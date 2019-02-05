To Chase Or Not To Chase The Rally?

Markets will look at the extent of any rebound in this week’s German manufacturing data to help gauge the health of the eurozone economy.

Global markets have started 2019 on firmer footing after losses in 2018. We see equities and bonds eking out positive returns this year, and still advocate a carefully balanced approach in portfolios due to late-cycle concerns and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. We caution against chasing the rally in risk assets, particularly in areas vulnerable to growth downgrades, geopolitical risks or sudden shifts in supply/demand dynamics.

Chart of the week

Market pricing of 2019 U.S. interest rate moves, 2018-2019

Source: BlackRock Investment Institute with data from Bloomberg, February 2019. Notes: The chart shows the market-implied change in short-term U.S. interest rates over 2019, as reflected by Eurodollar futures pricing. We use the price of the December 2019 contract to represent implied end-2019 rates. The implied changes are represented by the price differences between that contract and the contracts for December 2018 delivery (before its expiry on Dec. 12, 2018), for January 2019 delivery (before its expiry on Jan. 14, 2019) and for February 2019 delivery. We assume rate moves are 25 percentage points.

Global stocks kicked off 2019 with a bang, posting their best month in more than eight years. Other risk assets also rallied. A key impetus: a big shift in policy expectations across the globe. Markets have moved from pricing in two 2019 rate increases by the Fed in November to flirting with the potential of a cut. See the chart above. The Fed has pledged patience and flexibility in future rate moves and signaled the potential of maintaining a larger-than-expected balance sheet. Fed policymakers are not alone in sounding more dovish. China has signaled a move to easier credit and fiscal conditions. We are also seeing increasingly expansionary fiscal policy in Europe: Italy and Spain are already ramping up public spending in 2019, France has pledged to cut taxes and increase wages, and Germany is considering tax cuts.