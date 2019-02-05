Amazon: Slower Growth, Great Operating Leverage

Not being attracted to the risk-reward, I have tremendous respect for Amazon, yet require a pullback towards $1,000 before getting upbeat.

Even if I see double-digit growth continue to last for another decade and expect further margin expansion, I can justify the valuation at best.

Amazon is seeing slower growth as the company has definitely proved something to naysayers with a $10-billion net profit.

Amazon.com (AMZN) has rapidly grown to become a huge cash flow generating machine which for once and all has proved naysayers wrong who claimed the company never turns a real profit.

The result speaks for itself although growth has slowed down quite meaningfully at the end of the year. Nonetheless, Amazon is a true giant with huge profits, not only at AWS but at the core North American e-commerce business as well, although the international e-commerce business remains a rough spot.

In any case, I continue to find it hard to come up with long-term revenue and margin projections which justify that today's levels make a compelling risk-reward thesis at this valuation. Note that this caution should not be confused with a bearish thesis.

The Results

Amazon.com reported fourth-quarter sales of $72.4 billion, marking a 20% increase in reported sales as full-year sales were up by 31% to $232.9 billion. Comparables were more difficult because of the timing of the Whole Foods deal and adverse currencies which shaved off one percent of fourth-quarter sales growth.

Margins have seen a healthy jump as well. Operating earnings jumped by 78% in the final quarter and were equivalent to 5.2% of sales, up 170 basis points compared to the year before. Operating margins came in at 5.3% for the entire year, as operating earnings tripled to $12.4 billion for the year. With net earnings totalling $10.0 billion for the year, earnings for the year topped $20 per share with half a billion shares outstanding.

The company is rapidly strengthening the balance sheet, now holding over $41 billion in cash, offset in part by $23 billion in debt. The net cash position of $18 billion is equal to roughly $36 per share. With shares down 5% to $1,625, and operating assets valued at $1,589, multiples remain sky-high at 80 times earnings with earnings power currently trending at $20 per share.

It is obvious that current earnings power cannot justify the valuation in the long run, but this is an almost never-ending discussion.

Diving Into The Performance

The star performer is without a doubt AWS, with full-year sales up by 47% towards $25.7 billion, with sales approaching the $30 billion run rate in the final quarter of the year. Operating margins topped 28%, making it an extremely valuable and profitable business. As there are many SaaS names which grow sales at similar percentages (while often posting large losses), trading comfortably at 10 times sales or more, similar metrics imply that AWS could be worth $300 billion.

The core American e-commerce business grew full year sales by 33% and fourth-quarter sales by 18%. Operating margins for the year came in at 5.1%, in line with normal retailers, yet the growth is what distinguishes Amazon.com from its peers. International is the troubled spot as full-year sales were up by 21% to $65.9 billion on which the company lost $2.1 billion, although losses are coming down on an absolute and relative basis.

With "e-commerce" revenues amounting to $207 billion, and assuming Amazon.com might over time report 5% operating margins on both the US and International business, operating margins might easily top $10 billion. This does not even account for the strong revenue growth and potential further margin gains. Based on forward multiples, this business might post after-tax earnings of $10 billion in such a case, as growth rates easily warrant another $300 billion valuation with a 30 times net earnings multiple.

This combined makes for a $600 billion valuation or $618 billion including net cash. This works down to a $1,236 per share valuation, levels at which shares nearly traded during the recent market turmoil and early 2018.

What Now?

It is clear that the law of large numbers is catching up with Amazon with first-quarter sales growth seen at "just" 10-18%, for sales of $56-60 billion, including a more than 2% point headwind from currencies. Reality is that Amazon remains out of reach from peers due to its very strong balance sheet, great distribution advantage, as well as integrated service model with AWS, Prime, and various other services in combination with the core e-commerce business.

Using a 10% anticipated compounded annual growth rate in sales for the coming 10 years, Amazon.com might grow to a $600 billion business in 2030. If growth comes in at 15%, sales might reach $950 billion, just shy of the trillion mark.

Operating margins might come in between 7% and 10% in my eyes driven by scale and recovery of international markets, making for potential operating earnings anywhere between $42 billion and $95 billion. With no interest expenses and a 15% tax rate, net earnings could come in at $36-80 billion, for earnings between $72 per share and $160 per share based on the current share count.

Assuming a 20 times multiple at the time, I peg valuations at $1,440 to $3,200 per share by 2030, excluding retained earnings. At the low end of this valuation there are no capital gains to be seen other than retained earnings, while a $3,200 valuation works down to a 7% compounded annual growth rate from current levels, again excluding retained earnings.

Even if the scenario of $950 billion in sales and 10% margins is correct, and I require 12% returns per annum (excluding retained earnings), that works down to a current valuation of just $1,000 per share as a level which allows for such returns in case Amazon does deliver on great sales growth and margin expansion.

While this looks far-fetched and perhaps a premium should be included given the strong competitive position of Amazon, I continue to be very cautious for now. Part of this caution relates to the fact that even if the business generates nearly a trillion in sales by 2030, I expect other anti-monopoly forces or protests from consumer groups at work.

Hence I find it easy to avoid Amazon for now, but this by no means should be confused with being bearish on the shares. This comes after the company has done amazing things and continues to defy the laws of gravity, just like it has done over the past twenty years.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.