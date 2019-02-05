Amazon: Poor Guidance, Again?

Amazon's risk-reward is too negatively skewed, and this stock is now best avoided, for now.

Investment Thesis

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) latest earnings left investors perplexed. I continue to argue that although Amazon has been a highly rewarding investment over the past decade, that its strong mid-20% revenue growth days are now over, yet its share price has not adequately corrected to reflect this fact. This stock is best observed from the sidelines.

Top-Line Growth Continues To Slow Down

If a picture is worth a 1,000 words, then the graph below cuts from all the noise, when it comes to Amazon's growth trajectory.

Source: author's calculations, press statements

Here is a fact: Amazon's revenue growth is slowing. No amount of words or phrases such as 'excitement' or 'busy holiday season' can cover this fact up.

Yes, I concede, Amazon did thoroughly destroy the competition and has been a force to be feared. However, its own size has now made it too cumbersome and challenging to remain nimble enough for Amazon to continue to post strong growth. In other words, Amazon has now become its own competition. Yet, for now, shareholders continue to be unphased and passionate about Amazon's future prospects.

Investing For Growth?

I would expect these investments to increase relative to 2018 and we've reflected what we see so far in Q1 in our guidance. - Dave Fildes

Throughout Amazon's Q4 2018 earnings call, Amazon spoke out numerous times that investors should brace themselves for 2019 to be a year of increased investment.

Now, let's step back and think through constructively. For a long time, Amazon was able to push the banner of 'investing for growth', and it went about unchallenged, as it had always succeeded in posting mid-20% revenue growth.

However, now that the disconnect between valuation and reality becomes wider than ever, and Amazon's huge revenue numbers make year-over-year compares increasingly challenging; Amazon is not taking its foot off the pedal. On the contrary, Amazon is not being in the least bit shy that it will press forward with spending in 2019.

Now, for the sake of our discussion, let's assume that Amazon's Q1 2019 operating income were to hit $3 billion (top of the range of Q1 guide). That would translate to just over 5% operating income margin - which would be quite satisfactory, were it not for the fact this level of profitability is simply not sustainable, in any way, for a company with a market cap of $800 billion.

Will The Real Free Cash Flow Please Stand Up?

You know you are late into the bull market when concerns about a paltry sustainable free cash flow are so easily brushed off, right? When shareholders say, 'that's old news'. Yet here we are.

Amazon posted just over $8.4 billion of clean free cash flow. Further, we know from our discussions above that FY 2019 will be a year for heavy investment.

However, assuming that Amazon was indeed able to push forward and generate 50% growth on its clean free cash flow, to approximately $12.6 billion for the year. Even then, Amazon would still have a huge hole between this $12.6 billion of clean free cash flow and its outgoing commitments of $19.9 billion for 2019. Is it really worthwhile investing in a company which trades at more than 60X for free cash flow?

Potential Avenues For Growth - Jam Tomorrow?

Source: FY 2018; 10-K

When talking to Amazon bulls, they will often spend meaningful energy and passion discussing Amazon's subscription services (6% of total revenue for FY 2018) or Amazon's Other segment (which includes advertising; 4% of total revenue).

And I question the fact that these two segments together only account for 10% of Amazon's total revenue growth? How can one pay up $800 billion market cap, for 10% of the company's total revenue? Surely, the 90% which is posting slower, albeit steady, growth is more meaningful than the 10% of fast growth? Is this not a case of jam tomorrow?

Final Word

Given that I have been an outspoken bear of Amazon on SA, you will perhaps be highly dismissive of my rationale. However, I contend that even if I'm wrong, and that Amazon ultimately finds a brand new avenue to reaccelerate growth, this potential opportunity and many others are already factored in and accounted for many times over. Wise and enterprising investors would be better off to call it day on Amazon for now.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.