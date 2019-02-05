Charter: Time To Harvest

Charter invested a lot of money in its cable infrastructure and is now ready to benefit from strong demand for high-speed internet access.

The integration of the mergers with Time Warner Cable and Bright House is almost done.

After the merger with Time Warner Cable and Bright House in 2016 Charter Communications (CHTR) had to invest a lot of money and effort in the integration. This integration and the accompanying surge in capex is coming to an end. This will lead to very strong growth in free cash flow and paves the way for massive shareholder value. It’s time to harvest for shareholders of Charter!

John Malone

Besides Warren Buffett, John Malone is one of the featured CEOs in William Thorndike’s great book, “The Outsiders: Eight Unconventional CEOs & Their Radically Rational Blueprint for Success.”

Thorndike describes how John Malone at the start of his career - while he was at McKinsey - got more and more intrigued by the cable television business. Three things in particular caught his attention:

highly predictable,

utility-like revenues,

favorable tax characteristics and

the fact that it was growing like a weed.

Prudent cable operators could successfully shelter their cash flow from taxes by using debt to build new systems and by aggressively depreciating the costs of construction. These substantial depreciation charges reduced taxable income as did the interest expense on the debt, with the result that well-run cable companies rarely showed net income, and as a result, rarely paid taxes, despite very healthy cash flows.

Related to this central idea was Malone’s realization that maximizing earnings per share, the Holy Grail for most public companies at that time, was inconsistent with the pursuit of scale in the nascent cable television industry. To Malone, higher net income meant higher taxes, and he believed that the best strategy for a cable company was to use all available tools to minimize reported earnings and taxes, and fund internal growth and acquisitions with pretax cash flow.

Terms and concepts such as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) were first introduced into the business lexicon by Malone.

In deciding how to deploy capital, Malone made choices that were starkly different from those of his peers.

M&A : he was aggressive in regard to acquisitions.

: he was aggressive in regard to acquisitions. Capex : he was parsimonious with capital expenditures.

: he was parsimonious with capital expenditures. Leverage : he liked high (but manageable) debt levels and rarely paid down debt.

: he liked high (but manageable) debt levels and rarely paid down debt. Returning capital to shareholders: He never paid dividends (or even considered them) and was opportunistic with stock repurchases.

He was also, however, a value buyer, and he quickly developed a simple rule that became the cornerstone of the company’s acquisition program: only purchase companies if the price translated into a maximum multiple of five times cash flow after the easily quantifiable benefits from programming discounts and overhead elimination had been realized.

Malone was one of the original cable entrepreneurs in the 1970s as he built Tele-Communications Inc. into a giant, then sold it to AT&T (T) in 1999 for $31.8 billion. He got back into cable when one of the Liberty companies, Liberty Broadband (LBRDA), bought a stake in Charter Communications in 2013.

Charter CEO Thomas Rutledge uses most of John Malone’s tactics in the cable business:

M&A : Charter has been very active in regard to acquisitions.

: Charter has been very active in regard to acquisitions. Leverage : Charter is comfortable with heavy (but controllable) debt load.

: Charter is comfortable with heavy (but controllable) debt load. Returning capital to shareholders: Charter doesn’t pay dividends and is opportunistic with stock repurchases.

There was, however, one big difference:

Capex: While Malone was parsimonious with capital expenditures, Charter has been quite aggressive with capex. As from this year, those capital expenditures will come down considerably for Charter. So also on this point, Rutledge will behave more in line with Malone’s way of working. This lower capex will, combined with strong growth, result in huge free cash flows and pave the way for more aggressive share buybacks.

In what follows, we will discuss Charter’s M&A, capex, leverage and capital returns to shareholders.

M&A

Charter started the process of pursuing additional scale in 2013. In May 2016 Charter completed the merger with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Communications for $80bn and $10.4b, respectively. As a part of the Time Warner Cable & Bright House deal, Malone’s Liberty Broadband invested $5.0bn in exchange for 20% ownership and 25% voting power in Charter.

Another Malone company, GCI Liberty (GLIBA), owns 2% of Charter.

To fully benefit from these acquisitions Charter needed to create a single operating entity with a unified product, marketing, technology and service infrastructure. Charter spent over two-and-a-half years doing that. By the end of 2019, Charter expects to have completed the very last pieces of the integration.

Capex

Charter’s goal at the beginning of the integration process was to put the combined assets in a position to operate as a single entity and to grow faster over the long-term as quickly as possible. As a result, Charter stepped up capital spending in the short-term. That higher spending is now a thing of the past and Charter’s cable capital intensity will fall significantly in 2019 as planned, but also beyond 2019.

For the full year 2018, Charter spent $8.9 billion in cable capex or 20.4% of cable revenue, down from 20.9% in 2017. Looking to 2019, cable capex will be down meaningfully in absolute dollar terms and in terms of capital intensity. Charter doesn't generally provide guidance, but with a significant decline in 2019 capital spend, it revealed that its internal plan calls for roughly $7 billion of total cable capex in 2019, down from $8.9 billion in 2018.

As a result of those investments, Charter is well prepared for the expected growth in demand for data. Customers are consuming increasing amounts of media and data. Looking out 10 years from now, it seems likely that people and businesses will be consuming more data. Charter provides the pipes to get the data to consumers and businesses. The central cost for data is laying the fiber, which is akin to laying a toll road down. Think of the data as a car driving across that newly constructed toll road. The road costs about the same, no matter if anyone is driving on it. Each incremental driver increases the toll (revenues) with minimal incremental cost. When customers increase their use of data, much of that increase is pure profit to the internet provider.

In many markets, Charter has the only network capable of providing consumers with the high internet speeds they demand. New competitors are unlikely to enter the market as they will have to invest massive amounts of capital for fractional penetration. This should provide a long runway for continued growth and high margins at Charter.

Charter has minimal geographic footprint overlap with competing cable operators that offer video, voice and broadband at competitive speeds. Charter and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) represent 80% of the high-speed broadband market and the geographic overlap for Charter and Comcast is minimal.

Leverage

As of the end of the third quarter, Charter’s net debt to last 12 months adjusted EBITDA was 4.45 times at the high end of its target leverage range of 4 to 4.5 times. Charter intends to stay at/or below 4.5 times leverage.

Pro forma for the repayment of $3.25 billion of investment grade notes maturing in February and April, Charter’s weighted average cost of debt declines to 5.2%. Charter’s weighted average life of debt is over 11 years. Over 90% of its debt matures beyond 2021 and over 80% of the debt will be fixed rate.

Exhibit 1: Debt Maturity Profile

Source: company presentation

Charter claims to have a strong visibility on EBITDA growth and accelerating cash flow growth, meaning it can mechanically delever quickly if it sees a permanent increase in refinancing cost, a change in business outlook or a lack of investment opportunities. But as we mentioned before, Charter intends to stay at/or below 4.5 times leverage. As long as Malone is involved, we expect Charter to remain at 4.5 rather than below.

Returning capital to shareholders

During the last quarter, Charter repurchased 4.3 million own shares totaling $1.4 billion at an average price of $314 per share. Since September of 2016 Charter has repurchased about 19% of its equity.

For 2019, Charter looks forward to customer revenue and EBITDA growth combined with a decline in capital intensity and the tax assets. All this will drive accelerating free cash flow growth. Charter expects that free cash flow growth, combined with an innovative capital structure and a reasonable leverage target and an ROI-based capital allocation will lead to healthy levered equity returns.

The lower capex, higher free cash flows and a constant leverage of 4.5 times EBITDA imply that there will be much room for share buybacks. Another option is another round of M&A.

If no acquisitions are made, Charter could easily spend as much as $10 billion to buybacks a year.

So, we see three possibilities (or a combination thereof): acquisitions, share buybacks and/or a sale of Charter itself to e.g. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) or another willing buyer.

Cord cutting

There is negative sentiment across the cable industry around cord cutting, and an underestimation of the cable business’s profit drivers going forward. Charter’s historical money maker was the video business, which is made up of content such as regional sports networks, local sports and licensed content. The cost to license this content has grown exponentially over the years due to growing demands from content providers to receive a bigger piece of the pie. Twenty years ago, the cost to license programming was approximately 30% of cable revenues and today these costs are 64% of cable revenues for Charter, making the video segment of Charter less and less profitable.

The growth and profitability in broadband are eclipsing the video segment. Broadband customers are more profitable, utilize more data and do not come with the cost impost of having to pay the ever-growing programming fees for content. The same drivers that are pressuring cable TV such as Netflix (NFLX), Hulu, etc., are creating more demand for high-speed internet. Demand for high speed internet will only increase over time with expansion of the ‘internet-of-things’ i.e. wearables, Wi-Fi enabled appliances, security systems, vehicles, etc.

Charter will be able to slowly move away from the low margin business of video distribution and focus on the high margin business of broadband. Cord cutting and the unbundling of services increase the stand-alone value of the internet-only package, which is $15-20 per month more than its value within a TV bundle – and doesn’t come with the content licensing cost.

When a customer cuts the ‘television’ cord, they typically use 2x more internet data due to streaming etc., making the cord-cutting customer even more profitable than before.

Valuation

As we said before, terms and concepts such as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) were first introduced into the business lexicon by John Malone. He wasn’t a fan of maximizing earnings per share, the Holy Grail for most public companies, because it is inconsistent with the pursuit of scale in the cable industry. As a consequence, the best valuation measure to use for cable companies is EV/EBITDA. Currently, Charter is trading at a forward-looking EV/EBITDA of 9.1, in line with its peers, Comcast, Cable One (CABO) and Altice USA (ATUS).

Exhibit 2: Peer group valuation

We firmly believe that Charter deserves to trade at a premium to these peers, based on its superior growth profile. We have a DCF-based price target of $430, which corresponds to an EV/EBITDA of 10.5.

Shareholder value

In 2006 Alfred Rappaport wrote a very interesting article for Harvard Business Review about the creation of shareholder value.

He blamed executives for focusing too much on short-term performance at the expense of investing in long-term growth.

He offered ten basic principles to help executives create lasting shareholder value. For starters, companies should not manage earnings or provide earnings guidance; those that fail to embrace this first principle of shareholder value will almost certainly be unable to follow the rest.

A good way to check if a company is an earnings manipulator is the Beneish M-score.

The zones of discrimination for M-Score are as such:

An M-Score of less than -2.22 suggests that the company is not an accounting manipulator. An M-Score of greater than -2.22 signals that the company is likely an accounting manipulator.

Exhibit 3: Beneish M-Score

During the past 13 years, the highest Beneish M-Score of Charter was 0.07. The lowest was -3.72. And the median was -2.86. So it’s fair to say that Charter cleared the first hurdle.

Additionally, leaders should make strategic decisions and acquisitions and carry assets that maximize expected value, even if near-term earnings are negatively affected as a result.

During times when there are no credible value-creating opportunities to invest in the business, companies should avoid using excess cash to make investments that look good on the surface but might end up destroying value, such as ill-advised, overpriced acquisitions. It would be better to return the cash to shareholders (in the form of dividends and buybacks).

All this is exactly what Charter has been doing for the past years!

Conclusion

Now the time has come that shareholders can harvest the seeds of all the investments that have been done at Charter in the past years. Charter has a wide moat, a management focused on long-term shareholder value creation, high growth; and the expected drop in capex, combined with the expected growth, will result in high free cash flows that create the room for massive buybacks, which will support the growth in earnings per share. The market is still underestimating this potential.

