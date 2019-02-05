Some Of Our 2019 Midstream Catalysts Coming To Fruition

By Managing Director and Portfolio Manager James Mick

Luckily, energy markets have not been dealing with angry dragons, as the show to start 2019 has been much more watchable than the finish to 2018.

We’ll start things off with market performance for the week that was:

On the commodity front, crude oil was higher by 3.3% on a variety of news items, while

Natural gas was down sharply on warmer forecasted weather, dropping almost 13%

Shifting to equities, the broader S&P Energy Select Sector Index® rose 3.2%

Exploration and production companies, as measured by the Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM were also in the green, up 85 bps

And finally MLPs continued their strong start to 2019, as the Tortoise MLP Index® increased by 2.1%

It was an eventful week on the crude oil front, with several noteworthy items.

First, the U.S. government instituted sanctions on Venezuela’s national oil company, PDVSA, effectively stopping all crude oil shipments to the U.S. The move is seen as a direct attempt to unseat the Maduro regime Venezuelan oil production has been in free fall, dropping from as high as 3.3 million barrels per day as recently as 2005, to now just over 1 million barrels per day Clearly, this will not help matters and in our view could very likely push production much lower still

We’ve spoken before about global trade and how fungible products can be re-routed, but it does take time and the complex refineries along the Gulf Coast are the biggest users of Venezuela’s heavy crude, so this will certainly be disruptive to the global shipping chains

In addition, PDVSA’s refineries in the U.S., operated under the Citgo brand, are large purchasers of the heavy crude, but any profit will be trapped, hence hard to know how that will actually impact operations

Second, Wednesday’s DOE inventory numbers finally showed a draw in total U.S. oil inventories, the first in a while

Third, Saudi signaled it would continue to reduce output in February

Finally, the rig count in the U.S. was also down 15 oil rigs

All of these data points led to higher crude oil prices for the week.

Beyond commodities, it was a relatively heavy earnings week. With so many companies reporting, we’ll hit a few key themes rather than go through all of them.

On the midstream front, two themes stood out.

First, Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD), the largest MLP by market cap posted strong results for 4Q. CEO Jim Teague noted EPD set 23 operational and financial records in 2018. Just a phenomenal year. But the big news was the announcement of a $2 billion dollar unit buyback program. As you may recall, we have been touting how MLPs and midstream companies will step up the return of capital to unit and stockholders as we move through 2019 and even more so in 2020 and beyond. This is the next step as EPD plans to add buybacks to the arsenal.

Beyond the buybacks, we appreciated how EPD also focused primarily on cash flow statement metrics, discussing growth in free cash flow for 2019. In fact, one of our key themes for the next three years is just that, growth in free cash flow. With that growth, companies can figure out the best way to allocate capital, be it increasing dividends, buying back stock, paying down debt, etc. But all should result in positive returns for stockholders.

Second, Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) announced that Blackstone was acquiring 100% of the general partner interest and 44% of the economic interest in the company for approximately $3.3 billion dollars. As Brian noted a few weeks ago with KKR and SemGroup striking a deal, private equity continues to be heavily involved in midstream as we believe they clearly see a valuation gap.

Blackstone brings not only significant capital to help in project buildout, but also has a suite of midstream assets in other funds that could potentially make their way into Tallgrass. Still a lot to be figured out here, but it continues a theme we have been espousing now for a while in terms of private equity participation in midstream.

The third major theme was major indeed. The big guys, Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were just a few of the several E&Ps to report this past week. As many of the very largest companies in energy, they obviously draw significant attention.

A couple of interesting points from some of the calls:

Chevron had a Permian production rate of 377,000 bpd in 4Q, up 84% compared to the same period last year

Chevron also instituted a $25 billion share buyback program of indefinite life

Exxon had a nice beat as well, delivering solid earnings ahead of consensus

Interestingly, it was the first time in 15 years that the CEO has spoken on the quarterly call

Permian production for XOM was up 93% year over year

Alongside the growing Permian production, XOM announced it was expanding its Beaumont refinery by 250,000 bpd, or 65% to handle more light, sweet crude, specifically from the Permian

And finally on XOM, they are expected to reach FID, or final investment decision on LNG project Golden Pass in the very near future

Shifting to Shell, they also beat consensus for the quarter

And not to be outdone in the Permian, have increased their production 200% since January 2017

Hopefully you are catching on to the theme here and that is the majors are seriously investing in the Permian basin. When we put together our 5 year outlook about 18 months ago, we noted that one of the key themes was the move from long-cycle projects to short-cycle projects such as shale and I think that is exactly what we are seeing as the majors have latched on in a big way to shale oil production, specifically in the Permian.

Lots more earnings to come in the next few weeks.

The S&P 500® Index is a market-value weighted index of equity securities.

The PCE inflation rate is the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index. It measures price changes for household goods and services. Increases in the PCEPI warn of inflation while decreases indicate deflation.

Broad Energy = The S&P Energy Select Sector® Index is a capitalization-weighted index of S&P 500® Index companies in the energy sector involved in the development or production of energy products.

Producers = Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM

The Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of North American energy companies primarily engaged in the production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas or natural gas liquids (NGLs). The index includes exploration and production companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships but excludes United States royalty trusts.

MLPs = The Tortoise MLP Index® is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.

The indices are the exclusive property of Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) (“S&P Dow Jones Indices”) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index®, Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM and Tortoise North American Oil and Gas Producers IndexSM (each an “Index”). S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“SPFS”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and its affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

