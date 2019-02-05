Is The January Effect Done?

Most funds have recovered, though some sectors and some individual funds have been left behind.

We opined to our members in December that this year (2019) could see the largest "January Effect" in quite some time. The January Effect is the rebuying of closed-end funds after the wash sale window passes. Many investors sell their losers in November and December and rebuy them in January in order to capture the tax loss. As Blackrock Funds cites:

CEF discounts have narrowed in January in 16 out of the last 20 years. This consistency may be attributed to the "January Effect", which is a commonly accepted theory that attempts to explain the outsized historical outperformance of equity securities in January relative to all other calendar months. According to this theory, pent up demand following tax loss selling may be the factor driving the outperformance as investors re-enter the market after selling positions in prior months to harvest taxes and rebalance their portfolios.

The chart below shows the movement in discounts in the given months. November typically sees the greatest amount of tax loss selling, while January sees a sharp snapback.

In December, we saw discounts blow out as we had a confluence of events create a perfect storm of weakness. These included the weak stock market, weak high yield bond market, increased volatility (which tends to widen discounts on CEFs), and lastly, tax loss selling. Those forces produced some massive selling - and a dearth of buyers - as the largely retail investor base ran for the exit as is typical when volatility rears its ugly head. We were screaming from the rooftops at the time declaring it one of the best opportunities the closed-end fund space had seen in many years.

In a mere matter of a couple of weeks, those discounts snapped back like an alligator biting on prey. The chart below is a Closed-End Fund Advisors' Multisector Bond Index made up of 18 fixed-income CEFs. We have highlighted the drop-off in discounts that occurred in mid-to-late December.

The recovery has been very fast as indicated on the chart. But it is also telling that the discount is beyond the levels of October, November, and December. While many investors remember that levels we hit later in the summer, cresting in late September at two-year highs in valuation, those appeared to have been stretched. In addition, volatility is still elevated around 20 on the VIX, something we think needs to fall down to around 13 for discounts to continue to recover.

The chart below shows the discount trends and tax loss selling over the past 6 years and the subsequent bounce in the first month and a half of the next year. Funds that had one-year price returns (not including the distribution) of -5% or less showed an average bounce of 2.9%. We are already about twice that level today with most funds up significantly since Christmas.

Closed-End Fund Changes and Opportunities

MLPs were the worst-performing category in the last two quarter of the year - in terms of both NAV and price - falling 26.6% and 28.1%, respectively. The finance category, made up primarily of fund of funds holding BDCs, was the second worst performer. General, mostly unlevered, equity funds were the third worst, falling in line with the market, approximately 18.52%.

Top 10 Worst-Performing Categories in Q4

It is not surprising to see MLPs have the weakest performance in the quarter given the drop in oil prices and the volatility of the sector in general. BDCs also had a very poor showing in the fourth quarter, as the loan space took a big hit in December. This hit floating-rate funds as well.

Top 10 Performing Categories YTD

The funds that fell the most by and large recovered the most. MLP NAVs jumped 19.4%, recovering a large portion of what was lost in the fourth quarter. But remember, this data is through January 22nd, just 15 trading days, compared to 91 calendar days for the fourth quarter. The magnitude of the recovery has been impressive.

Top 10 Best-Performing Categories in Q4

*Please note: Non-US/Other-undefined is comprised of just one single-state muni CEF and is not indicative of a broad category.*

These are your most defensive sectors of the market, with munis - as we've discussed with members quite a bit - being a natural hedge against market volatility and credit risk. Of course, they carry interest rate risk. You should note that even investment grade corporates fell by 5% (most being levered, of course), showing that you had to really move into safer areas of the market to get that hedge.

10 Funds With The Widest Discount - Q4

The real estate sector got double-hit in the quarter and saw the average discount of the funds in the category hit a whopping 16.9%. That was driven by two factors: 1) the jump in rates in October, and 2) recession concerns in December. The discount widened by 6.39% during the three months, one of the widest moves since the Financial Crisis. The 1-year z-score fell to as low as -2.77.

10 Funds With the Widest Discount - YTD

Discounts tightened across all asset classes in the CEF space, though there are still some sectors that are well below NAV.

The 10 Largest Discount Widening Categories - Q4

The global growth and income category (contains 14 funds) saw the sharpest discount widening during the fourth quarter. The price fell by nearly 21%, while the NAV was down just under 15% for a change of -6.8%. The fund category includes the Clough funds (GLV, GLO), Lazard funds (LOR, LGI), Virtus (ZF), Delaware's Global Div (DEX), and two Calamos funds (CHW, CGO).

The 10 Largest Discount Tightening Categories - YTD

The BDCs and finance category saw discounts tighten by 5.27% after widening by 3.19% in the fourth quarter.

Top 15 Increases In Discount/Premium This Year

Top 15 Decreases In Discount/Premium This Year

Concluding Thoughts

The fourth quarter saw some very substantial negative trading as investors got bombarded by a host of fatalistic media. And many categories have since recovered - and then some. Others have not. The goal of this exercise was to attempt to identify if we have more room to run in discount tightening and where those opportunities reside.

There will be a follow-up to this report (already released to our member base) that shows the best convergence trade opportunities in the closed-end fund space today. We look at current versus average discount, relative percentile to the 52-week high, and some other factors to decipher which funds look best-positioned to move further. Additional due diligence is, of course, required, and funds should not be purchased blindly based on the above data. There could be a "reason" for the still large discount to NAV compared to historical average, like a large distribution cut.

We believe this is a great time to be hunting for opportunities in the CEF space to generate long-term income at attractive yields. The current environment is back to being highly risk-on, as the Fed appears to have paused (or at least slowed rate increases drastically), which will curtail further increases in leverage costs. In addition, the yield curve has been steepening a bit, helping to increase the spread in earnings and helping to support distributions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.