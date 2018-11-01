VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is the perfect business I look for in the public markets. The company has no competition and generates gobs of cash. I first wrote about the company back in early 2017 (here) when shares were trading hands for $88 per share. The depressed valuation was mainly due to the company being in negotiations to extend its contract for the exclusive rights of the .com registry. VeriSign is a wholesale provider of the Internet domain names ending in .com and .net. It is incredible a business like this exists; think about it for a second, from every domain name that ends in .com VeriSign collects $7.85.

I have subsequently sold my shares when they were trading in the $130s and $140s. The main thought behind this action was the business started to look expensive from a free cash flow yield perspective, with little growth prospects in the future. Cash was being contributed back to investors through share buybacks, but I thought that wasn't a good use of cash either. The valuation looked rich, so why would I want management pouring tons of cash into an overpriced asset? The economics didn't make any sense anymore.

The number of .com domain names now in circulation is vast and a headwind as growth from here will be slow. In addition, at the time of selling there was no clear path to raising prices as regulations were in place to counteract this. I knew there was a possibility of this occurring but didn't rate it with a high probability. Things have changed now as VeriSign and US Department of Commerce have amended the agreement to allow limited price increases if VeriSign and ICANN can come to an agreement.

Quick Overview Of The Business

VeriSign is the .com registry which then sells them to only ICANN registrars such as GoDaddy (GDDY). The company is not allowed to sell directly to end-users and outside parties that aren't ICANN accredited registrars. The ICANN accredited registrars set the price for the consumer, but the wholesale price does have influence on this.

Key Data Points

.com wholesale price - $7.85 and has been this since 2012

137.6 million .com domain names registered as of the latest earnings release

Operating profit margins 67%

Free cash conversion has averaged 140-150% - meaning every dollar of net income the company generates, it makes $1.40-1.50 in cash flow

Current TTM free cash flow yield 3.2%

Source: Author's Work & Earnings Slides

The company has high cash generating capabilities highlighted by its cash flow conversion rate. This is counteracted by the low cash flow yield an investor would receive at current valuations. But investing is about the future, so let us discuss what we as investors would get 3 years from now.

Price Hikes Could Be Coming?

I'm surprised actually nobody has written about this yet as it occurred a few months ago. Here is what VeriSign had to say:

Amendment 35 provides Verisign the pricing flexibility to change its .com Registry Agreement with ICANN to increase wholesale price for .com domain names. Specifically, the flexibility permits Verisign to pursue with ICANN an up to 7% percent increase in the price for .com domain names, in each of the last four years of each six-year period of the .com Registry Agreement. Amendment 35 clarifies that the vertical integration restrictions on Verisign’s ability to own an ICANN-accredited registrar apply only to the .com registry and not to other services offered by Verisign, and the .com Registry Agreement can be amended to reflect that. Amendment 35 also identifies the circumstances that require approval by the DOC for further changes to the .com Registry Agreement, extends the expiration of the Cooperative Agreement to November 30, 2024, and provides for the automatic renewal of the Cooperative Agreement for six-year terms unless the DOC provides Verisign with written notice of non-renewal 120 days prior to the end of the then-current term. Finally, Amendment 35 confirms that Verisign will operate the .com registry in a content neutral manner with a commitment to participate in ICANN processes.

So, price hikes won't be able to take effect until 2021 basically. VeriSign will still need to get approval from ICANN, which I think is highly likely as it means more money for them. I still see some unknown factors here as the price hasn't been raised since 2012. Once the first year of negotiations does occur, we will have a better understanding of how ICANN feels about price hikes. From the current .com price of $7.85, this is how it would look over the four years if the full 7% increases did come into practice.

Exhibit 1: Projected .com annual prices

How does this help the Valuation?

If not all, the majority of the price hikes that do happen will be pure profit almost. Organic growth is stagnant and management will continue to buy back shares. Taking these attributes into consideration, we can project some clarity about the future. In addition, I give a high probability that these projections are at least reasonable based on the company being a monopoly. The only factor that isn't very predictable is the valuation multiple. I used at the end of year three a 25 times cash flow multiple which is 5 turns lower than what it is today. In addition, I factored in all free cash flow after capex going towards share buybacks.

Exhibit 2: 3 Year Forecast

Source: Author's Work

Taking into account buybacks and bringing down the valuation to an aggressive but more respectable level still makes the valuation look ugly. At current levels, investors receive an attractive asset, but not at an attractive price. One would have to strongly rely on the multiple not to contract, which I don't think is a good strategy in any type of equity-like investment.

Let us say everything does work out perfectly. Even looking out 5 years with all price hikes being accepted and the continuation of little growth in .com domains annually, I see the business doing about $1 billion in free cash flow compared to a current market cap of $20 billion, equating to a 5% yield. The cash flow yield still doesn't make sense as we would be buying an asset that hopefully would be generating a 5% yield 5 years from now.

Final Thoughts

Price hikes are likely to come but have made the valuation rich. Here's how the stock responded to the announcement over the past month.

Data by YCharts

As an annuity like investment it isn't attractive either, as there are real risks come 5 years from now when the agreement comes due again. For now, one should wait until the valuation comes down to where the free cash flow yield equates to 5% or more at current metrics. To label a price target, that would mean in the $120s.

The best businesses with massive moats still need to have an attractive/reasonable valuation to reduce risks and enhance upside. The price one pays can guide the destiny of your returns, and right now it doesn't appear favorable as an investment in VeriSign.