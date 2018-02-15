Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) has a major catalyst that is approaching in the 1st half of 2019. This will be phase 2/3 data from the study treating patients with Hemophilia A or Hemophilia B. There was interim data that was already presented back in December of 2018, but this time around it will be the final data. There is a major risk with this type of event, but I believe there might be a good opportunity here.

Phase 2/3 Preliminary Data

The phase 2/3 study is using Catalyst's Marzeptacog alfa (activated) or MarzAA subcutaneous Factor VIIa injection to treat patients with Hemophilia A or Hemophilia B. This is a very large market to go after, which is why this program is very important. It incorporates treating both populations of hemophilia. The global hemophilia market is expected to reach $25.1 billion by 2024. The goal of the study is to see if MarzAA can either eliminate or reduce spontaneous bleeds for these patients.

The goal of the study will be measured by the primary endpoint which is achieving a reduction in annualized bleed rate (ABR). To determine a difference in the primary endpoint, the biotech stated that it will use an individual's recorded historical ABR as a comparison. Hemophilia A and Hemophilia B are both the same and different in particular ways. They are both the same type of disease in that each one causes missing "factors" that are found in blood to allow for normal clots. When these are missing from these patients, the bleeding tends to be longer than normal. In order to help a patient with Hemophilia A, they need Factor XIII (Factor 8) replacement. On the other hand, those with Hemophilia B need Factor IX (Factor 9) replacement. In both instances, these patients need a replacement of the Factor that is missing.

There are intravenous therapies currently available to restore these missing Factors in patients. However, what makes MarzAA a good candidate is that it is looking to provide a more suitable once-daily subcutaneous injection. The reason why I think that the results should be pretty good is because of the interim data for this phase 2/3 study that was released in December of 2018. To date, there have been about 9 patients enrolled in the study. These are patients with a very high ABR, because the range is between 12.2 and 27.7. The median ABR is 16.25, for those recruited into the study. For the 5 patients that had gone through their entire dosing, they all saw a clinically significant reduction in the ABR. As of that update, there were more patients still being recruited and 2 subjects were still being dosed.

The latest update is that the final results for this study are anticipated in Q1 of 2019. The first set of results is expected to be presented February 6-8 of 2019 at the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) 2019. The final item to note, which is very important, is that after more than 325 subcutaneous injections there have been no antidrug antibodies that have been detected. That's important, because if they did come into play it would reduce the efficacy of the drug. This program is going very well, especially since a late-stage study is on track to start soon as well. The biotech plans to initiate a phase 3 global study that could recruit between 20 and 40 patients with hemophilia. Patients will be dosed with daily subcutaneous injections of MarzAA over a 6-month period. Right now, this study is being designed and no exact start date has been given, but more than likely it should begin sometime in 2019.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Catalyst Biosciences has $129.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2018. It also has an accumulated deficit of $192.5 million as of September 30, 2018, which is an overhang on the biotech. Back in February of 2018 it was able to sell common shares of its stock and generate about $106.8 million in an offering. The company believes that it has enough cash to last at least 12 months from its filing date. This SEC report was filed on November 1, 2018, which means the cash should run out by November of 2019. I anticipate that it will have to raise cash at least 6 months out before then. That means at least sometime around June of 2019 it will likely have to find a way to raise additional cash. This can be done either by selling more shares of its common stock or if it can find a global partner for one of its hemophilia programs. Either way, it's going to have to raise additional cash around that time period.

A lot of what happens next will be dependent upon how well the results turn out for the biotech in the coming days. If the results presented at the EAHAD 2019 conference are not good, the stock will likely be cut by 50% to around $4 per share. That means if a cash raise becomes necessary to keep the company afloat, it will have to do so at a much lower price. That will be a major impact for the biotech going forward. It could likely keep its operations going but being forced to dilute at a lower stock price would increase the float. That would be a highly negative scenario and that's another risk that should be kept in mind.

Conclusion

Catalyst Biosciences has a massive opportunity to capitalize on potentially good results from its phase 2/3 study treating patients with Hemophilia A or Hemophilia B. Interim results, which were released last year, already showed the drug to have modest efficacy in treating both patient populations. A major risk still remains and that is the final data is not guaranteed to be similar to the interim data reported beforehand. I believe that there is a good opportunity to invest in this biotech before this major catalyst is presented in the coming week.