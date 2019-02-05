3 Reasons To Avoid Tupperware After Its Dividend Cut And 27% Price Decline

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) got walloped by the market January 30th when it released its 4th-quarter earnings. The earnings results included a huge miss on sales guidance as well as a hefty 60% cut to the existing dividend. As a result, the stock price took a sharp turn lower. Since January 30th, the stock has lost approximately 27%.

(Source: YCharts)

While investors may be tempted to jump into a beaten-down stock in anticipation of an eventual recovery, we need to examine why the stock fell on its face to begin with. If a stock suffers as a result of circumstances rather than business model erosion (an example would be when ConocoPhillips (COP) cut its dividend amid low oil prices in 2016), it could turn into a lucrative buying opportunity. When we look at Tupperware Brands, however, we fail to see any signs that a turnaround is imminent. For reasons outlined below, we remain bearish on the stock - despite a drastically lower share price.

The stock falling to a staggeringly low $27 per share has placed it at just 7X guided 2019 earnings. Even for a company that is projecting earnings growth at flat/slightly negative, there are not many companies available for such a cheap valuation. This illustrates the degree of intensity these stocks are sold off at when the dividend is cut. While this low valuation may entice investors, even as a value trade, there are numerous signs that a turnaround in the short term is a dicey proposition at best.

Red Flag #1: Sales Struggles Have No Easy Solution

One of the major "shocks" of Tupperware's quarter was how badly sales missed the expectations of not only analysts but management as well. The below slide is from the company's 3rd quarter earnings. Low end of guidance was -9%, but actual results for the 4th quarter were a whopping -14%. Even excluding currency headwinds, sales missed guidance of -2% with actual performance of -7%. It is difficult to decide which is more alarming - the fact that sales missed that badly, or that sales turned in a way that management couldn't forecast it three months in advance.

(Source: Tupperware Brands, Inc.)

Both established and emerging markets suffered, but what we find the most concerning is that the number of active sellers is 9% from prior year. These independent sellers are those who drive the brand and generate revenue. If Tupperware can't turn this around, sales are not going to improve. In the earnings call, CEO Tricia Stitzel repeatedly refers to sales force declines in markets such as China, India, and Indonesia. In addressing these declines, she repeatedly emphasizes the need to improve the sales force compensation plans and business models. Reading between the lines, we see this as increasing incentives, which could work as intended but will likely result in margin pressure.

Red Flag #2: Has Management Fallen On Its Face?

CEO Tricia Stitzel just recently assumed her role as captain of the ship in May 2018 after former CEO Rick Goings retired. It isn't fair to pin full blame on her for the struggles that Tupperware is facing. If we look at its cash return on invested capital (CROCI), we see that the company's performance was eroding before she took over in 2018. However, we see that the downtrend aggressively steepened.

(Source: YCharts)

The CROCI is a metric that helps gauge management's effectiveness at generating cash with the company's resources. While it doesn't directly point a finger at Tricia Stitzel, such a drop in this metric does anything but instill confidence. We will monitor this over the next several quarters to see what a longer trend looks like.

Red Flag #3: Financial Weakness

The simultaneous erosion of Tupperware's fundamentals and revenue streams have wreaked havoc on its financials. When you look at what the drop in cash flow (fewer sales and less efficiency mean less FCF) did to the company's dividend payout ratio, it is a wonder that anyone is surprised that the dividend got cut.

(Source: YCharts)

In Tupperware's case, it seems like something that had to be done. The dividend payout well exceeded FCF, and given management's guidance to continued revenue struggles in 2019, the current payout was only going to pile debt onto the balance sheet. The cut will save the company $80 million per year, which at least brings the dividend back to par with FCF. The earnings call mentioned buybacks but left room for sidestepping by using words such as "potentially", and "opportunistic". This isn't a surprise. Even after cutting the dividend, the payout is very tight without improvements in FCF generation. The business also has to spend on investments for growth - a total investment of about $100 million through 2022.

(Source: YCharts)

If sales continue to struggle more than anticipated (management is forecasting revenue contractions of 8-10% for Q1 2019), the company will likely need to lean on the balance sheet a bit to fund these "investments" into growth. The balance sheet is already carrying a net debt position of $739 million, and is leveraged to 2.66X EBITDA. This ratio is just above our "warning sign" threshold of 2.5X. While this doesn't mean that things are in dire straits, the performance outlook of the business doesn't seem poised to handle a notable increase in debt load.

Wrapping Up

In order to take a long position in a company (even if it is a short-term value trade), there has to be some reasons for "hope" in the direction the business is going in. In other words, a positive catalyst. When we look at Tupperware's revenue struggles, management's plan to address those struggles, and the company's financials, we see a recurring theme that things are poised to get worse before they get better. There is an old saying about buying real estate when there is "blood in the streets". We feel that some houses simply aren't worth buying. Unfortunately, Tupperware might fall into that category.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.