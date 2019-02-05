Another Long Leading Indicator, The Senior Loan Officer Survey, Turns Negative

The Q4 Survey, published yesterday, for only the second time during this expansion, was uniformly negative.

Credit conditions, particularly as measured by the Fed’s Senior Loan Officer Survey, are one of those indicators.

Long leading indicators are those which typically peak a year or more before the economy as a whole.

Introduction

The Fed reported its Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q4 yesterday, and it was not good news. Credit conditions, particularly as measured by the survey, are a long leading indicator (i.e., tending to turn a year or more before a cycle peak (and substantially before a trough as well)). In Q4, they turned negative.

Metrics in the Survey

The premier metric in this survey is whether banks are tightening credit for large firms (blue), and also small firms (green). While there have been several false positives, these have turned negative (i.e., more banks have tightened credit) at least 4 quarters before each of the last three recessions. In the below graph, values are inverted so that tightening shows as a negative number:

Banks tightened credit for both sizes of firms in the 4th Quarter, for the first time in nearly three years.

This is in contrast to the weekly Chicago Fed Financial Conditions Indexes, the Adjusted index of which is shown in red in the graph above. None of those Indexes are negative at this point.

Another portion of the survey which measures demand for loans also has a history of turning well in advance of the economic cycle itself. This has been negative, off and on, for several years. After turning positive at twice in the last 5 quarters, it has turned back negative for the last two:

Conclusion

While the picture isn’t perfectly clear, because the Chicago Indexes have not turned negative, this is the first time outside of the shallow, energy-sector focused downturn of 2015-16 that the Senior Loan Officer Survey has shown a tightening in credit conditions.

I have withheld publishing my forecast for the second half of this year, because the Federal Shutdown held up some important data. But with this data, I won’t wait any longer, and will publish that comprehensive long leading forecast within the next several days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.