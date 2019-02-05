Summary

Hitek provides IT consulting and solutions services to the businesses in China.

The gross profit and net income increased by 98% and 460%, respectively, in 2017. In addition, the company reported a CFO of $0.17 million.

It is not ideal that the company does not expect to have an independent Board of Directors after the IPO.

After the IPO, certain shareholders could own more than 93% of the total aggregate voting power. No institutional shareholder seemed to acquire shares.

Hitek was incorporated in Cayman, wherein the protection of shareholders is not as large as in the United States or China.