Summary

Selecta Biosciences enabled a restructuring of its pipeline to save cash and advance its chronic gout drug forward known as SEL-212.

By reducing its workforce by 36% as of January 3, 2019, the company will reduce the yearly cash burn by as much as 19% going forward.

SEL-212 had already reported a positive interim updated from its phase 2 study, proving that 21 out of 32 maintained serum uric acid (sUA) levels of <6mg/dL.

A head-to-head study pitting SEL-212 against Krystexxa is expected to begin possibly by Q1 of 2019.

SEL-212 has a component known as SVP-Rapamycin, which is responsible for countering the anti-drug antibodies that occur when patients are treated with many other chronic gout therapies.