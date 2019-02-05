ETF Analysis | Tech 

Technical Tuesday: Scoring Big With IGV

About: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), Includes: FDN, PSJ, XLK
by: ETF Global
ETF Global
Summary

Software ETF IGV is closing in on old highs and has us wondering what the technical picture looks like.

A number of bullish indicators are signaling the fund could have more room to run.

Behind its success is a wide number of strong performers who get to shine thanks to IGV’s solid construction.

Let’s face it, sometimes watching the market can be about as exciting as Superbowl LIII - last week being an obvious case in point. But even though the broader indices struggled to put