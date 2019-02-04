Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Business Update Conference Call February 4, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Sepenzis - Director of Investor Relations

Jeff Shealy - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Ken Boller - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Dave Aichele - Vice President of Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Harsh Kumar - Piper Jaffray

Cody Acree - Loop Capital

Rick Schafer - Oppenheimer

Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital Markets

Ashok Kumar - ThinkEquity

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Akoustis Technologies Business Update Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At the conclusion of the company presentation, Akoustis management will take questions. [Operator Instructions] A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Akoustis website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Tom Sepenzis, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Tom Sepenzis

Thank you, operator and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Welcome to Akoustis second quarter fiscal 2019 business update conference call. We are joined today by the Founder and CEO, Jeff Shealy; Interim CFO, Ken Boller and VP of Business Development, Dave Aichele.

Before we begin, please note that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements about our business outlook. Such forward-looking statements are predictions based on our team's expectations as of today and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. The company and our management team assume no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, made on today’s call. Our SEC filings mention important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our Form 10-K for the 2018 fiscal year, filed with the SEC to get a better understanding of those risks and uncertainties.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Shealy, CEO of Akoustis.

Jeff Shealy

Thank you, Tom. And welcome everyone to our second fiscal quarter business update call. Today, I have organized my comments for this call into five sections. First, technology overview and market focus; second, a brief recap of the highlight of calendar year 2018; third, December quarter achievement and commentary; fourth, upcoming March quarter milestone; and finally, milestones beyond the March quarter.

I will start with the technology overview and market focus. Akoustis was founded in 2014 on the premise that by utilizing advanced single-crystal PAs or electronic material, we could create a unique manufacturing process to produce a new class of high performance BAW RF filters that would exhibit differentiated and superior performance in the high frequency sector.

What differentiates Akoustis is our high power, wide-band list SAW RF filter technology, which we have branded and trademarked XBAW. Our products currently target applications operating in the one to seven gigahertz spectrum in the growing WiFi market, wireless network infrastructure market, and mobile handset markets as well as the defense market. Each application requiring characteristics that could include high-power handling, wide bandwidth, reduced form factor or a combination of all three when compared to existing incumbent filter technologies.

Our patented and proprietary XBAW RF filter technology is based upon a novel combination of high-purity PAs or electronic material combined with a MEMS-based wafer manufacturing approach.

Our unique XBAW filter technology encompasses core substrates nano-materials, bulk acoustic devices, RF filters and subsystems. Since the very early days at Akoustis, we have been amassing what we believe is both a substantial and valuable portfolio of intellectual property, which as of January 31st includes 21 granted patents, an additional 38 patents pending and numerous proprietary unpublished trade secrets and so-called know-how.

I'd like to point out some important highlights about our XBAW process. First, XBAW is a unique and flexible RF filter wafer process, which can address a broad range of applications and frequencies.

Second, our single crystal XBAW filters exhibit up to 2.3 times higher power handling capability over the same filters constructed using polycrystalline piezo materials. Higher power handling translates to higher reliability. This is a key attribute as power handling is an extremely critical pain point and product requirement for our customers, because microfilters are located between the high power side of the power amplifier and the antenna in the system. This is driving high power requirements for next-generation mobile, infrastructure and WiFi applications, each of which we are uniquely positioned to address.

Next, a major benchmark in BAW technology is the resonator quality factor referred to as the Q. The latest Q of our XBAW resonator at 1.8 gigahertz is 4253, a value that we believe is competitive against industry-leading commercial FBAR technology.

I'd like to point out that this latest Q is 15% higher than the 3685 Q we published last quarter in the 2018 IEEE IUS conference. This increase shows that our technology and manufacturing process continues to improve and R&D efforts continue in this area. Furthermore, our Q at 5.2 gigahertz is currently 2136, which we believe is the highest published Q at 5 gigahertz per any BAW technology in the industry.

Akoustis operates under a vertically integrated design and manufacturing or so-called IDM business model. That is, we internally control the design process and manufacturing flow in-house which allows for very rapid response to customer demand.

The IDM model creates an opportunity for differentiation and innovation at multiple levels in the supply chain. Our model allows cost-effective, turnkey integrated RF BAW filter solutions to be developed quickly, without margin stacking or risky supply chain delays. Our ability to deliver product with short-cycle time is a key attribute in our business model. Our products are sold directly, as well as through distribution channel.

Next, I will discuss our market focus. As I noted earlier, we are currently targeting applications in the growing WiFi CPE, wireless network infrastructure, mobile device and defense markets. Our product focus resides in the sub-7 gigahertz band where we can provide superior performance using our RF filter solution.

We currently believe the addressable BAW RF filter market for each of these applications is as follows: the mobile handset market was approximately $3.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.3 billion in 2021. The wireless network infrastructure market was approximately $49 million in 2018 and is expected to grow to $432 million in 2021.

This dramatic increase will be fueled by growth in both for 4G LTE and new 5G content. The WiFi CPE market was approximately $347 million in 2018 and is expected to grow $540 million in 2021. The military market was approximately $89 million in 2018 and is expected to grow to $119 million in 2021.

Let me summarize the importance of this opportunity. We estimate our addressable market was approximately $3.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to more than $5.4 billion by 2021 per Mobile Experts 2018 report, ABI's 2018 report and Akoustis internal estimates.

The BAW filter market is currently dominated by two multibillion-dollar RF module companies which together have dominated 4G LTE wireless. It is worth noting that we are currently the only company in the world which offers BAW RF filter solutions in several of the challenging sub-7 gigahertz band.

Next, I would like to take a moment to recap some of the important milestones achieved in calendar year 2018, which was a breakthrough year for Akoustis as we begin our transition from an R&D company to a commercial-stage product company with multiple attractive markets requiring premium performance RF filters.

In March of 2018, we announced a significant milestone that after more than three and half years of R&D, we had completed development of our first generation XBAW manufacturing process and had begun qualification. We achieved our internal qualification of our materials and process in July of 2018 giving our product engineering team the core technology to develop products with consistent performance. As of today, we are attracting seven priority products through our new product introductions system.

In March of 2018, we launched our first commercial filter product the AKF-1252 the industry's first 5.2 gigahertz BAW RF filter for Tri-Band WiFi applications. Since that time, we have shipped to 5.2 WiFi filter samples to more than 20 OEMs, ODMs and SOC clients.

In May, we received an order to develop 3.6 gigahertz infrastructure filters using the Citizens Band Radio Service or CBRS for a last mile wireless communication services. Also in May, we received a development order for our 4G infrastructure customer to develop two filters for LTE band.

In June, we introduced a mobile version of our 5.2 gigahertz WiFi filter the AKF-1652, which is being used to drive our mobile packaging solution, which is due later in 2019. Given the substantial market for mobile driven by over 1.5 billion new handsets per year this represents a large opportunity as at least demonstrator for the 4G high band and 5G mobile market.

One of the most important milestones in calendar year 2018 was achieved in September, when the company generated its first commercial revenue from the sale of its 3.8 gigahertz filter for a military radar application. Since then, we have received two follow-on production orders from this customer.

Now, I would like to move on to the December quarter. Each quarter we lay out milestones for our shareholders and the investment community to track our progress in execution based upon our business plan. For the December 2018 quarter, we highlighted the following four milestones.

First, we stated that we would secure our first WiFi customer for the 5.2 gigahertz filter. I am happy to announce that we were able to deliver our first pre-production order from a Tier 1 SOC maker in mid-November for possible inclusion in a four-by-four and eight-by-eight WiFi multi-user MIMO reference design. Additionally, we shipped a significant number of samples to a Tier 1 Tri-Band WiFi OEM where we target our first design win opportunity with an extent impacted ramp in the June quarter of 2019.

Our second objective, which we achieved was to deliver the first samples of our 5.6 gigahertz WiFi filter product to customers by the end of calendar 2018. This 5.6 gigahertz filter is an important component of our WiFi filter opportunity as the 5.2 and 5.6 filters operates in tandem to create the first tri-band BAW coexistent filter solution at five gigahertz, offering significant advantage over existing dielectric resonators filters with up to 23 times smaller footprint.

The third milestone, which we achieved was the delivery of two discrete band 25 BAW filter samples for the LTE customer that we first announced in May. The two band 25 filters were developed in under six months, a record for our company as our modeling software and tools continue to improve. We introduced both filters in October, 2018. We're currently working with that customer to finalize the design and ramp into production later this calendar year.

Our last milestone for the December quarter was the delivery of our 3.8 gigahertz filters against two production orders, one of which was an ad on order, which we announced in October. As we move towards volume manufacturing we have been working with an experienced outsourced packaging supplier to improve the speed and scale, at which we can deliver product to our customers. The timeline to transfer our packaging supply chain to our outsourced suppliers pushed the delivery of our 3.8 gigahertz filters into the current quarter.

One important point to make regarding this daily; it has had no impact on our relationship with our customer. In fact the relationship is getting stronger as opportunities with this customer are expanding as I will detail shortly.

In addition to these milestones in the December quarter, we also announced our first 5G network infrastructure development contract from a tier 1 multibillion dollar base station OEM.

Akoustis was chosen to develop 5G network infrastructure filters by this customer, giving the superior power handling capability of our XBAW filter over competing BAW technology and our size advantage over incumbent cavity filters deploy today.

Given the early commercial stage of Akoustis, I think describing the sale cycle is important to allow investors to gauge our progress. Our typical sales cycle begins with sampling of one to 10 units, followed by preproduction orders of 100 to 1,000 units for qualification into the OEM product.

Our objective is to fill our sales funnel with as many preproduction opportunities as possible, which provide us with diversification with respect to design win and timing of commercial production. From time-to-time we will update investors with respect to sampling, preproduction and production order.

To provide color on our customer activity and sampling at the end of 2018, we exited the year with seven filter customers up from three in 2017 and we sampled to over 20 potential customers up from five at the end of 2017.

As we exited 2018 we have preproduction orders plus one preproduction shipment for Wi-Fi, two preproduction orders for military radar, and one production order for 4G/LTE infrastructure. In addition we have several ongoing customer-funded development program for our XBAW filters for multiple markets and application.

I would now like to touch on our new investor milestones for the March quarter. At the beginning of each quarter, our management team assembles key objectives for the current quarter. Here are the top five objectives for the March quarter.

First, we had a goal to secure a second 5.2 gigahertz WiFi customer by the end of the March quarter. I'm pleased to announce, we have already delivered on this milestone with the addition of a second WiFi SOC customer that we announced in early January. This customer will evaluate the 5.2 gigahertz filter for inclusion on a four by four and eight by eight reference design for multiuser MIMO based access points and other devices.

Second, we expect to ship 5.2 gigahertz WiFi filters against multiple open orders in the March quarter, including our two SOC customers and our distribution partner. Third, we expect to expand delivery of 5.6 gigahertz WiFi filter samples to a broader list of potential customers, as initial samples were sent in December to select customers based upon their product ramp timing. We currently remain on track to hit this milestone in the current quarter.

Fourth, we plan to complete two outstanding 3.8 gigahertz filter orders to our military customer in the current quarter. Finally, given the size and performance advantages of our XBAW filter relative to alternative solution, we expect to expand our business relationship with our military customer beyond the 3.8 gigahertz filter with a new RF filter order for at least one additional frequency band.

Next, I will touch on our long-range milestone. We are focused on initially ramping and achieving substantial revenue growth in WiFi and network infrastructure with future revenue opportunities for mobile in 2020 and beyond.

First, we expect success in WiFi by completing the development of our 5.6 gigahertz filter products, which positions us to address the full market with the first and only tandem BAW microfilter solution. We plan to leverage our existing sales and marketing groundwork to secure multiple OEM product design wins later in 2019 and beyond.

Second, our path to succeeding in 4G and 5G network infrastructure market begins with the completion of the three ongoing customer-funded filter development program. We expect initial design wins with these customers to expand with additional opportunities.

In addition, we plan to leverage our product performance and expand our product portfolio to secure customer engagement with other Tier 1 company. Thereafter, we plan to expand into mobile up on successful development of our wafer-level packaging, or WLP, which is a micro package technology that addresses of size constraints from mobile devices.

We have had several discussions with multiple Tier 1 mobile handset OEMs for a new and difficult 5G bands which require high-frequency, wide bandwidth and the high power handling, all of which align well with our XBAW technology and which we believe may be challenging for incumbent filter technology.

To summarize, we are initially focused on winning in WiFi and network infrastructure, while positioning the company to compete in mobile longer term.

Next, I would like to mention select financials from the December quarter. Earlier today we filed our 10-Q with the SEC for the second fiscal quarter ending on December 31. You can access the 10-Q from our website.

From management's perspective, we continue to control costs while investing in key RF filter product development and wafer fab capacity expansion, to support future WiFi and network infrastructure revenue ramp. During the December quarter, we used approximately $4.5 million in cash including CapEx, to support and expand operations, which we believe is in line with the expectations of our publishing analysts. We ended the quarter with approximately $42 million of cash from the balance sheet.

As we discussed in our previous conference call in order to support our current engagement and emerging sales opportunities, we plan to increase manufacturing capacity by up to fivefold over the next two years. As part of that plan last month, we post an 8-K outlining a purchase for a key piece of wafer fab equipment, which carries a long lead time. These CapEx purchases for a high-speed lithography tool, which allows high throughput production of our XBAW filter wafers. This equipment is a key enabler to expanding our capacity from tens of millions of filters per year to hundreds of millions of filters per year.

In conclusion, we are working diligently to achieve each of our stated objective and we expect to update you on our execution against our objective each quarter going forward. I would like to thank all of you who have joined us on the call today. Akoustis has come a long way over the past four and half years since the inception of the company. We are building our company on four solid pillars including strong management, patented XBAW technology, large and growing markets with limited historical competition in the high band; and our qualified wafer manufacturing operation which is ready to be expanded to address high-growth opportunities in our target end markets.

Finally, the customers we have engaged are market leaders and provide our company with tremendous growth opportunities in high-performance coexisting BAW RF filters. We recorded our first filter revenue during the September quarter and in the December quarter, we grew our filter-related revenue sequentially, the number of filter customers and the percentage of filter-related revenue. We expect to deliver market-leading products to our current and potential customers as we continue into calendar year 2019 and beyond.

Before ending my remarks, I would also like to take a moment to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our mission and to our investors who have supported us during this crucial stage of development.

And with that, I would like to open the call for questions from the investment community. Operator, please go ahead with the first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from the line of Harsh Kumar with Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Harsh Kumar

Yeah. Hey, guys. First of all congratulations. I know as a young company is had to stick to sort of short-term and long-term goals. So you guys are doing I think a pretty good job just knocking out these goals so – and sort of meeting them. Jeff, I had a couple of simple questions, you mentioned you're working on quite a few new products. We would expect that as you get – your team gets more experienced your time to put new products out should get shorter, firstly, if this is the case? And then secondly, if you could give us some metrics and what is your bandwidth looking like in terms of pushing new products, new opportunities, new bandwidth et cetera? I've got a follow-up.

Jeff Shealy

Okay. Harsh, thanks for the question and I appreciate your comment. In terms of –you mentioned the portfolio of products. As we mentioned in the prepared comments, we have seven new products that are -- we're currently tracking in our NPI system that we use in our product management area. In terms of product time-to-market, we gave an example on the 1125 product which was an infrastructure product. We developed that in approximately two cycles that was less than six months.

And as to your question regarding, do we expect that to improve as we go forward? The answer to that is yes. As we continue to evolve the models across different frequencies, we -- once those models are available to us then we can readily make modifications to products whether they're improvements to car products or for new products that may be in adjacent frequencies within the spectrum. We expect to benefit in terms of time-to-market for those products.

Harsh Kumar

Thanks, Jeff. And then I had a question on WLP. I've got more, but I'm going to let others get in line and then come back at the end of the call. So on WLP, how hard is it for you to get to WLP qualified? Or have sort of chips out? I guess, what are the steps that are involved in? Maybe what time frame are we looking at? Because we’re thinking that 5G forms shall probably start to come out second half of the year by tier 1 guys, and then sort of become massively of interest in next year second half around that time frame. So, I was just curious what your timing would be like?

Jeff Shealy

Okay, sure. So regarding the wafer-level package, I think the first thing to let people appreciate is there is existing technology out in the packaging house. These are either very large commercial Asian packaging houses that produce many, many types of MEMS devices such as microphones or consumer-based applications.

And so what the company is doing along those lines is we're leveraging those. We're actually working with the specific packaging houses that actually make MEMS-based packages and specifically wafer-level package. So where we start is with an existing set of design rules from those packaging houses and we just made our chips and the interfaces to our chips to those design rules. And then it can be -- then we can readily benefit from those previous investments.

In terms of the timeframe, we have on our updated milestones for the current quarter that first half of this calendar year we'll complete our wafer-level packaging design. We have as I said in the prepared comments, we have a five gigahertz products, the 1652, which is going through -- which is the lead product through that development.

So I will track in terms of our progress there first half of the year certainly by midyear to sample products based upon WLP. And then the -- the in position in the second half to be released using a WLP. And for those of you who aren't aware of what WLP is and allows, it allows a very small form factor to fit the size constraints inside a consumer device. So, it's a miniature based package, which we’re focused on for various size-sensitive applications.

Harsh Kumar

Thanks, Jeff. I’ll get back in line, and let some of the other people ask questions.

Jeff Shealy

Thank you, Harsh.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Cody Acree with Loop Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Cody Acree

Thanks for taking the question and congrats on the progress. Jeff either for you or Dave. If you could just talk about what the addition of 5.6 gigahertz has meant to your WiFi engagements with the addition of 5.2, and how those have been impacting your design wins?

Dave Aichele

Hey, Cody it's Dave. Thanks for your question. I think you are aware that within the WiFi market we’re focused on two areas, as far as enterprise and then also retail. The reaction that we've gotten has been very positive on the 5.2 and the initial feedback we've gotten on the 5.6 samples that we put out had been positive too as well.

If you break down the market and the interest and adoption rate it's – the interest is a very high and the adoption rate is going to increase as we get the 5.6 out. So we've announced the adoption that we've seen so far with the 5.2 and you can expect that to increase as we get the 5.6 sample out as we're guiding right now.

Part of that is driven by the interest of when they look at the, I guess, next level designs coming out, that they want to have both, the tandem pair for simplicity of designing there. They're shielding their cans and so forth. So it's something that we're driving hard internally. And as Jeff highlighted, we're focused on this as one of our primary markets.

Cody Acree

Thanks for that. And then just secondly, just capacity as you're looking at the $400 million to $500 million market opportunity in WiFi, the New York facility. Do you expect with the mutuals to -- would they able to satisfy the design that you're targeting today? Or is it going to require significant CapEx?

Jeff Shealy

So, Cody, thanks a lot. So we remain on track with the numbers that we previously guided in terms of the expectations for the CapEx. As we stated, moving from tens of millions of filters to hundreds of millions of filters is the plan that we're currently operating to. And we don't see any change in terms of how we've modeled the market or requirements that are going to require further investments as we see our plan rolling out.

We did mention the high-speed lithography tool in the prepared comments. What we're more managing is the lead time, that particular tool has significantly longer lead time. And we're continuing to monitor from a capacity trigger chart tool to determine when we need to order tools and be in a position to make sure that we have the capacity we need when we expect to ramp.

Cody Acree

Good. And I guess just lastly, do you expect your CapEx or your cash burn to stay in this range?

Jeff Shealy

I'd like to let Ken comment on that.

Ken Boller

Sure. Good afternoon, Cody. Our operating cash flow average for year-to-date has been about $4.3 million per quarter. We expect that to be relatively constant outside of the CapEx spend which Jeff indicated being about $20 million over the next two years, in order to achieve that 5 times capacity.

We'll see some small increases here and there, but overall we don’t anticipate increasing our headcount until we see indicators of revenue increasing. Other than that, we expect pretty much be in line with what we experienced so far.

Cody Acree

Great. Thanks guys.

Jeff Shealy

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Rick Schafer with Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your question.

Rich Schafer

Yes. Thanks guys. Looks like you’ve got a fairly busy year in front of you, so good lucky and congrats on last year. I just had a couple of questions. I guess for the first really just kind of back on a little more color on the smartphone design win effort type. It sounds like WLP really is the top hurdle left that sort of land that first Tier 1 smartphone OEM. I mean is there anything else in there that they're still working on? I mean, in the vetting process are they still vetting out your process or your performance? Or are they looking at capacity ads and monitoring that? I mean, is there anything else in there to it or is it just as simple us watching your WLP efforts?

Jeff Shealy

Okay. Thanks, Rick. This is Jeff. And I'll make a couple of comments and then hand it off to Dave specifically on the market engagements. So just to be clear to everybody, we talk about the WLP being a key package requirement. The second is capacity. And I think we've always told investors we're going to – our plan is to staircase our capacity with the WiFi and infrastructure market to get traction in the market and then expand that into mobile likely through our partnership. In terms of what activity we have on the engineering front, which customers are interested in. We have a key new radio band for 5G that is in development. We plan on using that as a lead product. And I'll hand it off to Dave to talk about kind of what the key requirements for our customers are.

Dave Aichele

Yeah, Rick. I guess, comment's I'll make on that is we're talking to both the OEMs and also the RF front-end module guys. And when you're talking to the OEMs, they're going to dig into some of the things you brought up as far as capacity supply chain quality. When you talk in the RF running guys, those absorb some of that responsibility into their own, obviously quality and capacity constraints. So we're having discussions on both sides. The good thing is the technology that we've been demonstrating is one that's gaining all the attention at the high frequency. So a lot of the discussion around the WiFi and the other 5G bands that we're looking at. I think that box is checked and that the technology is demonstrating best-in-class performance up that in our frequency.

So now we're getting into as Jeff highlighted, the WLP from the form factor standpoint and then just aligning with the right platform and the right program. And so one of the things that you guys think about is getting into a flagship program or product with the high volumes? Or is it going to be more of a regional phone? And those are discussions we're having right now.

Jeff Shealy

And Rick, one additional thing to help you appreciate the sorts of things that are ongoing. The bandwidth requirements for these previous 5G bands are fairly wide. And I think one of the things that we've – one of the innovations that we've been able to bring to the customer is the engineering of this PAs SAW based materials in order to address these wide bandwidths. And that's a technical requirement and that's a pain point for these new bands that are being developed. And that's something that we bring the R&D to the customer in terms of being able to hit wider bandwidths and higher frequencies and higher power with our single-crystal platform.

Rick Schafer

Got it. And then just as a small question, but is WLP they're going to have to be hermetic for packaging?

Jeff Shealy

So the – we do in terms of hermeticity we address hermeticity at the die level in the wafer fab. It's where the initial consideration is. There's a temperature humidity base requirement, which we have to pass, which we're focused on driving that into commercial base package portfolio and the Asian manufacturers that we're working with have those platforms available, so if you look at how we’re driving, I would -- we're focused on the typical commercial platforms.

If you do look on the military customer side, which is a consideration they do have hermetic-based requirements. And so we do offer both, but for the high-volume consumer it will be in the low cost Asian, low-cost packaging -- module packaging approach.

Rick Schafer

Got it. Thanks. I’ll jump back in queue. Thanks a lot.

Jeff Shealy

Thank you, Rick.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Anthony Stoss with Craig-Hallum. Please proceed with your question.

Anthony Stoss

Hi, guys. My congrats on the nice progress also. Either for Jeff or Dave. On the Tri-Band like the router side, you've been sampling down for several months. I'm curious the feedback you're getting from your customers, are you close to the tail end of fine-tuning and/or is it locked down? And then also gets curious you have any new 5G, 4G infrastructure guides to show up or more engaged after the first initial one?

Jeff Shealy

Okay. So, Tony, thanks for your comments. And so this is Jeff, I'll comment on the front end of this. In terms of the -- as Dave's comment on the progress side. But in terms of the product design itself, we've used and we outlined this as really a three-stage sales funnel and gate system.

So as we said just so for all the investors, the 5.6 we've commenced sampling during the December quarter, we have -- we shipped our first preproduction of the 5.2. And as we said in the prepared comments, we expect to ship the open preproduction orders in the March quarter. That's the current quarter. And so that's the status.

I would characterize the 5.2 chip design as done completed. And we are -- again working with the high-volume Asian manufacturing where we ship our silicon filter wafers to them and they package them and send them back to us. So, I would characterize we’re in the back end of that. We're seeing part sand then shipping those.

In terms of 5.6, I think we've been opened that we’d began sampling and one of our current milestones is to continue sampling that product. And we're working as hard as we can to catch that product up to the 5.2.

In terms of the engagements on Tri-Band as well as additional 5G, 4G infrastructure customers, I'm going to hand that off to Dave.

Dave Aichele

Yeah, Tony. But I mean, on the WiFi side, I'll just echo what Jeff said that we've locked down the design, and I've been able to go back in the market and highlight that and increase the confidence with the customers. And everything that we're shipping to them is spec compliant, so that’s something that they're happy about because they don't want to see variability in what they're receiving.

That's one of the advantages with our BAW technology that they like as well as feedback I’ve been getting, which was not one of the major drivers when we developed the product. A lot of it was better performance in smaller form factor. But what they're finding is that they get higher yield in their designs, so they don't have to tune like they do with the competitive DR type filters they used.

So that's going to be amplified when they get to 5.6 as well, so all feedback is positive. And as I highlighted to the earlier question is, we expect the adoption rate to accelerate once we get both bands out.

With regards to infrastructure on the 4G and the 5G, yes, we got several things that are going on there which are good, as the existing customers that we engage with last year that we're delivering to right now and transitioning, hopefully into preproduction with the one we mentioned and then also with the other 5G customer.

We expect to see new programs with them as well, in addition to we're getting inquiries from other infrastructure customers as well. And a lot of this is being driven around the value proposition of the 5G infrastructure requirements on small cell deployment increasing significantly for densification and also the massive MIMO, with the new 5G type base stations, which increases the number of filters significantly.

So they need a high performance, lower cost, smaller form factor from incumbent type cavity filters or ceramic filters. So this multiplier potential for us is a pretty significant. We've obviously got to hit these first milestones and then we'll expand on that.

Anthony Stoss

Thanks, Dave. Congrats, guys.

Dave Aichele

Thank you, Tony.

Jeff Shealy

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Suji Desilva with ROTH Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Suji Desilva

Hi, Jeff. Congratulations on the progress in 2018. So a lot of questions on smartphones, I just want to kind of get fine points here. What quarter range do you think is the time frame when, best case scenario, your smartphone revenues could start ramping?

And is the capacity plan you already have in place capable of supporting one large customer, for example? Or would you perhaps need to kind of boundary that if they had to? Or would that increase the CapEx? What's the thought process for time frame there and ability to handle a customer if it comes in?

Jeff Shealy

Okay. Thanks for your comments, Suji, and as well as your question. So first and foremost, I just want to reiterate to everybody, our company is hyper focused on succeeding in the WiFi as well as the infrastructure markets initially. So what we're currently working on, as I said, was we have a new product for new radio band in 5G which we're using as really a beachhead to gain interest in that market.

So the WLP is a table stakes requirement for the packaging. And having a wide bandwidth solution is really the product requirement that we're working on. So we make no change in what the time frames we focus on. If you look at the milestones that we published. We've made no change to the WLP, as well as in the back half of the year we're focused on paying a design win for a mobile customer for likely one of these 5G bands. So please follow up if you have a follow-up question.

You asked me about capacity. I'm sorry. I saw my note here. In terms of capacity, we're continuing act to capacity. I don't think -- we're not in today, as I've stated, at hundreds of millions of filters per year, which is where we're headed. The capacity profile is going to need to look like in excess of 1 billion filters a year. And as I've said, our strategy is to staircase that.

With that being said, we can support levels into -- we'd be prepared to support levels up to that hundreds of millions of filters per year type range. And I also previously said that, we would love for the correct partnership would be one where we have a partner that is helping us solve the increased capacity requirement by either investing in equipment or investing in the company to enable us to acquire the equipment. So that's how we're positioned.

Suji Desilva

Very helpful color there, Jeff. And then also – my second question on the new products you talked about seven of them. You talked about whether that – those products are targeting broadly diversified across your end markets or whether there's particular end market concentration in the new product pipeline across wireless infrastructure WiFi military? Thanks.

Jeff Shealy

Okay. Thank you. In terms of the seven new products, I believe you'll find those, if you look on our – in our presentation deck, you see those – we have those across frequency and they range from a 1.8 to 5.6 gigahertz. I believe you'll find their distributed in the first and foremost lead in the 5 gigahertz WiFi. I believe you'll find two of those that's at 5.2, 5.6. Then we have a several in the – we have four in the infrastructure market that are focused. Those range from 1.8 to 3.6, 3.7 seven gigahertz and then the one military customer at 3.8 gigahertz.

And I think, we did note in the – in our milestones for the current quarter. We are expecting to expand the engagement with a new order in the Q1 timeframe. That was one of the milestones that we have put out there. So we do see 3 gigahertz opportunities expanding and look forward to updating you investors as that develops.

Suji Desilva

Great. Thanks, Jeff.

Jeff Shealy

Okay. Thank you, Suji.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jaeson Schmidt with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Jaeson Schmidt

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I know you just started sampling the 5.6 gigahertz in December. But could you quantify how many customers do you expect to sample that too in the current quarter?

Dave Aichele

So, yeah, Jaeson, it's Dave. Thanks for the question. I wouldn't say that, if you look at the – I guess the earlier remarks we made that we sampled over to these 20 customers on the 5.2 gigahertz so the initial two customers that we sampled on the 5.6 have been able to provide some us good feedback as to where to optimize the design. So the plan is obviously with this next iteration that we increase the sampling size significantly beyond just those two, but not likely to across all, because we've done this with 5.2 or we do several iterations with the customers to get the feedback.

So I think what I'm looking at, what the next milestone is we'll probably in the 5 to 10 range and then expand it beyond their based on the initial feedback that they provide us. And so it gives us pretty good exposure across the SOC and the OEM manufacturers that we're talking to as well as the RF front-end guys.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. That's helpful. And on the last call, I know you didn't provide formal guidance, but it sounded like you were pretty comfortable with sort of about $2.5 million to $3 million for fiscal 2019 and $13 million to $15 million for fiscal 2020. Has anything changed over the past few months that causes you to back away from those targets?

Jeff Shealy

Yes. So, Jaeson, thank you for the question. The company has not provided any formal guidance on revenue and we're going to maintain our posture there. I think what we look forward to do is continue to be granular with you in terms of the number of products we're developing, how we're sampling those, the ordering patterns as well as the customer acquisition as that develops. So, I apologize but we're -- that's not a question that we can address. We just do not provide our guidance in that regard, but thank you for the question.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ashok Kumar with ThinkEquity. Please proceed with your question.

Ashok Kumar

Great. Thank you very much. This is multipart question. The first one is just housekeeping. In terms of the foundry revenue baseline run rate, Jeff could you just clarify, does it still remain $2 million to $3 million annually? And what's the time line for the trusted BAW foundry status? And just the other side of the question is the cash flow EBITDA breakeven?

And in terms of your product pipeline, Jeff, could you confirm that the commercial opportunities that we're seeing right now across the 3.8, 5.2, 5.6 and the band 25, are these all second source opportunity or any of them sole source opportunity and in relation to band 25 as I indicated earlier are the first generation 5G forms will be out mid year. And these supply chains they usually are frozen nine to 12 ahead. What are the odds you're in for the running toward the 2020 product cycle? Thank you.

Jeff Shealy

Okay. Several questions we took there. In terms of the legacy MEMS foundry business, if you look at the pattern that revenue was derived originally from -- with the acquisition of FTC when we acquired it approximately 1.5 years ago. That business while we've scale that business down and focused on -- quite frankly focused those resources on bringing to operate our BAW or XBAW technology and that remains our focus. There has been a couple of legacy customers, which we continue to engage.

They -- I could tell you, we have activity, we have quoting activity and we certainly have some loaded revenue remaining with those customers. We're still evaluating what we're doing long-term. We’re in discussions with those customers over their programs and as well as our capacity planning that we have.

So, I don't want to comment on anything that's still in progress. And I would say we're still in progress with a couple of those key customers over what to do. That is not our core business. Our core business is RF filter product revenue. We are an RF filter company and we're going to continue to focus on premium-based filters. So in terms of that -- I think I addressed your question regarding the foundry.

Regarding the trusted foundry model, I'm going to -- Dave has been leading that effort and he can give you just a brief update of where we are relative to being a trusted foundry. And for those listeners who don't understand what that is that's a designation by government military that we're preferred suppliers for certain government based programs, communication programs and/or radar programs.

Dave Aichele

Yes. So the quick update on the trusted foundry effort. The wheels of the government move so quickly, so we're working within those boundaries of the U.S. government. So the good thing is that we've gotten security clearance with the headquarters of Akoustis, so we weren't able to really reuse any of the FTC, which is the acquisition we made in the middle of 2017. They had a trusted foundry capability.

But what we have been able to do is get Akoustis moving forward with getting security clearance down at this facility in North Carolina, which is our headquarters, and the fab which is up in New York. We're now working with DSS and also with DMEA which manages trusted foundry accreditation to get that paperwork in place as well.

So the guidance is that we believe it will be completed this year and that will definitely support obviously the current trusted foundry accreditation that FTC which is now Akoustis has and then also with the BAW technology as well. So that is a attractive opportunity that we're going to promote within the primes and the government agencies DARPA which is interested in having access to this type of technology as well.

Jeff Shealy

Okay. And your next question was regarding cash flow breakeven and I'll let Ken address that one.

Ken Boller

Yes. I'd like to just add that we've been reviewing the model, existing financial model, there's no changes to the model as I see at this time. We are still going with that we anticipate being operating cash flow breakeven at the $13 million to $15 million revenue per quarter range. And there's no reason I think that we will deviate from that.

Jeff Shealy

Okay. Your next was regarding in terms of our products, which ones are second sourced opportunities by frequency? Or which one's our second sourced opportunities. Let me start with the five gigahertz WiFi. That is with existing equipment OEMs that are using significantly larger, and by larger I mean about 23 times larger site solutions by using dielectric-based resonator filters.

So in terms of second sourced, I don't -- that's -- we're a primary solution to WiFi in the tri-band 5 gigahertz band, so that's both the 5.2 and the 5.6. In terms of the 3.8 or the 1938 product that we have with a military customer, we believe we're primary source for that product. That's a custom design with them and we see -- and we don't see that changing anytime soon. And in fact, we see only adding additional single source or primary sourced products with that customer as we said in our prepared comments.

In terms of the three 5G-based designs, those are in the 3 to 4 gigahertz range. Those are for new developments and new hardware that are being deployed. And so, we are positioning ourselves in that market to be the primary source of those.

In terms of backup source, we believe those customers have alternatives, but they're significantly higher in terms of a significantly larger in size. And the supply chain of those can be challenging for what we've learned about their supply chain.

In terms of the band 25 design that's done at 1.8. We believe there is – their existing customer solutions in BAW that are available there. And I would call us a secondary solution given that's an existing LTE band, but the customer is asking for a higher performance, so that's what we're working on is a performance differentiated solution for the band 25 solution. And if you had a last question, I'm sorry I wrote them down as quick as I could. If you had one please follow-up.

Ashok Kumar

Well, thank you very much Jeff. All the best.

Jeff Shealy

Thank you so much, Ashok.

Operator

Our final question comes from the line of Harsh Kumar with Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Harsh Kumar

Yeah. Hey, guys. I had two simple questions. One is the WLP process once you achieve it my understanding is this would allow you to sample potentially at multiple cellular customers if needed. Is that a correct assumption? Or would you have to change sort of the WLP specs for each specific handset? And then, second question was are there any other bottlenecks you obviously highlighted the high-speed light tool that you need, but are there any other significant bottlenecks that you envision from you and Akoustis to be able to get to hundreds of millions of filters production?

Jeff Shealy

So let me – we'll break the – in terms of the WLP first, then I'll talk about the bottlenecks after Dave's comments on WLP. But first in terms of the WLP itself as from an engineering standpoint that's an existing platform that the manufacturer supplies. Within our process, we add one layer that makes our product and it's a metal layer that makes our product – excuse me – our chip compatible with the WLP process. So there is no changes to our XBAW technology beyond just the one metal layer. In terms of form factor, I'll let Dave comment on the customer end of that engagement side of what he's saying.

Dave Aichele

Yes. So on that Harsh the two things. Yeah. The good thing is that the phones that are being released as you commented I think earlier on are not really having tough code this spec because there's really not a good solution out there for some of these difficult 5G bands. So that's what we're hyper focused on. And what we've had is conversations with both the OEMs and also the RF module manufacturers looking at using discrete filters, using potentially a filter and a receive module or even an impairment. So the feedback that we've gotten on the form factor that we're following right now is getting to the hype requirement is the most critical part of the site obviously X and Y dimension. And everything that we’re driving from a development standpoint needs all three X, Y, and Z and the critical part on the hype factors being able to go on to module. Both of these we're looking at doing a chip scale type design that they can fabricate directly on to a PCB or into a laminate module. So everything has been sent back to the engineering team and with our partners that receives and everything looking good.

Jeff Shealy

Okay. And you asked in terms of bottlenecks on capacity to get us to the hundreds of millions of filters per year. As we outlined, we have a plan – capacity plan in place where we're going to be adding approximately $20 million of CapEx over the next two years. And the way that is managed is if you take our factory floor, the tools in that factory floor all have a capacity available to them. And so we've modeled our factory floor by tool down to the detail of the tool, and so that gets unloaded into what we call a trigger chart.

And as capacity as needed, we also model in that trigger chart what the lead times are. And so as capacity is needed, we work on the trigger chart and release the orders. We have to factor in the lead time. And so sometimes you have to order ahead of the capacity demand to make sure you have the tool in place in order to have the overall factory capacity necessary.

So there are bottlenecks. The ones that we work from are typically short lead time at this point things like testers, and things really on the back end of the process, which don't have as much lead time. And we tried to stay ahead of anything with a long lead time.

Harsh Kumar

All right. Thanks, guys. Thank you and congratulations again.

Jeff Shealy

Thank you, Harsh.

Dave Aichele

Thank you, Harsh.

Operator

That was our final question. And I would like to turn the call back over to the management for closing remarks.

Jeff Shealy

Okay. Well, again I'd like to thank everyone for your time today. We've completed our first of four milestones for the March quarter, and we plan to continue to update you on further progress as the quarter progresses.

We look forward to speaking with you during our next update call to discuss the current quarter execution against our milestones and future expectations. I wish everybody a good evening. Thank you very much.