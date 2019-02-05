Dividend Ideas | Financials  | Canada

Is The Mortgage Business Still Profitable?

About: Genworth MI Canada Inc. (GMICF)
by: Dividend Earner
Summary

Genworth is the largest private residential mortgage insurer in Canada and the second-largest mortgage insurer.

2018 marked Genworth Canada's ninth annual dividend increase since its IPO in 2009.

You need to consider your financial sector industry exposure before taking a position in MIC.

Genworth (OTCPK:GMICF) is the largest private residential mortgage insurer in Canada and the second-largest mortgage insurer. The company offers both transactional and portfolio mortgage insurance. It provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential