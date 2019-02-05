Is The Mortgage Business Still Profitable?
About: Genworth MI Canada Inc. (GMICF)
by: Dividend Earner
Summary
Genworth is the largest private residential mortgage insurer in Canada and the second-largest mortgage insurer.
2018 marked Genworth Canada's ninth annual dividend increase since its IPO in 2009.
You need to consider your financial sector industry exposure before taking a position in MIC.
Genworth (OTCPK:GMICF) is the largest private residential mortgage insurer in Canada and the second-largest mortgage insurer. The company offers both transactional and portfolio mortgage insurance. It provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential