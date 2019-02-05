Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) CEO Michael Plisinski on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
by: SA Transcripts
Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
February 4, 2019 16:30 ET
Company Participants
Michael Sheaffer - Senior Director, IR
Michael Plisinski - CEO
Steven Roth - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Craig Ellis - B. Riley FBR
Patrick Ho - Stifel
Tom Diffely - D.A. Davidson
Edward Roesch - Sidoti & Company
David Duley - Steelhead
John Pitzer - Credit Suisse
Dick Ryan - Dougherty Brokers
Presentation
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Rudolph Technologies Quarter Earnings Release Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mike Sheaffer, Senior Director Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Sheaffer
Thank you, Lauren, and good afternoon, everyone.