 13.33 2.00%

Investor Takeaway

Although we cannot rule out of a further weakening in demand, we think Microchip is poised to grow at a fast pace thanks to several secular growth trends. Hence, we think the risk/reward is compelling, especially given the fact that its share price is trading at a significant valuation to its historical average. Investors may want to build up an initial position and average down on any price weaknesses.

