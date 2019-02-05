Summary

Aimmune suffered a delay for approval of AR101 for peanut allergy because of government shutdown, but now that risk is gone.

While about 20% of peanut allergies for certain patients can be outgrown, many patients still suffer from it during adulthood.

AR101 proved its efficacy upon meeting the primary endpoint in a phase 3 study known as PALISADE.

DBVT had to pull its application to the FDA for its product Viaskin, also being used for peanut allergies, with an expected refiling delayed until it can fix certain issues noted.

Aimmune has cash, cash equivalents and investments of $255.2 million as of September 30, 2018, with cash on hand to fund its operations for the next 12 months.