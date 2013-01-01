I sat down with the investor relations team at B2W Compania Global (OTCPK:BTOOY) (BZHWF) today in Rio de Janeiro. B2W is the largest online retailer in the country. I learned a lot about how goods are distributed in Brazil and how different the retail environment is from the U.S.

The stock trades in Sao Paulo for 49.79 reais a share, there are 457.3 million shares, and the market cap is 22.8 billion reais ($6.25 billion). It takes 3.65 reais to buy one U.S. dollar. Earnings per share show as a loss and the stock does not pay a dividend, so we cannot use those metrics for valuation.

Probably the most salient piece of information that I gleaned from our meeting is the difficulty of delivering packages in Brazil. Correios, the post office, is notoriously difficult to deal with. I assume this means timeliness, lost packages, pick-up issues, etc. B2W has its own fleet of drivers, including last mile, the most important leg of the journey. Though the drivers own their own trucks which is customary in Brazil, the drivers are proprietary. Amazon (AMZN) is going to have a tough time with this issue. B2W had to become close to completely vertically integrated. Much of this information was taken in notes so I do not have a lot of links in this article.

From 2013 to 2015, B2W bought several tech companies to beef up its online presence. The company works with MIT on an algorithm that recommends how to deliver packages. It looks at traffic, crime, distance, and many other considerations.

There are two classifications in online sales: 1P is direct sales of the company’s own inventory, while the 3P segment is an online marketplace that allows merchants to sell their products on the B2W platform. B2W operates a hybrid digital business model (Direct Sales/1P, Marketplace/3P and Services), similar to those operated by dominant global players. For 2018, over 50% of the business will be from the 3P Marketplace. B2W has 15 distribution centers in Brazil. The company does not operate anywhere else.

There are four options of fulfillment. The first is that B2W holds inventory and delivers. This is good for high turnover items. The second is to withdraw from sellers' distribution centers. An example would be going to pick up a television or computer straight from the manufacturer's warehouse. The third would be that the company has 200 drop-off points where goods can be received. The fourth is Lojas Americanas, a bricks-and-mortar retailer that is the controlling shareholder, can be used to pick up goods. No one delivers in the favelas including correios.

In Brazil, only 5% of retail is done online. Compare this to the U.S. with 12% to 15%. China is 20%. It seems that there is room to grow. Over 65% of traffic across B2W sites comes from mobile devices. By the end of 2019, B2W is targeting 20 million SKUs and 40,000 sellers.

The company does not deliver perishable food or pharmaceuticals. It also does not deliver guns as guns are pretty much outlawed in the country. They say that the new President, Bolsonaro, is trying to change that.

The tax system is very confusing in Brazil. There are taxes of origin and destination. Each state has its own set of taxes. It's a pretty safe bet that you don't get the tax break on sales tax like you do in some places in the U.S.

Ame Digital is the company's fintech. It allows online purchases and money transfers. 40% of Brazilians pay in cash. That's incredible! Their money system is quite different. Almost no one uses checks. The IR team thought that the fintech route could lead to additional products. I assume from fees.

Brazil is a tough place to do business. Inflation has been high, the currency has cut in half, commodities are a large part of the economy which has been down. Tariffs are very high in Brazil. Personally, I don't like this because simple goods like cell phones and shoes are very expensive. The average person can barely afford these goods. What a lousy way to raise taxes - by taxing the poor and the middle class.

If you want to buy shares of B2W, you probably should do it in Brazil. The over-the-counter in the U.S. looks like it hardly trades at all.

I asked other corporate people if Amazon would have a difficult time in Brazil. They replied that Amazon was smart and had been in Brazil for a while, delivering books. They also pointed out that MercadoLibre (MELI) out of Argentina does quite well in Brazil. They think that Amazon will figure out how to deliver its products, even if it has to build its own distribution network.

Interesting company. Brazil is a tough place to do business but it looks like Amazon will have some challenges breaking in. Not too long ago, I took a tour of the Amazon, the forest, not the company. The state highway that we were on had partially collapsed. Had I rented a car, I may have hit the hole at 50 miles an hour. Because the native tribes close off the roads, I would have been stuck there until morning.

I don't know enough about e-commerce in Brazil to offer an opinion on whether or not this stock is a buy. I say follow it because it is true that there is room to grow for e-commerce. Having also stated this, I would also say that there is a lot of poverty in Brazil and the e-commerce penetration level could be low and that Amazon.com could eat into B2W's sales. If the company can compete with Amazon and continue increasing sales and controlling costs, I think it could be a buy.