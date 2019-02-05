Valero Energy's Natural Gas Advantage

That advantage could arguably be equal to up to a third of its net refining margin, which is after taking crack spreads and operating expenses into account.

Something that doesn’t get talked about often is the advantage American and Canadian refineries have over their European and East Asian peers when it comes to natural gas. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) consumes a vast amount of natural gas every day across its 15 refineries, 13 of which are in the United States with the remaining two in Canada and in Wales. During an investor relations presentation posted back on October 2018, Valero Energy Corporation noted that it consumed 913 billion British thermal units of natural gas every day (roughly equal to 0.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day). Three-fifths of those costs are recorded as operating expenses and the remainder is allocated to cost of goods sold. Readers should keep in mind natural gas is primarily used as a fuel during the refining process, but it can also be used as a feedstock for the hydrogen generation unit. Let’s dig in.

Overview

American and Canadian natural gas prices are stubbornly low and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. Spot prices can be volatile during winter, especially when there are large snow storms pounding the American Midwest and Northeast. However, even during times of high demand and potential supply freeze-offs, North American natural gas benchmarks (like AECO and Henry Hub) still tend to trade at just a fraction of the price most European and East Asian industrial buyers are paying.

Source: Valero Energy Corporation

If a nation doesn’t possess significant natural gas resources of its own, one has to consider the elevated cost of liquefied natural gas imports if pipeline imports aren’t feasible or are already maxed out. For instance, spot LNG prices for deliveries to Tokyo were $9.20 per million British thermal units in December 2018. Henry Hub spot prices traded in the high $4s/mmBtu at one point that month before moving back below $2.70/mmBtu as of this writing.

The slide in Brent during the final quarter of last year created some relief for major LNG importers as LNG prices tend to be tied to Brent in some fashion (except for US LNG exports). Asian LNG spot prices are now being heard between $7-8/mmBtu for March 2019 deliveries due in large part to ample stockpiles and a relative lack of weather-related demand, on top of lower Brent prices. Northwest European gas prices, measured by the UK NBP hub, are currently trading in the low $7s/mmBtu.

As you can see, it is clear North American refineries (particularly those in Canada and America) have a major leg up on their competitors when it comes to the cost of their natural gas supplies. Valero Energy notes that the firm saves roughly $1.50 on expenses per every throughput barrel versus its peers when European and East Asian refineries are spending $7.50/mmBtu while it's paying sub-$3/mmBtu prices.

Valero Energy’s adjusted net refining margin (its crack spread minus its operating costs) came in at $4.58/barrel in 2018. Remove the gain from cost-advantaged natural gas supplies and 2018 would have looked a lot different in terms of Valero Energy’s financial performance.

UK upside

In Southwest Wales, Valero Energy owns and operates the Pembroke Refinery which it acquired from Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) back in 2011 for £447 million at the time. That deal also included Valero acquiring various midstream assets in the UK and Ireland from Chevron as well, including stakes in four key pipelines, 11 terminals, an aviation fuels business, and over 1,000 Texaco-branded retail locations. For the non-refining side of this deal, Valero Energy paid roughly £625 million.

The Pembroke Refinery sits across 450 acres out of the total 1,275-acre complex and has the capacity to process 220,000 barrels of crude per day, along with 50,000 barrels of other feedstocks per day. Various upgrades over the years allow the refinery to process a large slate of different crude types (light and heavy, sweet and sour, and highly acidic oil grades), enabling Valero Energy to capture the best crack spreads it can based on market conditions.

While the combination of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing has clearly taken off in America, Canada, and to a lesser extent Argentina, that hasn’t been the case in the United Kingdom. Europe is a major consumer of natural gas, and when excluding Russia, is a major importer of gas supplies, yet the continent (excluding Russia) has largely turned its back on “fracking”. This is slowly beginning to change in the UK as a small firm recently completed its first unconventional well in Lancashire, which is widely referred to as the first “shale well” in Great Britain.

The British government is quite bullish on the kingdom’s unconventional gas resources, but many in the industry argue over-regulation is stifling investment and progress in the space. That needs to change before an energy revolution, at least as far as fossil fuels are concerned, can really take off in the UK.

Estimates for unconventional natural gas resources aren’t particularly useful (the government notes the kingdom may house 1.3 quadrillion cubic feet of natural gas trapped in shale and other formations). What matters most is the cost of extracting those supplies, not simply the existence of supplies. Not only does British energy regulation need to be more accommodating, the kingdom needs to also have commercially viable recoverable gas resources to extract (that can only be found out through real-world development activities, theoretical returns are only useful in deciding whether or not to even try to create an unconventional upstream industry in the UK).

For Valero Energy, what makes recent events in this space particularly interesting is that the firm could potentially capture some of the long-term upside of this development via its Pembroke Refinery. Personally, I strongly doubt that the UK would ever produce enough natural gas to materially reduce gas prices across all of Western Europe, even if the nation fully embraced fracking which is unlikely. This means that Valero Energy’s natural gas advantage as it relates to its North American refineries should remain indefinitely.

However, in the event the UK’s unconventional upstream industry does take off (still years down the road), there will be opportunities for Valero Energy in the form of cheaper regional natural gas prices (just as Appalachian gas realizations tend to be significantly below Henry Hub), which will reduce both its cost of goods sold and operating expenses at the Pembroke Refinery.

Potential discounts could pop up due to pipeline bottlenecks, regional gas surpluses filling local storage to the brim, the additional cost of routing supplies from the UK to major demand centers in Northwest Europe, and greater certainty over the legal regime covering the energy business within the UK versus how UK-EU trade dynamics will play out in a post-Brexit world (if that is the case).

Final thoughts

As things stand today, Valero Energy Corporation’s North American-focused refining business has a major advantage over its overseas peers when it comes to natural gas prices. That plays a key role in propping up its operating income when crack spreads turn against Valero Energy Corporation, and makes good times all the greater. Whether or not its Pembroke Refinery will ever get to properly take advantage of a potential fracking boom remains to be seen, but this is something to keep in mind as the UK's unconventional upstream industry gets going. Interested readers looking to read more about Valero Energy Corporation should check out: Valero Energy Posts A Tremendous 2018. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.