Colgate: This Dividend King Is Not As Good As We Thought

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)
JP Research
JP Research
Summary

Last Friday, Colgate-Palmolive reported mixed 4Q and FY18 results.

Management released disappointing guidance for FY19 amid higher investments.

We believe the company is trading at an unjustifiable premium multiple.

Procter & Gamble is a better play in the space.

Last Friday, shares of Colgate (CL) were up almost 2% at the beginning of the trading session as the company reported 4Q results slightly above expectations. However, that optimism turned south as